List of Entrance Exam After 12th for UG Courses: Almost every student has questions about their career and courses that guarantee a worthy career. This is why it becomes important to research and review different options to make sure you are going for the right courses that work for you in the long term. It takes a lot of time and effort; therefore, we have made you a complete list of entrance exams after 12th for admission to UG courses. As you follow through the article, you can find multiple entrance exams after completing your 12th in three different streams: science, commerce, and humanities/arts. Whether you have questions regarding the entrance exams after 12th science or the entrance exams after 12th commerce, they will all be answered in the article.
Here’s a Detailed List of Entrance Exams after 12th for UG Courses:
Entrance exams vary from professional courses to government exams, and some are for traditional courses as well. Here, students can find the top entrance exams in India after 12th and choose what’s suitable for them as per their choice:
Entrance Exam after 12th Science
JEE Main and JEE Advanced (Joint Entrance Exam Tests): This is for admission to engineering courses like B.E. and B.Tech programs and can be done at NITs (National Institute of Technology), IITs (Indian Institute of Technology), and IIITs (Indian Institute of Information Technology).
NEET-UG (National Eligibility Entrance Test- Under Graduate)- This is a must-entrance test for admission to medical courses, undergraduate medical, dental, and AYUSH courses.
CLAT (Common Law Admission Test): It’s to take admission in National Law Universities (NLUs).
CUET-UG (Common University Entrance Test): This is for admission to different courses available across central state and private and private universities. You can check eligibility for UG entrance exams on the main website of NTA (National Testing Agency).
NATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture): This is for the B.Arch (Bachelor of Architecture program).
NCHMCT JEE (National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination): This is for BSc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration
NCEE/NEST (National Common Entrance Test and National Entrance Screening Test): This is for undergraduate science programs in participating institutions, universities, and state-level entrance exams. While NCEE is conducted by NECO in Nigeria for admission into Unity Colleges, NEST is a college entrance exam in India to take admission in integrated MSc programs.
Private and State University Entrance Tests:
BITSAT: This is to take admission in various degrees and courses offered by Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS).
VITEEE (Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination): This entrance test is for students who want to take admission in courses offered by Vellore Institute of Technology.
SRMJEEE (SRM Institute of Science and Technology Joint Entrance Examination): This entrance examination is conducted by the SRM Institute for its different academic and professional courses.
MHT-CET (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Engineering and other courses): Students who want to enroll in engineering colleges or any other courses in Maharashtra can take this entrance examination.
AP EAMCET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test): This is another entrance exam conducted under the Andhra Pradesh state entrance examination body to get admission in the state offered institutes.
KEAM (Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam): This is to appear for institutions that offer related courses in Kerala state.
IPU-CET (Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test): This is the GGSIU-specific entrance exam covering all the major degrees in its institute.
MET(Manipal Entrance Test): Entrance test to take admission in various courses for higher studies offered by Manipal Academy of Higher Education.
Other National Entrance Exams:
NDA (National Defence Academy Entrance Exam) : includes the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
NIFT Entrance Exam (National Institute of Fashion Technology for fashion and designing courses): This is specific for students who want to pursue their career in fashion technology, communication, and design areas.
UCEED (Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design): This is specific for different design courses at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, and others.
IMU CET (Indian Maritime University Common Entrance Test): National-level exam for admission to maritime courses like B.Sc. Nautical Science and B.Tech Marine Engineering etc.
Entrance Exam after 12th Commerce:
CUET (Common University Entrance Test): Common University tests for commerce courses and other degrees.
IPMAT (Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test): For integrated BBA and MBA programs.
NMIMS NPAT: This is for NMIMS university programs, such as BCom, BBA, and management courses.
SET (Symbiosis Entrance Test): For those who want to take admission in different degrees offered by the University.
CA Foundation: A professional course to become a Chartered Accountant.
CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test): Entrance test to become a Company Secretary.
XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test): Mostly for PG management courses and also for undergraduate admissions.
These are the options for entrance exams after 12th arts.
Entrance Exams after 12th Arts/ Humanities
CLAT (Common Law Admission Test): This is to get admission in National Law Universities for the BA LLB course.
CUET (Common University Entrance Test): This is for admission to different courses under arts/ humanities courses.
AILET (All India Law Entrance Test): For admission to National Law University in Delhi (NLUD)
NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Exam): Fashion, fashion communication, and designing courses can be opted for any stream.
DUET and other university-specific exams: To get admission in Delhi University courses.
IIMC Entrance Exam: For media and mass communication courses.
