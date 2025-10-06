Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Registration Ends Today, Apply Online at vbb.mic.gov.in, Check Eligibility & Key Details

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: The Ministry of Education has launched the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, and AICTE. This is going to be India's largest innovation initiative and an important step towards the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. This initiative calls upon students, schools, and teachers to come forward and participate in this Buildathon. The students will work in teams and will get the opportunity to think creatively, and develop ideas and prototypes that address real-life challenges.

The students will work around four themes: Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local, Swadeshi and Samriddhi.

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 was launched by the Union Minister of Education on 23 September 2025. As per the Ministry, the Buildathon will mobilise 1 crore students across 1.5 lakh+ schools to ideate, design, and develop prototypes. The school-level innovation activities like making of teams, registration, etc will be conducted between 23 September to 12 October 2025. The last date to register for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon is 06 October 2025. National Live Buildathon will be inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister on 13th October 2025 with simultaneous participation by students nationwide.