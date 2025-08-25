IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025, Download PDF: Check IB JIO Syllabus Important Topics

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released new vacancies for the Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) post on its official portal www.mha.gov.in. Candidates planning to apply must carefully go through the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 before starting their preparation. This article provides a detailed syllabus to help candidates prepare effectively.
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 Overview
The Intelligence Bureau of India has released a IB JIO recruitment notification to fill 394 Junior Intelligence Officer vacancies. The overview of the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 is provided in the table below to help candidates prepare effectively.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India
|
Post Name
|
Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO)
|
Total Vacancies
|
394
|
Selection Process
|
Written Examination, Document Verification, Medical Examination
|
Official Website
|
www.mha.gov.in
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 PDF
Candidates preparing for the upcoming exam can download the complete IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 PDF from the link provided below. The syllabus covers all important subjects and topics that will be covered in the written exam. Having the PDF will make it easier to plan preparation and keep the syllabus handy anytime.
Download the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 PDF
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025
The IB JIO Syllabus 2025 has been clearly defined by the exam authority according to the official notification. The Tier 1 Written Examination will consist of objective-type questions covering multiple subjects. The subject-wise details of the syllabus are provided below for candidates to understand the exam structure and prepare accordingly.
IB JIO General Mental Ability Syllabus 2025
The General Mental Ability section in the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 is one of the most important parts of the exam. It includes questions from both Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude, covering topics up to the graduation level. Candidates must prepare thoroughly as this section tests logical thinking, problem-solving skills, and mathematical ability.
|
Subject
|
Topics Covered
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Alphanumeric Series
Direction & Distance Test
Blood Relation
Analogy
Data Sufficiency
Coding-Decoding
Cubes & Dice
Arithmetic Reasoning
Decision Making
Clock Reasoning
Calendar Reasoning
Number Series
Number Arrangement
Embedded Figures
Analytical Reasoning
Logical Reasoning
Syllogism
Completion of Patterns
Classifications
Order & Ranking
Word Formation
Arrangement Pattern
Mixed Series
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Averages
Mixtures & Alligation
Percentages
Profit & Loss
Time & Work
Arithmetical Operations
Whole Numbers
Time, Speed & Distance
Simple Interest
Compound Interest
Simplification
Discount
Number System
HCF & LCM
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Syllabus 2025 for Essential Subjects
Nearly 75% of the questions are asked from core subject combinations related to the educational qualifications required for the post in the IB JIO Tier-I Exam. Candidates must prepare as per their respective stream of eligibility. The detailed IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 for essential subjects is given below.
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Electronics Syllabus 2025
The following syllabus applies for candidates with a Diploma in Electronics, Electronics & Telecommunication, Electronics & Communication, or Electrical & Electronics:
|
Subject
|
Topics Covered
|
Digital Electronics
|
NOT Gate
AND Gate
OR Gate
NAND Gate
NOR Gate
Ex-OR Gate
Ex-NOR Gate
Logic Gates
Karnaugh Maps
ROM
RAM
Boolean Functions
Binary Operations
Number Systems
Programmable Logic Devices
Adders
Subtractors
Comparators
|
Analog Electronics & Electrical Engineering
|
Capacitance & Factors Affecting
Current & its Unit
Inductance
Energy & Units
Resistance Factors
Voltage & Units
Current Transformer
Megger
Tank Circuit
Signal Generator
Star & Delta Connection
Earth Fault Detection
Cathode Ray Oscilloscope
Power Plants (Thermal, Solar, Economics of Power Generation)
Electric Welding
Arc Welding
Resistance Welding
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Computer Syllabus 2025
The following syllabus is applicable for candidates with a Diploma/Graduation in IT, Computer Science, or Computer Engineering:
|
Subject
|
Topics Covered
|
Computer Fundamentals & Software
|
Generations of Computer
Types of Computer
Components of Computer
Computer Memory
Shortcut Keys
Storage Devices
Input/Output Devices
Windows Versions
Computer Virus
Software & Hardware Questions
|
Networking & Internet
|
Computer Networks
TCP/UDP, Sockets, Congestion Control
Network Devices
Network Topology
OSI Model
Internet Basics
|
Microsoft Office & Aptitude
|
MS Windows
MS Word
MS Excel
MS Office Tools
Computer Aptitude
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Physics Syllabus 2025
The expected syllabus is as follows for candidates with a graduation in Physics:
|
Subject
|
Topics Covered
|
General Physics
|
Measurements
Laws of Motion
Speed & Velocity
Mechanics
Circular Motion
Energy & Momentum
Gravity
Fluid Mechanics
Oscillations & Waves
|
Thermal Physics & Thermodynamics
|
Heat Transfer
Thermodynamics
Thermal Properties
|
Electricity & Magnetism
|
Circuit Elements
DC Circuits
Magnetism
Magnetic Effects of Current
Electromagnetic Induction
|
Optics & Modern Physics
|
Wave Properties
Reflection & Refraction
Ray Optics
Physical Optics
Quantum Phenomenon
Atomic Physics
Nuclear & Particle Physics
Relativity
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Mathematics Syllabus 2025
Mathematics plays a major role in both General Mental Ability and as a core subject for certain candidates. The syllabus includes:
|
Subject
|
Topics Covered
|
Algebra & Geometry
|
Linear Algebra
Arithmetic Progressions
Circles
Lines
Triangles
Three Dimensional Geometry
Sequences & Series
Matrices
Determinants
Sets
Relations & Functions
Linear Inequations
Complex Numbers
|
Calculus
|
Limits & Continuity
Differential Calculus
Methods of Differentiation
Applications of Derivatives
Solution of Differential Equations
Indefinite Integrals
|
Probability & Statistics
|
Elementary Statistics
Probability
Binomial Theorem
Permutations & Combinations
|
Other Key Topics
|
Averages
Comparison of Quantity
Vector Algebra
How to Prepare for IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam 2025?
The following are some practical tips that can boost candidates' preparation, improve time management, and build exam confidence in IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam 2025:
-
Go through all the high-weightage topics from the IB JIO syllabus 2025.
-
Plan a proper timetable for the remaining days. Give extra attention to weaker subjects but continue revising strong areas as well.
-
Practice with online mock tests and previous year papers in real exam-like conditions.
-
Keep your mind relaxed with short breaks, meditation, or deep breathing.
-
Quickly revise key formulas, equations, and shortcuts for technical and quantitative sections.
