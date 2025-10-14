IB JIO 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Check Junior Intelligence Officer Shift Timings, Reporting Time & Important Guidelines to Follow

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
By Mridula Sharma
Oct 14, 2025, 12:41 IST

The IB JIO 2025 Exam will be held on 15th October 2025 in a single morning shift from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with reporting time at 7:30 AM. This article provides complete details on IB JIO shift timings, reporting instructions, essential documents to carry, and crucial exam-day guidelines to help candidates ensure a smooth and stress-free experience.

IB JIO 2025 Exam: Shift Timings, Reporting Time & Important Guidelines to Follow

The IB JIO 2025 exam is tomorrow, and thousands of candidates across India are gearing up for one of the most-awaited intelligence recruitment exams of the year. Candidates must be well aware of the IB JIO Shift Timings, IB JIO Reporting Time, and all essential exam-day guidelines to ensure a smooth experience.

This article covers everything candidates need to know for the IB JIO Exam 2025 scheduled for 15th October 2025, including exam timings, reporting instructions, and important do’s and don’ts.

IB JIO 2025 Exam Overview

The IB JIO 2025 exam is conducted by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to recruit qualified candidates for the post of Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade-II/Technical. The exam aims to identify skilled professionals capable of supporting national intelligence operations.

Candidates have invested months in preparing for the IB JIO Exam, covering technical topics, general aptitude, and analytical reasoning. It is important to understand the complete schedule and follow all instructions meticulously.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Shift Timings 2025

Candidates must double-check the official schedule to avoid confusion or last-minute delays. According to the official notice, the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam will be conducted in one shift. The table below outlines the official timings:

Particulars

Details

Exam Date

15th October 2025

Shift Timing

09:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Reporting Time

07:30 AM

Documents to Carry on IB JIO Exam Day

The IB JIO Reporting Time plays a vital role in maintaining order and discipline at the exam centre. Candidates should report by 7:30 AM or earlier to complete pre-exam formalities.

The following is a checklist of documents and items candidates must bring on the exam day:

  • Printed copy of the IB JIO Admit Card 2025

  • Original Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Passport, or Driving License)

  • Two recent passport-size photographs

  • Transparent water bottle

  • Basic stationery like a black/blue pen (if permitted)

Candidates must refrain from bringing restricted items like mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, or electronic devices, as these are strictly prohibited during the IB JIO Exam 2025.

Important Guidelines for IB JIO Exam 2025

Following the exam-day instructions is crucial to ensure a hassle-free experience. The Intelligence Bureau follows a zero-tolerance policy for malpractice or misconduct during the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam. The following are the key IB JIO exam instructions:

  1. Reach at least 60–90 minutes before the reporting time to complete verification without stress.

  2. Ensure that the admit card and ID proof are original and legible.

  3. The IB JIO Shift Timings are fixed; late entry will not be permitted.

  4. Mobile phones, electronic gadgets, books, or notes are banned.

  5. Any attempt to communicate or cheat may lead to disqualification.

  6. Pay close attention to instructions before, during, and after the exam.

Tips for the IB JIO 2025 Exam Day

While your preparation is already done, how you manage yourself on exam day can make a big difference. The following are some quick reminders for the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam:

  • Get enough rest the night before the IB JIO Exam to stay alert.

  • Have a healthy breakfast to stay energized, but avoid heavy meals that may cause discomfort.

  • Double-check your documents and stationery before leaving home.

  • Use public transport or leave early to avoid the last-minute rush.

  • Keep focus, manage time wisely, and avoid panic if you face a tough question.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

