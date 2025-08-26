IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Pattern 2025: Check IB JIO Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme for Tier 1, 2 and 3

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Pattern 2025: The Intelligence Bureau Junior Intelligence Officer (IB JIO) Exam is organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to hire candidates for Group C technical posts. The IB JIO 2025 Exam Pattern includes details of the written test, skill test, interview process, cut-off marks, and document verification. This article will help candidates understand the complete selection process for better preparation. IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Pattern 2025 The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam 2025 is conducted in three stages to test candidates on multiple aspects, including technical knowledge, reasoning, and practical skills. Candidates must clear each stage to move forward in the selection process. The following are the stages of the IB JIO Exam 2025:

Tier 1 – Objective Type Test (CBT) Tier 2 – Skill Test (Practical/Hands-on) Tier 3 – Interview/Personality Test Candidates must understand the structure of each stage and the marks distribution to plan preparation and IB JIO apply online for the exam without confusion. IB Junior Intelligence Officer Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2025 The Tier 1 exam of IB JIO is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of objective multiple-choice questions. It evaluates candidates on General Mental Ability and Technical Knowledge based on their essential qualifications. Candidates can check the IB JIO exam pattern details for Tier 1 in the table below: Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration General Mental Ability 25 25 2 Hours Technical Knowledge (Electronics/IT/Computer/Communication) 75 75 Total 100 100

The medium of the exam is English and Hindi (except English questions). 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 1 emphasizes both technical and analytical skills. Candidates aiming to apply online must ensure they are well-prepared in these sections to score above the expected cut-off. IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 2 The Tier 2 Skill Test evaluates the practical expertise of candidates in their respective trades, Electronics, IT, Computer Science, or Communication. Candidates can check skill test details in the table below: Component Maximum Marks Duration Practical/Hands-on Test 30 As per trade Candidates must clear this stage to qualify for the Interview. The test assesses hands-on knowledge and technical skills specific to the chosen specialization.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Interview Pattern 2025 The Tier 3 Interview/Personality Test is the final stage of the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam 2025. This face-to-face round carries 20 marks and evaluates multiple qualities: Technical Aptitude

Mental Alertness

Problem-Solving Skills

Communication & Personality

The final merit list is prepared based on Tier 1 marks (100) + Interview marks (50). Aspirants must focus on both technical knowledge and personality development to clear this stage successfully.

