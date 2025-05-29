Punjab School Holiday 2025: Check All Upcoming National and Regional Holidays, Download PDF

Punjab School Holidays List 2025: Planning ahead becomes easier when you know the school holiday calendar. As 2025 approaches, students, parents, and teachers need to stay informed about the upcoming holidays. In Punjab, schools observe a variety of holidays that align with cultural, regional, and national events, offering students and teachers much-needed breaks throughout the academic year. Whether it's festivals, special observances, or seasonal vacations, the Punjab School Holiday List 2025 provides a comprehensive overview of all the key holidays. This article details the Punjab school holiday calendar 2025, helping students, parents, and educators to organise their schedules effectively. Read on to find the complete holiday list, including important dates for summer and winter vacations, public holidays, and regional observances.

Punjab School Holiday Update for Muharram All schools in Punjab will remain closed on Sunday, July 6, 2025, on account of Muharram, a gazetted public holiday. Since the date falls on a Sunday, the holiday will be observed as part of the regular weekly closure. However, if the moon is not sighted, the observance and therefore the school holiday may shift to Monday, July 7. Parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools or the Punjab Education Department for final confirmation. Punjab School Holidays in 2025 with Days and Dates Here's the comprehensive list of public holidays in Punjab for the year 2025: Date Day Holiday Name Type January 6 Monday Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab Regional January 26 Sunday Republic Day National February 3 Monday Basant Panchami Regional February 12 Wednesday Guru Ravidas Jayanti Regional February 26 Wednesday Maha Shivaratri National March 14 Friday Holi National March 23 Sunday Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev Regional March 31 Monday Idul Fitr National April 6 Sunday Ram Navami National April 10 Thursday Mahavir Jayanti National April 13 Sunday Vaisakhi Regional April 14 Monday Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti National April 18 Friday Good Friday National May 30 Friday Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji's Martyrdom Day Regional June 7 Saturday Bakrid / Eid al-Adha National June 11 Wednesday Sant Kabir Jayanti Regional July 6 Sunday Muharram National July 31 Thursday Shaheed Udham Singh Ji’s Martyrdom Day Regional August 15 Friday Independence Day National August 16 Saturday Janmashtami National October 2 Thursday Gandhi Jayanti National October 2 Thursday Vijaya Dashami National October 7 Tuesday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Regional October 20 Monday Diwali National October 22 Wednesday Vishwakarma Puja Regional November 1 Saturday Punjab Day Regional November 5 Wednesday Guru Nanak Gev Ji Gurpurab Regional November 16 Sunday Sd. Kartar Singh Sarabha’s Martyrdom Day Regional November 25 Tuesday Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji's Martyrdom Day Regional December 25 Thursday Christmas Day National December 27 Saturday Shaheedi Sabha, Sri Fatehgarh Sahib Regional

Also Check School Holidays in July 2025 Month-wise School Holidays 2025 Below is the list of month-wise school and college holidays in the state of Punjab: Punjab School Holidays in January 2025 Date Day Holiday Name January 6 Monday Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab January 26 Sunday Republic Day Punjab School Holidays in February 2025 Date Day Holiday Name February 3 Monday Basant Panchami February 12 Wednesday Guru Ravidas Jayanti February 26 Wednesday Maha Shivaratri Punjab School Holidays in March 2025 Date Day Holiday Name March 14 Friday Holi March 23 Sunday Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev March 31 Monday Idul Fitr Punjab School Holidays in April 2025 Date Day Holiday Name April 6 Sunday Ram Navami April 10 Thursday Mahavir Jayanti April 13 Sunday Vaisakhi April 14 Monday Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti April 18 Friday Good Friday

Punjab School Holidays in May 2025 Date Day Holiday Name May 30 Friday Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji's Martyrdom Day Punjab School Holidays in June 2025 June 7 Saturday Bakrid / Eid al-Adha June 11 Wednesday Sant Kabir Jayanti Punjab School Holidays in July 2025 July 6 Sunday Muharram July 31 Thursday Shaheed Udham Singh Ji’s Martyrdom Day Punjab School Holidays in August 2025 August 15 Friday Independence Day August 16 Saturday Janmashtami Punjab School Holidays in October 2025 October 2 Thursday Gandhi Jayanti October 2 Thursday Vijaya Dashami October 7 Tuesday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti October 20 Monday Diwali October 22 Wednesday Vishwakarma Puja Punjab School Holidays in November 2025

November 1 Saturday Punjab Day November 5 Wednesday Guru Nanak Gev Ji Gurpurab November 16 Sunday Sd. Kartar Singh Sarabha’s Martyrdom Day November 25 Tuesday Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji's Martyrdom Day Punjab School Holidays in December 2025 December 25 Thursday Christmas Day December 27 Saturday Shaheedi Sabha, Sri Fatehgarh Sahib To check the list of gazetted holidays in 2025, download the full calendar released by the Punjab Government below. All the holidays along with events and days are marked in Punjabi language in this PDF. Download Punjab Government Holidays 2025 PDF **Important Note for Stakeholders Regarding School Holidays List 2025 Some holidays may overlap with weekends. Additionally, certain holidays are specific to Punjab and may not be observed nationwide.

Please be aware that schools may have additional holidays, including summer and winter vacations, which are determined by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) or individual school administrations.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information, it's advisable to consult the official holiday calendar provided by the Punjab Government or the respective educational institutions.