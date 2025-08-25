IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025, Download PDF: Check IB JIO Syllabus Important Topics

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released new vacancies for the Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) post on its official portal www.mha.gov.in. Candidates planning to apply must carefully go through the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 before starting their preparation. This article provides a detailed syllabus to help candidates prepare effectively. IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 Overview The Intelligence Bureau of India has released a IB JIO recruitment notification to fill 394 Junior Intelligence Officer vacancies. The overview of the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 is provided in the table below to help candidates prepare effectively. Particulars Details Organization Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India Post Name Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Total Vacancies 394 Selection Process Written Examination, Document Verification, Medical Examination Official Website www.mha.gov.in

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 PDF Candidates preparing for the upcoming exam can download the complete IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 PDF from the link provided below. The syllabus covers all important subjects and topics that will be covered in the written exam. Having the PDF will make it easier to plan preparation and keep the syllabus handy anytime. Download the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 PDF IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 The IB JIO Syllabus 2025 has been clearly defined by the exam authority according to the official notification. The Tier 1 Written Examination will consist of objective-type questions covering multiple subjects. The subject-wise details of the syllabus are provided below for candidates to understand the exam structure and prepare accordingly.

IB JIO General Mental Ability Syllabus 2025 The General Mental Ability section in the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 is one of the most important parts of the exam. It includes questions from both Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude, covering topics up to the graduation level. Candidates must prepare thoroughly as this section tests logical thinking, problem-solving skills, and mathematical ability. Subject Topics Covered Reasoning Ability Alphanumeric Series Direction & Distance Test Blood Relation Analogy Data Sufficiency Coding-Decoding Cubes & Dice Arithmetic Reasoning Decision Making Clock Reasoning Calendar Reasoning Number Series Number Arrangement Embedded Figures Analytical Reasoning Logical Reasoning Syllogism Completion of Patterns Classifications Order & Ranking Word Formation Arrangement Pattern Mixed Series Quantitative Aptitude Averages Mixtures & Alligation Percentages Profit & Loss Time & Work Arithmetical Operations Whole Numbers Time, Speed & Distance Simple Interest Compound Interest Simplification Discount Number System HCF & LCM

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Syllabus 2025 for Essential Subjects Nearly 75% of the questions are asked from core subject combinations related to the educational qualifications required for the post in the IB JIO Tier-I Exam. Candidates must prepare as per their respective stream of eligibility. The detailed IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 for essential subjects is given below. IB Junior Intelligence Officer Electronics Syllabus 2025 The following syllabus applies for candidates with a Diploma in Electronics, Electronics & Telecommunication, Electronics & Communication, or Electrical & Electronics: Subject Topics Covered Digital Electronics NOT Gate AND Gate OR Gate NAND Gate NOR Gate Ex-OR Gate Ex-NOR Gate Logic Gates Karnaugh Maps ROM RAM Boolean Functions Binary Operations Number Systems Programmable Logic Devices Adders Subtractors Comparators Analog Electronics & Electrical Engineering Capacitance & Factors Affecting Current & its Unit Inductance Energy & Units Resistance Factors Voltage & Units Current Transformer Megger Tank Circuit Signal Generator Star & Delta Connection Earth Fault Detection Cathode Ray Oscilloscope Power Plants (Thermal, Solar, Economics of Power Generation) Electric Welding Arc Welding Resistance Welding

Also Check: IB JIO eligibility criteri 2025

IB JIO Apply Online 2025 IB Junior Intelligence Officer Computer Syllabus 2025 The following syllabus is applicable for candidates with a Diploma/Graduation in IT, Computer Science, or Computer Engineering: Subject Topics Covered Computer Fundamentals & Software Generations of Computer Types of Computer Components of Computer Computer Memory Shortcut Keys Storage Devices Input/Output Devices Windows Versions Computer Virus Software & Hardware Questions Networking & Internet Computer Networks TCP/UDP, Sockets, Congestion Control Network Devices Network Topology OSI Model Internet Basics Microsoft Office & Aptitude MS Windows MS Word MS Excel MS Office Tools Computer Aptitude IB Junior Intelligence Officer Physics Syllabus 2025

The expected syllabus is as follows for candidates with a graduation in Physics: Subject Topics Covered General Physics Measurements Laws of Motion Speed & Velocity Mechanics Circular Motion Energy & Momentum Gravity Fluid Mechanics Oscillations & Waves Thermal Physics & Thermodynamics Heat Transfer Thermodynamics Thermal Properties Electricity & Magnetism Circuit Elements DC Circuits Magnetism Magnetic Effects of Current Electromagnetic Induction Optics & Modern Physics Wave Properties Reflection & Refraction Ray Optics Physical Optics Quantum Phenomenon Atomic Physics Nuclear & Particle Physics Relativity IB Junior Intelligence Officer Mathematics Syllabus 2025 Mathematics plays a major role in both General Mental Ability and as a core subject for certain candidates. The syllabus includes:

Subject Topics Covered Algebra & Geometry Linear Algebra Arithmetic Progressions Circles Lines Triangles Three Dimensional Geometry Sequences & Series Matrices Determinants Sets Relations & Functions Linear Inequations Complex Numbers Calculus Limits & Continuity Differential Calculus Methods of Differentiation Applications of Derivatives Solution of Differential Equations Indefinite Integrals Probability & Statistics Elementary Statistics Probability Binomial Theorem Permutations & Combinations Other Key Topics Averages Comparison of Quantity Vector Algebra How to Prepare for IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam 2025? The following are some practical tips that can boost candidates' preparation, improve time management, and build exam confidence in IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam 2025: