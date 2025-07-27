An observation skill-type brain teaser tests your ability to notice small details, patterns, or hidden elements that others might overlook. These puzzles often involve visual images, sequences, or scenarios that require close examination. For example, you may be asked to spot the difference between two pictures, find a hidden object, or identify a mistake in a sentence. Unlike logic puzzles, observation brain teasers don’t always require reasoning—they rely more on sharp attention to detail and visual perception. Such teasers enhance focus, concentration, and memory by training the brain to process visual information more efficiently. They are widely used in IQ tests, games, and educational tools to boost cognitive development in both children and adults. Are you ready for this observation skill-type brain teaser IQ test? Okay, in today’s observation skill-type IQ test, it is cleverly designed to test your perception. It appears to be an optical illusion. In this image, it will check your brilliance in chess. As in this chessboard, there are knight kings, i.e., horses that were hidden in this chessboard only. So, can you prove you are a brilliant chess master? Then, using your hawk-eye with 20/20 vision, find the number of horses in chess—within just 9 seconds!

Are You a Brilliant Chess Master? Then, using your hawk-eye with 20/20 vision, find the number of horses in chess Source: brightside So, are you ready to take the challenge of this observation skill-type brain teaser IQ test? Okay, before starting the challenge, let's briefly review the image. This image serves as a fun visual teaser with a unique visual hidden. In today's brain teaser IQ test challenge, it will be your test of your perception. At first glance, this observation skill-type brain teaser image appears to be a chessboard. But here on this chessboard, there are a few knight kings. I.e., horses were hidden, but not only is there one horse on this chessboard, but there are also more horses hidden. The challenge is to find the number of horses in chess. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your Detective Hawk-Vision, try to find the number of horses in chess in 9 seconds.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds Ready… Get… Set… Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending… 3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the number of horses in chess in 9 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to find the number of horses in chess in 9 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.