How to Make Perfect Study Plan for 10th and 12th Board Exams (Guide+Tips)

How to Make a Perfect Study Schedule for Class 10th and 12th Board Exams: Exam season is here, and boards have already released exam date sheets for different streams. But in between all these updates, studying and covering the entire syllabus on time is another difficulty. But worry not, here you can learn how to make a study schedule that is easy to follow and actually works. Whether you are appearing for 10th boards or 12th, regardless of state or central, you can find tips for all things necessary to make a well-planned study schedule.

Have you checked the study schedule for class 10th board exams 2026? If not, check the link below and get your preparation started.

Check this out: CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026: Best 5-Month Daily Study Plan to Score Top Marks