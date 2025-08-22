IB Junior Intelligence Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Grade 2 Officer Educational Qualification and Age Limit

IB Junior Intelligence Eligibility Criteria 2025: Candidates need to fulfill certain eligibility conditions to apply for the Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) post in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The Intelligence Bureau plays a vital role in safeguarding national security by gathering and analyzing critical information. Candidates must meet specific requirements related to age limit, nationality, and educational qualifications for the JIO position. Meeting these conditions is mandatory to move forward in the selection process. This article explains the complete details of the IB Junior Intelligence Officer eligibility criteria. IB Junior Intelligence Officer Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview The Intelligence Bureau has set specific requirements related to age, educational qualifications, nationality, and work experience. Candidates applying for the IB Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) post must meet the following IB JIO eligibility conditions:

Eligibility Factor Requirements Age Limit 18 to 27 years Educational Qualification Diploma in Engineering OR Bachelor’s Degree in Science with specific specializations OR Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Applications (BCA) from a recognized university/institute Nationality Must be an Indian citizen Work Experience No prior work experience required IB Junior Intelligence Officer Eligibility Criteria 2025 The eligibility criteria form the foundation of the selection process for any competitive exam. The same applies to the IB Junior Intelligence Officer recruitment, where candidates must fulfill specific requirements related to age and educational qualifications. These conditions ensure that only the most suitable and skilled candidates are selected for this crucial role in the Intelligence Bureau. Candidates can check the eligibility in detail below.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Age Limit Age is one of the key factors in determining eligibility for the JIO post. Candidates applying for this position must fall within the prescribed age bracket to be considered. Candidates must be between the ages of 18 to 27 years. Certain candidates applying for the IB Junior Intelligence Officer recruitment can get relaxation in the upper age limit. Different categories are eligible for extra years in the maximum age criteria as per the official notification. The complete details of IB JIO age relaxation are given in the table below: Category Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC / ST 5 years Departmental candidates with 3 years of continuous service in Central Govt. Civilian posts Up to 40 years Widows, divorced women, and women separated from husbands (UR) Up to 35 years Widows, divorced women, and women separated from husbands (SC/ST) Up to 40 years Meritorious Sportspersons (with valid certificate issued by the competent authority) 5 years

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Educational Qualifications Candidates must meet the required educational standards set by the Ministry of Home Affairs to apply for the IB Junior Intelligence Officer post. The qualifications are flexible. This allows candidates from different academic backgrounds in science and engineering to apply. Applicants can apply if they hold a Diploma in Engineering in one of the following fields: Electronics, Electronics & Telecommunication, Electronics & Communication, Electrical & Electronics, Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or Computer Applications from a government-recognized university or institute. Alternatively, candidates are also eligible if they have a Bachelor’s Degree in Science with subjects such as Electronics, Computer Science, Physics, or Mathematics from a recognized university or institute.

Another valid option is having a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Applications (BCA) from a government-recognized university or institute. Nationality Requirement for IB Junior Intelligence Officer The candidate must be an Indian citizen to apply for the IB Junior Intelligence Officer recruitment. Only applicants who hold Indian nationality are considered eligible for this post. Number of Attempts for IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam There is no fixed limit on the number of times a candidate can appear for the exam. Aspirants can keep applying for the IB JIO exam as long as they remain within the maximum age limit of 27 years and fulfill all other eligibility criteria. Once a candidate crosses the age bar, they are no longer eligible to participate in the recruitment process. Experience Requirement for IB Junior Intelligence Officer