UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper 2025 PDF: Download Prelims Papers Set Wise

UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper 2025:The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has scheduled the Review Officer & Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Preliminary Examination for today, 27 July 2025 across the state. The exam will be conducted at different exam venues located at all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Those preparing for the Review Officer & Assistant Review Officer exam can check this page for Question Paper for both exams which will be available in this article. The question papers are provided in a PDF. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers. UPPSC RO ARO 2025: Selection Process The UPPSC is set to conduct the Review Officer & Assistant Review Officer exam every year to recruit candidates in different departments across the state. The selection process consists of three stages-

Preliminary Examination

Mains Examination

Personality Test (Interview) UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper 2025 PDF The exam is being held in one session. It began at 09:30 AM and will conclude at 12:30 PM. The UPPSC is conducting the RO/ARO exam for 411 vacancies. Candidates can check the question paper here once the exam will be over. This paper is qualifying in nature. Candidates can download the questions for SET A, B, C, D from the table. UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper Set

UPPSC ESE 2025 Question Download Link UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Answer Key 2025 Those who are looking for an answer key for the UPPSC RO ARO exam can click on the provided link below to see the tentative answer to the questions asked in the exam, once it is released by the commission. How to Download UPPSC RO ARO 2025 Question Paper PDF?