Punjab School Holiday 2025: Check All Upcoming National and Regional Holidays, Download PDF

Jul 2, 2025, 13:53 IST
Download Punjab School Holidays List 2025 in PDF Here

Punjab School Holidays List 2025: Planning ahead becomes easier when you know the school holiday calendar. As 2025 approaches, students, parents, and teachers need to stay informed about the upcoming holidays. In Punjab, schools observe a variety of holidays that align with cultural, regional, and national events, offering students and teachers much-needed breaks throughout the academic year. Whether it's festivals, special observances, or seasonal vacations, the Punjab School Holiday List 2025 provides a comprehensive overview of all the key holidays.

This article details the Punjab school holiday calendar 2025, helping students, parents, and educators to organise their schedules effectively. Read on to find the complete holiday list, including important dates for summer and winter vacations, public holidays, and regional observances.

Punjab School Holiday Update for Muharram 

All schools in Punjab will remain closed on Sunday, July 6, 2025, on account of Muharram, a gazetted public holiday. Since the date falls on a Sunday, the holiday will be observed as part of the regular weekly closure. However, if the moon is not sighted, the observance and therefore the school holiday may shift to Monday, July 7. Parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools or the Punjab Education Department for final confirmation.

Punjab School Holidays in 2025 with Days and Dates

Here's the comprehensive list of public holidays in Punjab for the year 2025:

Date

Day

Holiday Name

Type

January 6

Monday

Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab

Regional

January 26

Sunday

Republic Day

National

February 3

Monday

Basant Panchami

Regional

February 12

Wednesday

Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Regional

February 26

Wednesday

Maha Shivaratri

National

March 14

Friday

Holi

National

March 23

Sunday

Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev

Regional

March 31

Monday

Idul Fitr

National

April 6

Sunday

Ram Navami

National

April 10

Thursday

Mahavir Jayanti

National

April 13

Sunday

Vaisakhi

Regional

April 14

Monday

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

National

April 18

Friday

Good Friday

National

May 30

Friday

Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji's Martyrdom Day

Regional

June 7

Saturday

Bakrid / Eid al-Adha

National

June 11

Wednesday

Sant Kabir Jayanti

Regional

July 6

Sunday

Muharram

National

July 31

Thursday

Shaheed Udham Singh Ji’s Martyrdom Day

Regional

August 15

Friday

Independence Day

National

August 16

Saturday

Janmashtami

National

October 2

Thursday

Gandhi Jayanti

National

October 2

Thursday

Vijaya Dashami

National

October 7

Tuesday

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

Regional

October 20

Monday

Diwali

National

October 22

Wednesday

Vishwakarma Puja

Regional

November 1

Saturday

Punjab Day

Regional

November 5

Wednesday

Guru Nanak Gev Ji Gurpurab

Regional

November 16

Sunday

Sd. Kartar Singh Sarabha’s Martyrdom Day

Regional

November 25

Tuesday

Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji's Martyrdom Day

Regional

December 25

Thursday

Christmas Day

National

December 27

Saturday

Shaheedi Sabha, Sri Fatehgarh Sahib

Regional

Month-wise School Holidays 2025

Below is the list of month-wise school and college holidays in the state of Punjab:

To check the list of gazetted holidays in 2025, download the full calendar released by the Punjab Government below. All the holidays along with events and days are marked in Punjabi language in this PDF.

Download Punjab Government Holidays 2025 PDF

**Important Note for Stakeholders Regarding School Holidays List 2025

  • Some holidays may overlap with weekends. Additionally, certain holidays are specific to Punjab and may not be observed nationwide.
  • Please be aware that schools may have additional holidays, including summer and winter vacations, which are determined by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) or individual school administrations.
  • For the most accurate and up-to-date information, it's advisable to consult the official holiday calendar provided by the Punjab Government or the respective educational institutions.

