IB ACIO Cut Off 2025: Check IB ACIO/Executive Previous Year Tier 1 Cut Off for General, OBC, SC & ST

Candidates can check the IB ACIO previous year cut off marks on this page. Know about the past year IB cut off for Tier 1 and 2 exam. Check the category wise cut off for General, SC, ST, OBC candidates. Those candidates who are keen on qualifying the IB ACIO 2025 exam for 3717 vacancies can check out the category wise last year's IB ACIO/Executive cut off marks here.
IB ACIO Cut Off 2025
The IB ACIO 2025 exam 2025 shall be conducted for the recruitment of 3717 vacancies. Therefore, the candidates who are keen on applying for the IB ACIO 2025 recruitment under the Ministry of Home Affairs can check out the IB ACIO previous year cut off marks from here.
The previous year cut off marks will let the aspirants know what was the last year's marks and help to prepare for the exam accordingly. Those who score equal to or above the cut-off will be shortlisted for subsequent rounds. The IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 will be released after the result for each category at the official website www.mha.gov.in.
IB ACIO Cut Off for General, OBC, SC, ST
The Ministry of Home Affairs releases the IB ACIO Cut off marks for each category of candidates on the same day. There is, however, a variation in the category wise cut off marks. The candidates who obtain the qualifying marks according to their category, i.e. General, OBC, SC, ST categories.
IB ACIO Previous Year Cut-Off for Tier 1, 2
IB ACIO previous year cut off marks is highly useful for those candidates who are going to appear for the IB ACIO 2025. The exam date shall be notified soon by the IB. The cut off marks lets one know about the minimum marks that is needed to qualify the exam. IB ACIO cut off is released for Tier 1 and Tier 2 exam. Candidates who obtain the IB ACIO Tier 1 cut off are allowed to appear for the Tier 2 exam. Check the IB ACIO cut off for General, OBC, SC, ST candidates in this post.
IB ACIO 2017 Cut Off Tier 1
The IB ACIO Tier 1 is an objective paper of 100 marks. The cut off marks varies as per the category of the candidate. Check the IB ACIO category wise cut off marks in the table below.
|
IB ACIO Tier 1 Cut Off 2017
|
Category of the candidate
|
IB ACIO Cut Off Marks (Out of 100 marks)
|
UR
|
65
|
OBC
|
60
|
SC
|
50
|
ST
|
50
IB ACIO 2017 Cut Off Tier 2
Candidates who obtain the cut off marks in Tier 1 are then called to appear for the IB ACIO Tier 2 exam. The Tier 2 exam of IB ACIO is a descriptive exam. Check the table below to know about the IB ACIO Tier 2 cut off marks.
|
Category
|
IB ACIO Cut Off Marks (Out of 50 marks)
|
UR
|
30
|
OBC
|
25
|
SC
|
20
|
ST
|
20
IB ACIO 2015 Cut off for Tier-I
|
Category
|
IB ACIO Cut Off Marks (Out of 100)
|
UR
|
75
|
OBC
|
70
|
SC
|
65
|
ST
|
65
IB ACIO Cut Off Marks 2025: Stages
The cutoff marks of IB ACIO exam is released in three stages that have been described below:
IB ACIO Cut off for Tier 1
IB ACIO cut off for Tier 1 is the first stage of the selection process for the recruitment of candidates. The IB ACIO Tier 1 exam is an objective exam of 100 marks. The candidates who score the cut off marks in this stage are then called to appear for the Tier 2 exam. Usually, candidates 10 times the number of vacancies are selected for Tier 2.
IB ACIO Cut off for Tier 2
IB ACIO cut off marks for Tier 2 is used to shortlist candidates for the last stage of the selection process, which is the interview. The minimum qualifying marks for Tier 2 are 33 per cent. This means candidates are required to score at least 17 marks out of 50. On the basis of the Tier 2 marks, candidates five times the number of vacancies are then called to appear for the interview.
IB ACIO Cut off for Final Selection
IB ACIO final cut off is released after the interview has been conducted. The final cut off is decided based on the marks obtained by the candidates in IB ACIO Tier 1, 2, and Interview. Candidates who secure equal to or more than the cut off marks are selected for appointment as Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Executive posts in the Intelligence Bureau
