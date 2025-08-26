IB Junior Intelligence Officer Selection Process 2025: Check IB JIO Tier 1, 2, 3 Selection Criteria

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Selection Process 2025: Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Exam 2025 must grab this opportunity. They must have an understanding of the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Selection Process 2025 to secure final selection. The selection procedure for IB JIO 2025 involves multiple stages that every applicant must successfully clear. This article will explain the complete selection process as per the official notification and help candidates prepare with confidence. IB JIO Selection Process 2025 Overview The IB JIO Recruitment 2025 is conducted to hire talented and qualified candidates for the post of Junior Intelligence Officer Grade–II (Technical). Aspirants preparing for this exam must go through the selection process carefully to understand how the recruitment will take place. Below is an overview of the important details related to the recruitment.

Particulars Details Recruitment Body Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India Post Name Junior Intelligence Officer Grade–II (Technical) Total Vacancies 394 IB Junior Intelligence Officer Selection Process 2025 CBT

Skill Test

Interview Documents Verification Official Website www.ncs.gov.in / www.mha.gov.in IB Junior Intelligence Officer Selection Process 2025 The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is one of the most prestigious government organizations in India. Every year, it recruits eligible candidates for various posts, including the Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO). The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Selection Process 2025 is designed to pick the most deserving candidates through multiple stages. Candidates are shortlisted for further rounds such as the Skill Test, Interview/Personality Test, and Document Verification based on performance in the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Below is the detailed process:

1. Computer-Based Test (Tier I) The recruitment process begins with an online Computer-Based Test (CBT). This exam consists of multiple-choice questions from General Mental Ability and the Technical section. The number of questions and exam duration can differ according to the post. A negative marking of ¼ marks is applied for every wrong answer. Candidates who score above the cutoff marks will be eligible for the next stage. 2. Skill Test (Tier II) The Skill Test is conducted to assess the practical knowledge and technical abilities of candidates. It mainly includes computer typing, data entry, and software handling tasks. Candidates must show speed, accuracy, and efficiency during this test. This stage ensures that aspirants are prepared for real-time responsibilities in the intelligence and security field.

3. Interview/Personality Test (Tier III) The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Interview 2025 is an important round that evaluates the candidate’s overall personality. It tests confidence, presence of mind, communication skills, and awareness of current affairs. Candidates are advised to stay calm, answer honestly, and maintain a positive attitude to leave a strong impression. 4. Document Verification The final stage is Document Verification, where shortlisted candidates must present their original documents to confirm their eligibility. Candidates must also carry photocopies with original. The following are the important documents: Birth certificate

Matriculation/High School Certificate

Degree/Diploma Certificate

Caste/Income Certificate (if applicable)

Medical Certificate

Minority Declaration on Non-Judicial Stamp Paper

NOC (for serving employees or ex-servicemen)