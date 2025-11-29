CTET 2026 Application Form
West Bengal School Holidays in December 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 29, 2025, 14:55 IST

Find the complete list of West Bengal school holidays in December 2025 across India, including national and regional observances. Stay updated with important closed dates and plan your activities accordingly.

West Bengal School Holiday 2025: The school holiday schedule in West Bengal for December 2025 is typically short, centered around the Christmas and New Year period. Unlike the long winter breaks observed in Northern Indian states, West Bengal focuses on a fixed, short Winter Vacation to maintain its academic calendar.

Based on the Model Holiday List 2025 released by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and the Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), here is the detailed tentative schedule:

West Bengal School Holidays in December 2025: Winter Break Schedule

The main holiday in December is the annual Winter Vacation, which encompasses the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Date

Day

Holiday / Break Type

Details & Significance

December 25, 2025

Thursday

Christmas Day (X-Mas Day)

Mandatory Public Holiday. Observed across all schools in the state.

December 25, 2025

Thursday

Likely Start of Winter Vacation

For many schools (including DAV institutions and some WBBSE/WBCHSE schools), the Winter Vacation begins on Christmas Day.

January 1, 2026

Thursday

End of Winter Vacation

The break typically concludes on New Year's Day.

January 2, 2026

Friday

Schools Reopen

Classes resume for the new calendar year.

Key Holiday Insights of West Bengal School Holidays 

  1. Fixed Duration: The official Winter Vacation period (शीतकालीन अवकाश) for many schools in West Bengal (WBBSE/WBCHSE) is approximately 8 days, generally running from December 25, 2025, to January 1, 2026.

  2. No Extended Break: West Bengal generally avoids an extended mid-session winter break, as the primary extended closure occurred during the Puja Vacation in September/October.

  3. Local Discretion: Schools are sometimes granted 2 discretionary holidays (at the discretion of the District Primary School Council - DPSC or Head of the Madrasah). These may be used to extend the Christmas break or observe other local festivals, so checking with your specific school is essential.

  4. Academic Focus: December is a crucial month for completing the syllabus and conducting Pre-Board Examinations (for Classes 10 and 12) before the short vacation begins.

