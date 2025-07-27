UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper 2025 PDF: Download Prelims Papers Set Wise

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Jul 27, 2025, 11:46 IST

UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper 2025:The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has scheduled the Review Officer & Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Preliminary Examination for today, 27 July 2025 across the state. The exam will be conducted at different exam venues located at all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Those preparing for the Review Officer & Assistant Review Officer exam can check this page for Question Paper for both exams which will be available in this article. The question papers are provided in a PDF. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

UPPSC RO ARO 2025: Selection Process

The UPPSC is set to conduct the Review Officer & Assistant Review Officer exam every year to recruit candidates in different departments across the state. The selection process consists of three stages-

  • Preliminary Examination
  • Mains Examination
  • Personality Test (Interview)

UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper 2025 PDF

The exam is being held in one session. It began at 09:30 AM and will conclude at 12:30 PM. The UPPSC is conducting the RO/ARO exam for 411 vacancies. Candidates can check the question paper here once the exam will be over. This paper is qualifying in nature. Candidates can download the questions for SET A, B, C, D from the table.

UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper Set
UPPSC ESE 2025 Question Download Link

 UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Answer Key 2025

Those who are looking for an answer key for the UPPSC RO ARO exam can click on the provided link below to see the tentative answer to the questions asked in the exam, once it is released by the commission.

How to Download UPPSC RO ARO 2025 Question Paper PDF?

The prelims exam for the Review Officer & Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Preliminary Examination exam conducted by the UPPSC was conducted on July 27 2025. The commission usually releases the question papers in PDF format on the official website after the exam. Here are the steps to download Prelims Question Paper:

  • Visit the official website of UPPSC: https://uppsc.up.nic.in/
  • Click on the "Examinations" tab.
  • Select "RO/ARO" from the "Question Papers" drop-down menu.
  • Select " Exam".
  • Select the year for which you want to download the question paper (2025).
  • Click on the paper you want to download General Studies.
  • The question paper will open in PDF format.
  • You can download or print the question paper.

 

 

