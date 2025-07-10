Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Bihar Police Constable Previous Year Question Paper, Download PDF with Solutions

Candidates who will be appearing for the Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam need to practice previous year question paper PDF. Solving the Bihar Police and get an overview of the previous Year Papers is the best strategy to prepare. It helps the candidates to understand the exam pattern and have an idea about what to expect in the exam. This post has the Bihar Police Constable previous year question paper pdf with answer key.

Download Bihar Police Constable Previous Year Papers

Bihar Police Constable Question Paper 2025 

The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar will release the Bihar Police Constable Question Paper 2025 once the exam has been completed from 16th July to 3rd August 2025. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam on the scheduled dates must download the Bihar Police Constable previous year question paper from here. 

We have shared the last few years Bihar Police Constable Paper PDF that will help you to understand the exam pattern of the last few years. 

Bihar Police Constable Previous Year Question Paper 

Bihar Police Constable previous year question paper PDF has been shared here for the convenience of the candidates. The PYQ plays a crucial role in comprehensive understanding of the exam pattern. By solving these papers, candidates can improve their accuracy, speed and also do the revision on the entire Bihar Police Constable Syllabus. 

Bihar Police Constable Question Paper PDF in English

The following table has the Bihar Police Constable question paper in English medium. Candidates must download the PDF for effective practice and preparation for the exam. 

Bihar Police Constable Question Paper 2023

Download PDF

Bihar Police Constable Question Paper 2021

Download PDF

Bihar Police Constable Previous Year Paper PDF in Hindi

To elevate the preparation for Bihar Police Constable exam, candidates should practice previous year question papers available in PDF format. We have shared the Bihar Police Constable question paper PDF in Hindi for your convenience. 

Bihar Police Constable Question Paper 2014

Download PDF

Bihar Police Constable Solved Paper 2012

Download PDF

Bihar Police Question Paper 2010

Download PDF

Why to Solve Bihar Police Constable Question Paper? 


Candidates need to solve the Bihar Police Constable question paper PDF in order to determine their level of preparation for the exam. Here are some of the benefits of solving the previous year exam papers. 

  • Understand the exam pattern
  • Learn the Important Topic
  • Time Management
  • Revise the syllabus 
  • Understand the question paper trend of the last few years 
  • Stay motivated and confident

