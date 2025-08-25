WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025, Download PDF: Check IB JIO Syllabus Important Topics

By Mridula Sharma
Aug 25, 2025, 11:24 IST

The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 has been released along with the latest exam pattern to help candidates prepare better. The syllabus covers General Mental Ability, Electronics, Computers, Physics, and Mathematics. Candidates can download the PDF, revise key topics, practice mock tests, and follow strategic tips to boost exam readiness.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released new vacancies for the Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) post on its official portal www.mha.gov.in. Candidates planning to apply must carefully go through the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 before starting their preparation. This article provides a detailed syllabus to help candidates prepare effectively. 

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 Overview

The Intelligence Bureau of India has released a IB JIO recruitment notification to fill 394 Junior Intelligence Officer vacancies. The overview of the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 is provided in the table below to help candidates prepare effectively.

Particulars

Details

Organization

Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India

Post Name

Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO)

Total Vacancies

394

Selection Process

Written Examination, Document Verification, Medical Examination

Official Website

www.mha.gov.in

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 PDF

Candidates preparing for the upcoming exam can download the complete IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 PDF from the link provided below. The syllabus covers all important subjects and topics that will be covered in the written exam. Having the PDF will make it easier to plan preparation and keep the syllabus handy anytime.

Download the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 PDF

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 

The IB JIO Syllabus 2025 has been clearly defined by the exam authority according to the official notification. The Tier 1 Written Examination will consist of objective-type questions covering multiple subjects. The subject-wise details of the syllabus are provided below for candidates to understand the exam structure and prepare accordingly.

IB JIO General Mental Ability Syllabus 2025

The General Mental Ability section in the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 is one of the most important parts of the exam. It includes questions from both Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude, covering topics up to the graduation level. Candidates must prepare thoroughly as this section tests logical thinking, problem-solving skills, and mathematical ability.

Subject

Topics Covered

Reasoning Ability

Alphanumeric Series

Direction & Distance Test

Blood Relation

Analogy

Data Sufficiency

Coding-Decoding

Cubes & Dice

Arithmetic Reasoning

Decision Making

Clock Reasoning

Calendar Reasoning

Number Series

Number Arrangement

Embedded Figures

Analytical Reasoning

Logical Reasoning

Syllogism

Completion of Patterns

Classifications

Order & Ranking

Word Formation

Arrangement Pattern

Mixed Series

Quantitative Aptitude

Averages

Mixtures & Alligation

Percentages

Profit & Loss

Time & Work

Arithmetical Operations

Whole Numbers

Time, Speed & Distance

Simple Interest

Compound Interest

Simplification

Discount

Number System

HCF & LCM

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam Syllabus 2025 for Essential Subjects

Nearly 75% of the questions are asked from core subject combinations related to the educational qualifications required for the post in the IB JIO Tier-I Exam. Candidates must prepare as per their respective stream of eligibility. The detailed IB Junior Intelligence Officer Syllabus 2025 for essential subjects is given below.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Electronics Syllabus 2025

The following syllabus applies for candidates with a Diploma in Electronics, Electronics & Telecommunication, Electronics & Communication, or Electrical & Electronics:

Subject

Topics Covered

Digital Electronics

NOT Gate

AND Gate

OR Gate

NAND Gate

NOR Gate

Ex-OR Gate

Ex-NOR Gate

Logic Gates

Karnaugh Maps

ROM

RAM

Boolean Functions

Binary Operations

Number Systems

Programmable Logic Devices

Adders

Subtractors

Comparators

Analog Electronics & Electrical Engineering

Capacitance & Factors Affecting

Current & its Unit

Inductance

Energy & Units

Resistance Factors

Voltage & Units

Current Transformer

Megger

Tank Circuit

Signal Generator

Star & Delta Connection

Earth Fault Detection

Cathode Ray Oscilloscope

Power Plants (Thermal, Solar, Economics of Power Generation)

Electric Welding

Arc Welding

Resistance Welding

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Computer Syllabus 2025

The following syllabus is applicable for candidates with a Diploma/Graduation in IT, Computer Science, or Computer Engineering:

Subject

Topics Covered

Computer Fundamentals & Software

Generations of Computer

Types of Computer

Components of Computer

Computer Memory

Shortcut Keys

Storage Devices

Input/Output Devices

Windows Versions

Computer Virus

Software & Hardware Questions

Networking & Internet

Computer Networks

TCP/UDP, Sockets, Congestion Control

Network Devices

Network Topology

OSI Model

Internet Basics

Microsoft Office & Aptitude

MS Windows

MS Word

MS Excel

MS Office Tools

Computer Aptitude

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Physics Syllabus 2025

The expected syllabus is as follows for candidates with a graduation in Physics:

Subject

Topics Covered

General Physics

Measurements

Laws of Motion

Speed & Velocity

Mechanics

Circular Motion

Energy & Momentum

Gravity

Fluid Mechanics

Oscillations & Waves

Thermal Physics & Thermodynamics

Heat Transfer

Thermodynamics

Thermal Properties

Electricity & Magnetism

Circuit Elements

DC Circuits

Magnetism

Magnetic Effects of Current

Electromagnetic Induction

Optics & Modern Physics

Wave Properties

Reflection & Refraction

Ray Optics

Physical Optics

Quantum Phenomenon

Atomic Physics

Nuclear & Particle Physics

Relativity

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Mathematics Syllabus 2025

Mathematics plays a major role in both General Mental Ability and as a core subject for certain candidates. The syllabus includes:

Subject

Topics Covered

Algebra & Geometry

Linear Algebra

Arithmetic Progressions

Circles

Lines

Triangles

Three Dimensional Geometry

Sequences & Series

Matrices

Determinants

Sets

Relations & Functions

Linear Inequations

Complex Numbers

Calculus

Limits & Continuity

Differential Calculus

Methods of Differentiation

Applications of Derivatives

Solution of Differential Equations

Indefinite Integrals

Probability & Statistics

Elementary Statistics

Probability

Binomial Theorem

Permutations & Combinations

Other Key Topics

Averages

Comparison of Quantity

Vector Algebra

How to Prepare for IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam 2025?

The following are some practical tips that can boost candidates' preparation, improve time management, and build exam confidence in IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam 2025:

  • Go through all the high-weightage topics from the IB JIO syllabus 2025. 

  • Plan a proper timetable for the remaining days. Give extra attention to weaker subjects but continue revising strong areas as well. 

  • Practice with online mock tests and previous year papers in real exam-like conditions. 

  • Keep your mind relaxed with short breaks, meditation, or deep breathing.

  • Quickly revise key formulas, equations, and shortcuts for technical and quantitative sections.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

