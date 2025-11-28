CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links

Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 28, 2025, 17:15 IST

Find the complete list of Madhya Pradesh school holidays in December 2025 across India, including national and regional observances. Stay updated with important closed dates and plan your activities accordingly.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Madhya Pradesh School Holiday 2025: December marks the end of the academic session and the start of the much-awaited Winter Vacation in Madhya Pradesh schools. While the month features a mandatory public holiday for Christmas, the key break is the extended closure mandated by the state or individual school boards (like CBSE/Kendriya Vidyalaya) to combat the intense winter cold.

This article outlines the likely holiday schedule for MP schools in December 2025, based on general state trends and common academic calendars.

Key Holidays and Winter Break Dates

The main holiday in December is the annual winter break, which typically begins in the final week of the month.

Date

Day

Holiday / Break Type

Details

December 23/24, 2025

Tuesday/Wednesday

Likely Start of Winter Break

The date for Central Schools (KV) is Dec 23. State and Private schools often start between Dec 24 and Dec 31.

December 25, 2025

Thursday

Christmas Day

Mandatory Public Holiday across all schools (State/CBSE/ICSE).

December 31, 2025

Wednesday

Last Day of Calendar Year

End of the Winter Vacation period for many schools.

January 1 – 5, 2026

Thursday onwards

Continuation of Winter Break

The break usually extends into the first week of January 2026.

Note: The official MP School Education Department schedule for the Winter Vacation varies slightly each year. Some reports suggest the break for state government schools will be from December 31, 2025, to January 4, 2026, while others suggest an earlier start.

Key Planning Points for Students

1. Focus on Final Exams and MPSOS Schedule

December is crucial for exam preparation. The MPSOS exams for Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled throughout the month, primarily from December 15 to 29, 2025. Students enrolled in these schemes will have their schools open for examination purposes.

2. Winter Vacation Duration

The typical duration for the Winter Vacation (शीतकालीन अवकाश) in Madhya Pradesh is around 10 to 12 days. The break generally covers Christmas and the New Year.

3. Mandatory Holiday

Christmas Day (December 25) is a definite, non-negotiable holiday for all schools in the state.

4. Official Confirmation

Students and parents must download the final official circular from the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department or the MP Board (MPBSE) website for the exact vacation start and end dates for government schools. Private CBSE/ICSE schools may follow a slightly different calendar.

State-Wise School Holidays 2025

Delhi School Holidays List in 2025

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays List in 2025

UP School Holidays List in 2025

Bihar School Holidays List in 2025

Rajasthan School Holidays List in 2025

Jharkhand School Holidays List in 2025

Punjab School Holidays List in 2025

Assam School Holidays List in 2025

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News