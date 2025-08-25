IB Junior Intelligence Officer Salary 2025: IB JIO In-Hand Pay Scale, Job Profile, Perks and Allowances

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Salary 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has announced the Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO-II/Tech) Recruitment 2025. This creates an excellent opportunity for candidates who dream of working in one of top government organizations in India. Candidates should know the IB JIO salary and allowances before applying. These showcase the financial benefits and reflect the importance and respect given to this position. This article provides complete details of the salary, perks, and benefits offered to Junior Intelligence Officers in the Intelligence Bureau. IB Junior Intelligence Officer Salary 2025 Candidates who are planning to apply for IB JIO Recruitment 2025t must understand the complete salary structure, pay level, allowances, and job responsibilities beforehand. They should also have clarity about the IB JIO job profile to prepare better for this General Central Service recruitment.

The average IB Junior Intelligence Officer salary falls between INR 25,500 to 81,100 at Pay Level 4 as per the 7th Central Pay Commission. However, the in-hand salary may differ depending on whether the posting is in rural or urban areas due to variation in allowances. The primary role of an IB JIO is to work under the guidance of the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer. They assist in tasks and collecting crucial intelligence to ensure national security. JIOs also receive a Special Security Allowance (20% of basic pay) along with other benefits like Dearness Allowance (DA), Transport Allowance (TA), and House Rent Allowance (HRA). IB Junior Intelligence Officer Salary Structure 2025 The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Salary Structure 2025 as per the 7th Pay Commission has been detailed below. The table shows the pay level, pay scale, allowances, and deductions that help calculate the approximate in-hand salary of an IB JIO.

Particulars Salary Details (7th CPC) Pay Band PB-1: INR 5200 – 20200 Pay Scale INR 25,500 – 81,100 Grade Pay INR 2400 Basic Pay INR 25,500 Dearness Allowance (DA) – 17% INR 4,335 House Rent Allowance (HRA) – X City (24%) INR 6,120 Transport Allowance INR 3,600 Gross Salary INR 39,555 NPS Deduction INR 2,984 CGEGIS Deduction INR 30 Total Deductions INR 3,014 Estimated In-Hand Salary INR 36,541 (approx.) IB Junior Intelligence Officer In-Hand Salary 2025 The IB Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) salary 2025 is calculated as per the 7th Pay Commission. The pay band for this post is INR 9,300 – 34,800, with a Grade Pay of INR 2,400. This follows under Pay Level 4 (INR 25,500 – 81,100). The IB JIO in-hand salary comes to around ₹36,541 per month (approx.) after adding all allowance and subtracting deductions.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Salary Slip 2025 Employees receive an official IB Junior Intelligence Officer Salary Slip at the end of every pay cycle. This slip contains all key details such as basic pay, gross salary, net salary, allowances, and deductions. The salary slip is an important document. It reflects the monthly earnings and serves multiple purposes like proof of employment, applying for loans, and availing income tax benefits. The salary slip clearly shows the breakup of basic salary, Dearness Allowance (DA), Transport Allowance (TA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Special Security Allowance, and applicable deductions such as NPS and PF dor an IB JIO. This makes it a valuable record for both financial and professional use. IB Junior Intelligence Officer Allowances & Perks 2025 Candidates appointed as IB JIO Grade II Technical under Group ‘C’ non-gazetted/non-ministerial posts are entitled to several Central Government allowances along with the basic pay. These allowances make the job not only financially rewarding but also provide long-term security.

The key IB JIO allowances and perks are listed below: Special Security Allowance (SSA): 20% of the basic pay, given in addition to other allowances.

Holiday Duty Compensation: Cash benefit for duty performed on holidays, up to a maximum of 30 days.

Dearness Allowance (DA): Currently 17% of basic pay, provided to tackle inflation.

House Rent Allowance (HRA): Varies depending on posting location – X, Y, or Z cities.

Foreign Travel Allowance: For official international assignments.

Medical Allowance: Coverage under Central Government health and insurance schemes.

Educational Allowance: For professional development or further studies while in service.

Gratuity & Retirement Benefits: Includes pension benefits through NPS (National Pension System). IB Junior Intelligence Officer Job Profile 2025

The IB JIO Job Profile 2025 for the technical post involves a wide range of responsibilities linked to national security and intelligence gathering. Knowing the job role in advance helps aspirants prepare better for the challenges of this prestigious position. The following are the main duties of an IB JIO: Gathering vital information related to both internal and external security threats.

Compiling intelligence data and submitting detailed reports to senior officials such as Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO-II).

Keeping track of the latest developments in intelligence, defense technology, and national security measures.

Working closely with other intelligence bodies like RAW, DIA, and BPR&D to strengthen the functioning of the Intelligence Bureau.

Keeping watch on matters like illegal currency exchanges, trafficking, and other activities that may threaten national peace and order.