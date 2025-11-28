Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Madhya Pradesh School Holiday 2025: December marks the end of the academic session and the start of the much-awaited Winter Vacation in Madhya Pradesh schools. While the month features a mandatory public holiday for Christmas, the key break is the extended closure mandated by the state or individual school boards (like CBSE/Kendriya Vidyalaya) to combat the intense winter cold.
This article outlines the likely holiday schedule for MP schools in December 2025, based on general state trends and common academic calendars.
Key Holidays and Winter Break Dates
The main holiday in December is the annual winter break, which typically begins in the final week of the month.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday / Break Type
|
Details
|
December 23/24, 2025
|
Tuesday/Wednesday
|
Likely Start of Winter Break
|
The date for Central Schools (KV) is Dec 23. State and Private schools often start between Dec 24 and Dec 31.
|
December 25, 2025
|
Thursday
|
Christmas Day
|
Mandatory Public Holiday across all schools (State/CBSE/ICSE).
|
December 31, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Last Day of Calendar Year
|
End of the Winter Vacation period for many schools.
|
January 1 – 5, 2026
|
Thursday onwards
|
Continuation of Winter Break
|
The break usually extends into the first week of January 2026.
Note: The official MP School Education Department schedule for the Winter Vacation varies slightly each year. Some reports suggest the break for state government schools will be from December 31, 2025, to January 4, 2026, while others suggest an earlier start.
Key Planning Points for Students
1. Focus on Final Exams and MPSOS Schedule
December is crucial for exam preparation. The MPSOS exams for Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled throughout the month, primarily from December 15 to 29, 2025. Students enrolled in these schemes will have their schools open for examination purposes.
2. Winter Vacation Duration
The typical duration for the Winter Vacation (शीतकालीन अवकाश) in Madhya Pradesh is around 10 to 12 days. The break generally covers Christmas and the New Year.
3. Mandatory Holiday
Christmas Day (December 25) is a definite, non-negotiable holiday for all schools in the state.
4. Official Confirmation
Students and parents must download the final official circular from the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department or the MP Board (MPBSE) website for the exact vacation start and end dates for government schools. Private CBSE/ICSE schools may follow a slightly different calendar.
State-Wise School Holidays 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation