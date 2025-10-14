IB JIO 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Check Junior Intelligence Officer Shift Timings, Reporting Time & Important Guidelines to Follow

The IB JIO 2025 exam is tomorrow, and thousands of candidates across India are gearing up for one of the most-awaited intelligence recruitment exams of the year. Candidates must be well aware of the IB JIO Shift Timings, IB JIO Reporting Time, and all essential exam-day guidelines to ensure a smooth experience. This article covers everything candidates need to know for the IB JIO Exam 2025 scheduled for 15th October 2025, including exam timings, reporting instructions, and important do’s and don’ts. IB JIO 2025 Exam Overview The IB JIO 2025 exam is conducted by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to recruit qualified candidates for the post of Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade-II/Technical. The exam aims to identify skilled professionals capable of supporting national intelligence operations.

Candidates have invested months in preparing for the IB JIO Exam, covering technical topics, general aptitude, and analytical reasoning. It is important to understand the complete schedule and follow all instructions meticulously. IB Junior Intelligence Officer Shift Timings 2025 Candidates must double-check the official schedule to avoid confusion or last-minute delays. According to the official notice, the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam will be conducted in one shift. The table below outlines the official timings: Particulars Details Exam Date 15th October 2025 Shift Timing 09:00 AM – 11:00 AM Reporting Time 07:30 AM Documents to Carry on IB JIO Exam Day The IB JIO Reporting Time plays a vital role in maintaining order and discipline at the exam centre. Candidates should report by 7:30 AM or earlier to complete pre-exam formalities.

The following is a checklist of documents and items candidates must bring on the exam day: Printed copy of the IB JIO Admit Card 2025

Original Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Passport, or Driving License)

Two recent passport-size photographs

Transparent water bottle

Basic stationery like a black/blue pen (if permitted) Candidates must refrain from bringing restricted items like mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, or electronic devices, as these are strictly prohibited during the IB JIO Exam 2025.

IB JIO Eligibility Criteria 2025 Important Guidelines for IB JIO Exam 2025 Following the exam-day instructions is crucial to ensure a hassle-free experience. The Intelligence Bureau follows a zero-tolerance policy for malpractice or misconduct during the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam. The following are the key IB JIO exam instructions: