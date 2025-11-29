West Bengal School Holidays in December 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

West Bengal School Holiday 2025: The school holiday schedule in West Bengal for December 2025 is typically short, centered around the Christmas and New Year period. Unlike the long winter breaks observed in Northern Indian states, West Bengal focuses on a fixed, short Winter Vacation to maintain its academic calendar.
Based on the Model Holiday List 2025 released by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and the Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), here is the detailed tentative schedule:
West Bengal School Holidays in December 2025: Winter Break Schedule
The main holiday in December is the annual Winter Vacation, which encompasses the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday / Break Type
|
Details & Significance
|
December 25, 2025
|
Thursday
|
Christmas Day (X-Mas Day)
|
Mandatory Public Holiday. Observed across all schools in the state.
|
December 25, 2025
|
Thursday
|
Likely Start of Winter Vacation
|
For many schools (including DAV institutions and some WBBSE/WBCHSE schools), the Winter Vacation begins on Christmas Day.
|
January 1, 2026
|
Thursday
|
End of Winter Vacation
|
The break typically concludes on New Year's Day.
|
January 2, 2026
|
Friday
|
Schools Reopen
|
Classes resume for the new calendar year.
Key Holiday Insights of West Bengal School Holidays
-
Fixed Duration: The official Winter Vacation period (शीतकालीन अवकाश) for many schools in West Bengal (WBBSE/WBCHSE) is approximately 8 days, generally running from December 25, 2025, to January 1, 2026.
-
No Extended Break: West Bengal generally avoids an extended mid-session winter break, as the primary extended closure occurred during the Puja Vacation in September/October.
-
Local Discretion: Schools are sometimes granted 2 discretionary holidays (at the discretion of the District Primary School Council - DPSC or Head of the Madrasah). These may be used to extend the Christmas break or observe other local festivals, so checking with your specific school is essential.
-
Academic Focus: December is a crucial month for completing the syllabus and conducting Pre-Board Examinations (for Classes 10 and 12) before the short vacation begins.
