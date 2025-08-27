UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Out Soon: Know Where to Download UP PET Call Letter From?

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission will be releasing the UPSSSC PET admit card soon on its website. With the release of the UP PET city intimation slip on 27th August 2025, the call letter is expected to be released anytime soon now. Candidates who have registered successfully for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) are eligible to download the UPSSSC Admit Card after using their login credentials from the website-upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will release the UPSSSC PET admit card 2025 anytime soon on its website. The UPSSSC has, at present, released the UPSSSC PET city intimation slip 2025 on its website on 27th August 2025. The admit card could be released by 3rd September 2025. The UP PET exam is scheduled fro 6th and 7th September 2025 in various exam centres across Uttar Pradesh state.
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Official Notice
UPSSSC has released an official notice regarding the UP PET exam. As per the notice, the PET exam shall be held in 48 districts across UP. Check the official notice below.
What are the steps to download the UPSSSC PET 2025 admit card?
Candidates can check the steps below to download the UPSSSC PET 2025 admit card.
Step 1: Visit the official website: upsssc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card link
Step 3: In the login page, enter the registration number and password
Step 4: The UPSSSC admit card will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the admit card and also get a printout of it
Is UP PET Admit Card 2025 Released?
No, the authorities have not released the admit card yet. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 6 and 7, 2025. It is expected that it will be released soon.
UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025: What is the UP PET exam shift and timing?
The UPSSSC PET 2025 exam will be conducted on 6th and 7th September 2025 at various centres across the state. The exam shall be held in two shifts. Check the UPSSSC PET 2025 exam shift and timing table here:
|
Exam Date
|
Shift
|
Time
|
Sep 06, 2025
|
First Shift
|
10.00 am – 12:00 pm
|
Sep 06, 2025
|
Second Shift
|
3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
|
Sep 07, 2025
|
First Shift
|
10:00 am – 12:00 pm
|
Sep 07, 2025
|
Second Shift
|
3:00 pm – 5:00 pm