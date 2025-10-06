EMRS Junior Secretariat Assistant Salary 2025 & Job Profile: Check In Hand Pay Scale, Structure, Perks and Allowances

EMRS Junior Secretariat Assistant Salary: The National Education Society for Tribal Students has announced 228 vacancies for the Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) in EMRSs. It is a golden opportunity for candidates seeking a stable and secure career. The starting basic pay for these positions will be Rs 19900 per month under pay level 2. Beyond basic pay, they will also be entitled to allowances and benefits as per the government norms. Applicants should also be familiar with the roles and responsibilities to avoid any disappointment in the future. Continue reading to learn more about the EMRS JSA salary and job profile on this page. EMRS Junior Secretariat Assistant Salary 2025 The Junior Secretariat Assistant holds a respected and prestigious role in EMRS. Candidates who have passed Senior Secondary (Class XII) exam and possess a minimum speed of 35 words per minute in English typing or 30 words per minute in Hindi typing can apply for this role. It attracts a huge number of applicants owing to excellent pay, benefits and a promising career path. Candidates will be appointed to the post based on their performance in the written exam and typing test. The EMRS JSA salary falls within the pay scale of Rs. 19900- Rs. 63200 under pay level 2. They are responsible for managing administrative duties, maintaining records, and ensuring seamless office operations.

Also, check: EMRS Hostel Warden Salary EMRS JSA Salary Structure The EMRS JSA salary structure is governed by the 7th Pay Commission. It is quite attractive and ensures fair compensation to all employees. It includes factors like pay scale, pay level, grade pay, pay band, basic pay, allowances, gross pay, net income, etc. Check the breakdown of the salary structure for the EMRS JSA post: Pay Scale Rs. 19900- Rs. 63200 Pay Level Level 2 Pay Band Rs 5200-Rs 20200 Grade Pay Rs 1900 Minimum Basic Pay Rs. 19900 Maximum Basic Pay Rs. 63200 EMRS Junior Secretariat Assistant Salary in Hand The EMRS JSA salary in hand is determined after adding basic pay and allowances. Then, deduct this sum from taxes, NPS, and PF contributions. The newly appointed candidates will initially receive basic pay of Rs. 19900 per month. Based on the year of experience, the basic pay will increase up to a maximum of Rs 63200 per month. The EMRS JSA in hand salary also depend on the city of posting of employees.

EMRS JSA Salary: Perks & Allowances There are various perks, allowances, and benefits provided to the JSA employees along with basic pay based on the 7th Pay Commission. It will increase the overall monthly remuneration, which results in improved financial stability. The perks and allowances included in the EMRS JSA salary are as follows: Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Medical Allowances

Travel Allowances

Other Allowances EMRS Junior Secretariat Assistant Job Profile Candidates appointed for the Junior Secretariat Assistant post will be responsible for handling daily administrative duties and office documentation accurately. The roles and responsibilities included in the EMRS JSA job profile are as follows: To perform daily administrative and clerical duties.

To prepare records, files, and office documents efficiently.

To ensure the seamless functionality of office operations.

To ensure all the organisational rules and procedures are followed.

To perform all the duties allocated by seniors.