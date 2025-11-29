West Bengal School Holidays in December 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

West Bengal School Holiday 2025: The school holiday schedule in West Bengal for December 2025 is typically short, centered around the Christmas and New Year period. Unlike the long winter breaks observed in Northern Indian states, West Bengal focuses on a fixed, short Winter Vacation to maintain its academic calendar.

Based on the Model Holiday List 2025 released by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and the Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), here is the detailed tentative schedule:

West Bengal School Holidays in December 2025: Winter Break Schedule

The main holiday in December is the annual Winter Vacation, which encompasses the Christmas and New Year celebrations.