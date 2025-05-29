Punjab School Holiday 2025: Check All Upcoming National and Regional Holidays, Download PDF

Punjab School Holidays List 2025: Planning ahead becomes easier when you know the school holiday calendar. As 2025 approaches, students, parents, and teachers need to stay informed about the upcoming holidays. In Punjab, schools observe a variety of holidays that align with cultural, regional, and national events, offering students and teachers much-needed breaks throughout the academic year. Whether it's festivals, special observances, or seasonal vacations, the Punjab School Holiday List 2025 provides a comprehensive overview of all the key holidays.
This article details the Punjab school holiday calendar 2025, helping students, parents, and educators to organise their schedules effectively. Read on to find the complete holiday list, including important dates for summer and winter vacations, public holidays, and regional observances.
Punjab School Holiday Update for Muharram
All schools in Punjab will remain closed on Sunday, July 6, 2025, on account of Muharram, a gazetted public holiday. Since the date falls on a Sunday, the holiday will be observed as part of the regular weekly closure. However, if the moon is not sighted, the observance and therefore the school holiday may shift to Monday, July 7. Parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools or the Punjab Education Department for final confirmation.
Punjab School Holidays in 2025 with Days and Dates
Here's the comprehensive list of public holidays in Punjab for the year 2025:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Name
|
Type
|
January 6
|
Monday
|
Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab
|
Regional
|
January 26
|
Sunday
|
Republic Day
|
National
|
February 3
|
Monday
|
Basant Panchami
|
Regional
|
February 12
|
Wednesday
|
Guru Ravidas Jayanti
|
Regional
|
February 26
|
Wednesday
|
Maha Shivaratri
|
National
|
March 14
|
Friday
|
Holi
|
National
|
March 23
|
Sunday
|
Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev
|
Regional
|
March 31
|
Monday
|
Idul Fitr
|
National
|
April 6
|
Sunday
|
Ram Navami
|
National
|
April 10
|
Thursday
|
Mahavir Jayanti
|
National
|
April 13
|
Sunday
|
Vaisakhi
|
Regional
|
April 14
|
Monday
|
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti
|
National
|
April 18
|
Friday
|
Good Friday
|
National
|
May 30
|
Friday
|
Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji's Martyrdom Day
|
Regional
|
June 7
|
Saturday
|
Bakrid / Eid al-Adha
|
National
|
June 11
|
Wednesday
|
Sant Kabir Jayanti
|
Regional
|
July 6
|
Sunday
|
Muharram
|
National
|
July 31
|
Thursday
|
Shaheed Udham Singh Ji’s Martyrdom Day
|
Regional
|
August 15
|
Friday
|
Independence Day
|
National
|
August 16
|
Saturday
|
Janmashtami
|
National
|
October 2
|
Thursday
|
Gandhi Jayanti
|
National
|
October 2
|
Thursday
|
Vijaya Dashami
|
National
|
October 7
|
Tuesday
|
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|
Regional
|
October 20
|
Monday
|
Diwali
|
National
|
October 22
|
Wednesday
|
Vishwakarma Puja
|
Regional
|
November 1
|
Saturday
|
Punjab Day
|
Regional
|
November 5
|
Wednesday
|
Guru Nanak Gev Ji Gurpurab
|
Regional
|
November 16
|
Sunday
|
Sd. Kartar Singh Sarabha’s Martyrdom Day
|
Regional
|
November 25
|
Tuesday
|
Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji's Martyrdom Day
|
Regional
|
December 25
|
Thursday
|
Christmas Day
|
National
|
December 27
|
Saturday
|
Shaheedi Sabha, Sri Fatehgarh Sahib
|
Regional
Month-wise School Holidays 2025
Below is the list of month-wise school and college holidays in the state of Punjab:
Punjab School Holidays in January 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Name
|
January 6
|
Monday
|
Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab
|
January 26
|
Sunday
|
Republic Day
Punjab School Holidays in February 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Name
|
February 3
|
Monday
|
Basant Panchami
|
February 12
|
Wednesday
|
Guru Ravidas Jayanti
|
February 26
|
Wednesday
|
Maha Shivaratri
Punjab School Holidays in March 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Name
|
March 14
|
Friday
|
Holi
|
March 23
|
Sunday
|
Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev
|
March 31
|
Monday
|
Idul Fitr
Punjab School Holidays in April 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Name
|
April 6
|
Sunday
|
Ram Navami
|
April 10
|
Thursday
|
Mahavir Jayanti
|
April 13
|
Sunday
|
Vaisakhi
|
April 14
|
Monday
|
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti
|
April 18
|
Friday
|
Good Friday
Punjab School Holidays in May 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Name
|
May 30
|
Friday
|
Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji's Martyrdom Day
Punjab School Holidays in June 2025
|
June 7
|
Saturday
|
Bakrid / Eid al-Adha
|
June 11
|
Wednesday
|
Sant Kabir Jayanti
Punjab School Holidays in July 2025
|
July 6
|
Sunday
|
Muharram
|
July 31
|
Thursday
|
Shaheed Udham Singh Ji’s Martyrdom Day
Punjab School Holidays in August 2025
|
August 15
|
Friday
|
Independence Day
|
August 16
|
Saturday
|
Janmashtami
Punjab School Holidays in October 2025
|
October 2
|
Thursday
|
Gandhi Jayanti
|
October 2
|
Thursday
|
Vijaya Dashami
|
October 7
|
Tuesday
|
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|
October 20
|
Monday
|
Diwali
|
October 22
|
Wednesday
|
Vishwakarma Puja
Punjab School Holidays in November 2025
|
November 1
|
Saturday
|
Punjab Day
|
November 5
|
Wednesday
|
Guru Nanak Gev Ji Gurpurab
|
November 16
|
Sunday
|
Sd. Kartar Singh Sarabha’s Martyrdom Day
|
November 25
|
Tuesday
|
Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji's Martyrdom Day
Punjab School Holidays in December 2025
|
December 25
|
Thursday
|
Christmas Day
|
December 27
|
Saturday
|
Shaheedi Sabha, Sri Fatehgarh Sahib
To check the list of gazetted holidays in 2025, download the full calendar released by the Punjab Government below. All the holidays along with events and days are marked in Punjabi language in this PDF.
|
Download Punjab Government Holidays 2025 PDF
**Important Note for Stakeholders Regarding School Holidays List 2025
- Some holidays may overlap with weekends. Additionally, certain holidays are specific to Punjab and may not be observed nationwide.
- Please be aware that schools may have additional holidays, including summer and winter vacations, which are determined by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) or individual school administrations.
- For the most accurate and up-to-date information, it's advisable to consult the official holiday calendar provided by the Punjab Government or the respective educational institutions.
