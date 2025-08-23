IB Junior Intelligence Officer Apply Online 2025 Begins at cdn.digialm.com for 394 Posts - More Details Here

The IB JIO Recruitment 2025 Apply Online process officially started on 23rd August 2025 and will continue until 14th September 2025 (11:59 PM). Candidates who wish to apply for the 394 Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade-II Technical posts must complete their registration through the official Intelligence Bureau portal before the last date. Applicants need to provide accurate personal, educational, and diploma trade details, upload the required documents, and pay the prescribed application fee while filling out the IB JIO online form 2025. Candidates are advised to complete the IB JIO Recruitment 2025 Apply Online process well in advance by visiting the official MHA website. IB Junior Intelligence Officer Application Form 2025 The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Application Form 2025 is available online, and candidates can apply only through the official Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) website or the National Career Service (NCS) portal. The application window opened on 23rd August 2025 and will close on 14th September 2025 at 11:59 PM.

Applicants must carefully fill in their details, cross-check all the information before final submission, and then submit the form online. It is advised to download and print the confirmation page for future reference. IB JIO Apply Online 2025 Link Candidates interested in the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Recruitment 2025 must fill out the IB JIO Application Form 2025 only through the official Intelligence Bureau recruitment portal. No offline applications will be accepted. The online registration process started on 23rd August 2025 and will remain open until 14th September 2025 (11:59 PM). Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below. Click Here for IB Junior Intelligence Officer Apply Online 2025 IB Junior Intelligence Officer Apply Online 2025 Dates Candidates holding a Diploma or Undergraduate Degree in Electronics/Electrical Engineering (EE) can apply online within the given dates. The complete schedule for the IB JIO Application Form 2025 is provided below:

Event Date IB JIO Notification 2025 Release Date 22nd August 2025 IB JIO Application Form 2025 Start Date 23rd August 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 14th September 2025 (11:59 PM) Last Date for Fee Payment 14th September 2025 Documents Required for IB JIO Application Form 2025 candidates must keep scanned copies of all the necessary documents ready before filling out the IB JIO Application Form 2025. Submitting the documents in the correct size and format is very important because any wrong or incomplete upload can result in rejection of the application. The following documents are required for the IB JIO Apply Online 2025 process: Recent passport-size photograph (as per official guidelines)

Candidate’s signature in the prescribed format

Educational qualification proof – diploma/degree mark sheets and passing certifica

Valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License, etc.)

Caste/category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS), if applicable

Disability certificate (for PwD candidates), if applicable

Domicile certificate or any other document mentioned in the notification

How to Apply Online for IB Junior Intelligence Officer Recruitment 2025? The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Application Form 2025 can only be submitted online. Candidates should carefully follow the steps given below to complete the registration process without errors: Step 1: Visit the official websites, www.ncs.gov.in or www.mha.gov.in. Step 2: Go to the “Careers/Recruitment” section and click on the link titled “IB JIO Recruitment 2025”. Step 3: Select the “Apply Online” option and proceed with the instructions displayed on the screen. Step 4: Enter personal details, contact information, educational qualifications, and work experience in the application form. Step 5: Upload recent passport-size photographs and scanned signature in the prescribed format. Step 6: Pay the application fee through the official online payment gateway.

Step 7: Review the entire form carefully to ensure all details are correct. Step 8: Click on the “Submit” button and download the PDF copy of the confirmation page for future reference. IB Junior Intelligence Officer Application Fee 2025 The IB JIO Application Fee 2025 consists of two parts, an Examination Fee and a Recruitment Processing Fee. Candidates must pay the fee online while submitting the form. The detailed fee structure is provided below: Category Application Fee All Candidates Recruitment Processing Fee: ₹550 Male Candidates of UR / EWS / OBC Recruitment Processing Fee : ₹550 + Examination Fee: ₹100 = ₹650 IB Junior Intelligence Officer Eligibility 2025 The IB JIO Recruitment 2025 notification clearly mentions the eligibility criteria that candidates must meet before applying. The IB JIO eligibility criteria is based on three factors, educational qualification, age limit, and nationality. Candidates who fulfill all these conditions will be allowed to complete the IB JIO Application Form 2025.