IB JIO Recruitment 2025 Notification for 394 Posts, Apply Online Begins at ncs.gov.in from August 23

IB JIO Notification 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) released the IB JIO Notification 2025 on its official website, mha.gov.in, on August 22, 2025. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II (Tech) has been released for 394 vacancies and the online application window will be open between August 23 and September 14, 2025.

To be eligible for the IB JIO Notification 2025 candidates must have completed a Diploma in Engineering, B.Tech, B.Sc, or BCA degree. The candidates will be selected based on a Tier-I Online Exam, a Tier-II Skill Test, and a Tier-III Interview/Personality Test.

The IB JIO Notification 2025 OUT has officially been released by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs for 394 Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II (Technical) posts. The official notification has been released on August 22, 2025. The selected candidates will be put under the pay scale of Level 4 (Rs 25,500–₹81,100). Direct link to download the official notification is provided below.