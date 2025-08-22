IB JIO Recruitment 2025 Notification for 394 Posts, Apply Online Begins at ncs.gov.in from August 23

WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
By Mohd Salman
Aug 22, 2025, 23:54 IST

IB JIO Notification 2025: The Intelligence Bureau has released he detailed notification for 394 Junior Intelligence Officer vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online between August 23 and September 14. Candidates will be selected on the basis of three stage selection process. Direct link to download official notification pdf.

IB JIO Notification 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) released the IB JIO Notification 2025 on its official website, mha.gov.in, on August 22, 2025. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II (Tech) has been released for 394 vacancies and the online application window will be open between August 23 and September 14, 2025.
To be eligible for the IB JIO Notification 2025 candidates must have completed a Diploma in Engineering, B.Tech, B.Sc, or BCA degree. The candidates will be selected based on a Tier-I Online Exam, a Tier-II Skill Test, and a Tier-III Interview/Personality Test.

The IB JIO Notification 2025 OUT has officially been released by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs for 394 Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II (Technical) posts. The official notification has been released on August 22, 2025. The selected candidates will be put under the pay scale of Level 4 (Rs 25,500–₹81,100). Direct link to download the official notification is provided below.

IB JIO Notification 2025: Overview

The Intelligence Bureau, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is recruiting Junior Intelligence Officers Grade-II (Tech) to bolster its technical wing. These officers will be deployed across India and will handle sensitive operations involving surveillance tech, data analysis, and cyber intelligence. Check the table below for IB JIO Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Organization

Intelligence Bureau (Ministry of Home Affairs)

Post Name

Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II (Tech)

Total Vacancies

394

Notification Release Date

22nd August 2025

Application Dates

23rd August to 14th September 2025

Selection Process

Online Exam, Skill Test, Interview

Salary

₹25,500–₹81,100 (Level-4 Pay Matrix)

Job Location

Pan India

Official Websites

mha.gov.in / ncs.gov.in

IB JIO Notification 2025 PDF Download Link

The IB JIO Notification 2025 PDF Download Link was uploaded on the official website on August 22, 2025, containing detailed information for eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and selection process, application fees and salary structure. Click on the link below to download the IB JIO Notification 2025 PDF.

Intelligence Bureau JIO Notification 2025 PDF Download Link

Eligibility Criteria for IB JIO 2025: Who Can Apply?

Candidates must ensure that they meet all the eligibility criteria for IB JIO 2025 such as educational qualifications, age limits, and other conditions. Candidates must possess a Diploma in Engineering, B.Tech, B.Sc, or BCA from a recognised institution. The specialisation should ideally be in Electronics, Computer Science, Information Technology, or related fields and the age of the candidate must be between 18 and 27 years as of September 14, 2025, with age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per government norms

IB JIO Vacancy 2025: Category-Wise Breakdown

The Intelligence Bureau has released the IB JIO Vacancy 2025 for 394 posts, which are distributed across various categories. Check the list below for category-wise vacancies.

  • UR (General) – 157 posts
  • EWS (Economically Weaker Section) – 32 posts
  • OBC (Other Backward Classes) – 117 posts
  • SC (Scheduled Caste) – 60 posts
  • ST (Scheduled Tribe) – 28 post

