Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Madhya Pradesh School Holiday 2025: December marks the end of the academic session and the start of the much-awaited Winter Vacation in Madhya Pradesh schools. While the month features a mandatory public holiday for Christmas, the key break is the extended closure mandated by the state or individual school boards (like CBSE/Kendriya Vidyalaya) to combat the intense winter cold.

This article outlines the likely holiday schedule for MP schools in December 2025, based on general state trends and common academic calendars.

Key Holidays and Winter Break Dates

The main holiday in December is the annual winter break, which typically begins in the final week of the month.