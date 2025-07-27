You have the brain of a genius if you can find out who’s faking it in 9 seconds!

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
ByMrigank Chakraborty
Jul 27, 2025, 16:17 IST
Find who is faking it in 9 seconds!
Find who is faking it in 9 seconds!

IQ tests are simple tools to test the intelligence and critical thinking skills of an individual. These puzzles test the logical and analytical abilities of the brain. 

Practicing IQ tests on a regular basis enhances mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. 

Do you consider yourself more intelligent than your peers? Then take this IQ test and check your intelligence now!

IQ Test: Can You Find Who’s Faking It in 9 Seconds?

Who is not sick

Source: Bright Side

This IQ test will truly test your intelligence and attention to detail. 

The above picture depicts three individuals suffering from various illnesses or injuries.

The three people are Eva, Anna, and Rick. Eva is clutching her stomach, while Anna is using crutches due to a broken leg. 

The third one is a guy named Rick, and he is seen with plaster on his right arm, possibly caused by a fractured bone.

While everything appears to be sick or injured at first glance, one is actually perfectly alright and is faking an illness or injury.

Can you find who’s faking it?

The time limit is 9 seconds!

And…

Here you go…

Take a moment to examine the image closely.

Have you identified the person who is neither ill nor injured?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Study the image attentively; you might be very close to spotting that person.

And...

Time’s up.

If you are one of the readers who have identified the person who is faking illness or injury, congratulations, you have a high IQ and razor-sharp eyes.

Those who couldn’t can attempt more of such puzzles to boost their attention to detail.

For now, let’s check out the solution!

IQ Test: Solution

We examined the three individuals and concluded that Rick is faking it. You can see his mobile phone is kept in the right pocket of his trousers, which is not possible for someone with a broken right hand.

Who is not sick solved

If you loved solving this IQ test, share it with your friends and family and see who cracks it first.

Remember to try out another interesting brain teaser below.

Assistant Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

