EMRS Hostel Warden Eligibility 2025: Age Limit & Qualification

EMRS Hostel Warden Eligibility 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students has announced 635 vacancies for the Hostel Warden post through EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) 2025. Interested candidates can apply for this role till October 23 (up to 11:50 pm) on its official website. But they should read the notification carefully to check the age limit, qualification, and nationality outlined by the exam authorities. If applicants are found ineligible in their applications, their candidature will be cancelled. Scroll on to learn more about EMRS Warden Eligibility before submitting your applications via the direct link provided below. EMRS Apply Online 2025 Link EMRS Hostel Warden Eligibility 2025 The National Education Society for Tribal Students has announced eligibility requirements for the Hostel Warden post in the official notification PDF. It helps them identify whether they qualify to be a part of the recruitment process. To be eligible, candidates should possess a graduation degree when applying for the post. Additionally, they should not be more than 35 years old to be eligible for the post. Age relaxation will be provided to the SC/ST/OBC and other categories as per the Govt of India Rules.

Candidates should ensure that the details in their respective online application forms are correct. The details in their respective online Application Forms, like candidates’ name, contact/address details, category, PwBD status (including sub-categories), educational qualification details, date of birth, and experience details, will be considered as final. In this article, we have discussed EMRS Hostel Warden Eligibility, including age limit, qualification, and nationality. Also, check: EMRS Hostel Warden Salary

EMRS JSA Salary EMRS Hostel Warden Age Limit 2025 The age limit is an important element of the EMRS Hostel Warden eligibility criteria. The cutoff for determining the age limit will be October 23, 2025. The age of the candidates should not exceed 35 years when applying for the post. EMRS Hostel Warden Age Limit Relaxation

There shall be relaxation in the upper age limit for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories, including SC, ST, OBC, etc. Here is the category-wise EMRS Hostel Warden age limit relaxation shared below: Category Age Relaxation /Concession Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe 5 years Other Backward Classes (NCL) 3 years Candidates with 3 years' continuous service in Central Govt. provided the posts are in same or allied cadres. 5 years Persons ordinarily domiciled in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir during 01.01.1980 to 31.12.1989 5 years Women (All Category) only if applying for PGTs /TGTs posts 10 years Persons with disabilities (including women) (i) SC/ST: 15 years (ii) OBC: 13 years (iii) General: 10 years For woman with disability, clause (e) is not applicable For other than permanent employees working in EMRS as on 01.07.2025. Up to 55 years EMRS employees- who are appointed on regular basis in EMRS as on the notified cut off date for determining various eligibility criteria (Educational Qualifications, age limit etc.) Up to 55 years

EMRS Hostel Warden Educational Qualification Educational Qualification is an important condition of the EMRS Hostel Warden eligibility. Candidates should possess the necessary qualifications from any recognised University. Check the EMRS Hostel Warden educational qualification shared below: Four years integrated graduation degree course of the Regional College of Education of NCERT or other NCTE-recognised institution in the concerned subject. Or Bachelor's Degree from a recognised university /institute EMRS Hostel Warden Eligibility 2025: Nationality The candidate must be a citizen of India when applying for the EMRS Hostel Warden recruitment drive. Documents to Prove EMRS Hostel Warden Eligibility Candidate should submit all the required documents to support their claims for eligibility and identity as stated in the application form. Failing to do so will result in the cancellation of candidature. The list of documents required to prove the EMRS Hostel Warden eligibility is shared below: