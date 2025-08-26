Schools Holiday on 27th August
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Pattern 2025: Check IB JIO Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme for Tier 1, 2 and 3

By Mridula Sharma
Aug 26, 2025, 11:33 IST

The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Pattern 2025 is conducted in three stages: Tier 1 (CBT), Tier 2 (Skill Test), and Tier 3 (Interview/Personality Test). The written exam carries 100 marks, followed by practical and interview rounds. Candidates must also meet minimum qualifying marks to proceed. Candidates can check the detailed IB JIO Exam Pattern 2025 in this article.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Pattern 2025: The Intelligence Bureau Junior Intelligence Officer (IB JIO) Exam is organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to hire candidates for Group C technical posts. 

The IB JIO 2025 Exam Pattern includes details of the written test, skill test, interview process, cut-off marks, and document verification. This article will help candidates understand the complete selection process for better preparation.

The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam 2025 is conducted in three stages to test candidates on multiple aspects, including technical knowledge, reasoning, and practical skills. Candidates must clear each stage to move forward in the selection process.

The following are the stages of the IB JIO Exam 2025:

  1. Tier 1 – Objective Type Test (CBT)

  2. Tier 2 – Skill Test (Practical/Hands-on)

  3. Tier 3 – Interview/Personality Test

Candidates must understand the structure of each stage and the marks distribution to plan preparation and IB JIO apply online for the exam without confusion.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2025

The Tier 1 exam of IB JIO is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of objective multiple-choice questions. It evaluates candidates on General Mental Ability and Technical Knowledge based on their essential qualifications. Candidates can check the IB JIO exam pattern details for Tier 1 in the table below:

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Mental Ability

25

25

2 Hours

Technical Knowledge (Electronics/IT/Computer/Communication)

75

75

Total

100

100

The medium of the exam is English and Hindi (except English questions). 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 1 emphasizes both technical and analytical skills. Candidates aiming to apply online must ensure they are well-prepared in these sections to score above the expected cut-off.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 2

The Tier 2 Skill Test evaluates the practical expertise of candidates in their respective trades, Electronics, IT, Computer Science, or Communication.

Candidates can check skill test details in the table below:

Component

Maximum Marks

Duration

Practical/Hands-on Test

30

As per trade

Candidates must clear this stage to qualify for the Interview. The test assesses hands-on knowledge and technical skills specific to the chosen specialization.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Interview Pattern 2025

The Tier 3 Interview/Personality Test is the final stage of the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam 2025. This face-to-face round carries 20 marks and evaluates multiple qualities:

  • Technical Aptitude

  • Mental Alertness

  • Problem-Solving Skills

  • Communication & Personality

  • Suitability for Intelligence Operations

The final merit list is prepared based on Tier 1 marks (100) + Interview marks (50). Aspirants must focus on both technical knowledge and personality development to clear this stage successfully.

IB JIO Minimum Qualifying Marks

Candidates must meet the minimum qualifying marks to clear the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam 2025. Check the minimum qualifying marks in the table below:

Category

Marks Required

UR

35

OBC

34

SC/ST

33

EWS

35

Document Verification for IB JIO 2025

Candidates shortlisted for the IB JIO Document Verification must carry original documents to confirm eligibility. The following are the required documents for IB JIO document verification:

  • Aadhar Card / E-Aadhar

  • PAN Card

  • Voter ID

  • Passport

  • Class 10 & 12 Certificates

  • Graduation/Diploma/ITI Certificates

  • Caste/EWS Certificate

  • NOC from Employer

  • Disability Certificate

