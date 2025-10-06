Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Registration Ends Today, Apply Online at vbb.mic.gov.in, Check Eligibility & Key Details

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: The Ministry of Education has launched the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, and AICTE. This is going to be India's largest innovation initiative and an important step towards the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. This initiative calls upon students, schools, and teachers to come forward and participate in this Buildathon. The students will work in teams and will get the opportunity to think creatively, and develop ideas and prototypes that address real-life challenges.
The students will work around four themes: Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local, Swadeshi and Samriddhi.
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025
The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 was launched by the Union Minister of Education on 23 September 2025. As per the Ministry, the Buildathon will mobilise 1 crore students across 1.5 lakh+ schools to ideate, design, and develop prototypes. The school-level innovation activities like making of teams, registration, etc will be conducted between 23 September to 12 October 2025. The last date to register for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon is 06 October 2025. National Live Buildathon will be inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister on 13th October 2025 with simultaneous participation by students nationwide.
|
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Overview
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Launched By
|
Ministry of Education, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog and AICTE
|
Launch Date
|
23 September 2025
|
Participating Group
|
Students of Class 6 to 12
|
Last Date to Register
|
06 October 2025
|
Preparation Period
|
06-13 October 2025
|
Live Buildathon Event
|
13 October 2025
|
Final Submission
|
13-31 October 2025
|
Evaluation
|
01 Nov to 31 Dec, 2025
|
Results
|
January 2026
|
Official Website
|
www.vbb.mic.gov.in
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Theme
The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 has been curated around four themes to make the students innovative and develop their decision making skills. The themes are:
-
Atmanirbhar Bharat – building self-reliant systems and solutions
-
Swadeshi – fostering indigenous ideas and innovation
-
Vocal for Local – promoting local products, crafts, and resources
-
Samriddhi – creating pathways to prosperity and sustainable growth
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Apply Online
Follow the steps given below to register for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025:
Step 1: Visit the official website at www.vbb.mic.gov.in.
Step 2: On the portal, complete the school and student details and fill them correctly.
Step 3: Submit the idea, concept, and prototypes.
Step 4: Save the confirmation for future reference.
Direct Link to Apply for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Last Date
The last date to register for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon is 06 October 2025. The schools are required to submit their ideas while registering in the form of photos or videos. Hurry up to not miss the deadline.
