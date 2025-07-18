[Link Active] UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 Released, Get Call Letter Download Link Here

UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 has been released on 17th July 2025 in the evening. With the exam date scheduled for 27th July 2025, candidates should download RO ARO admit card online prior to the exam date to avoid last last-minute rush. The admit card has important details related to the exam, such as, exam centre address, exam reporting time, exam timings, candidate’s details’, etc. The exam shall be held in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. We have updated the direct link to download the UPPSC RO ARO admit card here on this page.
UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 Out
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 on its official website. The candidates who have applied for the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer exam are eligible to download the admit card online using their login credentials.
The candidates must download a print out of the admit card that needs to be carried to the exam hall. Without the UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card, candidates will not be allowed to take the exam. Read this post to gain more insights.
UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 Download Link
The UPPSC RO ARO admit card has been issued for the preliminary examination scheduled for July 27, 2025. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Through this recruitment, a total of 411 vacancies will be filled for the RO and ARO posts through this recruitment process.
The direct link to download UPPSC RO ARO admit card 2025 is givne below here.
Download UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025
UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 Release Date
The exam for UPPSC RO ARO is scheduled for 27th July 2025, hence, it is expected that the admit card will be released by the 3rd week of July 2025. The following table gives the list of the important dates associated with the exam.
|
UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2025 Events
|
Dates
|
UPPSC RO ARO Notification Release Date
|
9th October 2023
|
UPPSC RO ARO Application Form Release Date
|
9th October 2023
|
Apply Online Last Date
|
24th November 2023 (Extended)
|
UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Admit Card
|
To Be Announced
|
UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date (Prelims)
|
27th July 2025
How to Download UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download
The steps to download UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 have been given below. Candidates need to follow the steps to download the call letter online:
Step 1: Visit the UPPSC official website.
Step 2: Under the ‘activity dashboard’ click the link to download UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card Download.
Step 3: Log in with your unique registration number and password.
Step 4: Download and print the Admit Card.
How to Resolve Discrepancies on UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025?
While downloading the UPPSC RO ARO admit card 2025, candidates must make sure that all the details present on it are correct. In case of an error on it, candidates must contact the authorities to resolve the discrepancies. The contact details for the same is shared below.
- Email Address:online.uppsc@nic.in
What is RO ARO Exam Timing?
The UPPSC RO ARO Exam is being held on 27th July 2025, Sunday in all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The exam shall be held in a single shift, i.e. from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates should check out the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus to know the important topics.
What Documents to Carry to the Exam Hall for UPPSC RO ARO?
Candidates need to carry the following documents when appearing for the UPPSC RO ARO exam 2025:
- Pint out of the UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card
- Valid ID proof such as Aadhar Card, Voter ID card, Passport, etc.
- Passport size photographs
- Ball point pen
