How to Make Perfect Study Plan for 10th and 12th Board Exams (Guide+Tips)

How to Make a Perfect Study Schedule for Class 10th and 12th Board Exams: Exam season is here, and boards have already released exam date sheets for different streams. But in between all these updates, studying and covering the entire syllabus on time is another difficulty. But worry not, here you can learn how to make a study schedule that is easy to follow and actually works. Whether you are appearing for 10th boards or 12th, regardless of state or central, you can find tips for all things necessary to make a well-planned study schedule.
Have you checked the study schedule for class 10th board exams 2026? If not, check the link below and get your preparation started.
Check this out: CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026: Best 5-Month Daily Study Plan to Score Top Marks
Step by Step Study Plan for 10th and 12th Board Exams
- Strictly Review the Syllabus and Exam Pattern: The foremost things students can do is review syllabus and exam patterns and understand what is easy to cover and what may take time. Create a detailed analysis or understand the parts where you have to focus more, while also covering other parts of the syllabus.
Also check: CBSE Board Syllabus 2025-26: Download Subject-Wise PDFs For FREE
-
Analyze Your Strengths and Weaknesses: After reviewing the syllabus, students may get an idea of where they have a strong grip and in which areas they have to do little more work.
-
Analyzing strengths and weaknesses are essential for students to form an understanding of topics or subjects that may need more time and focus over others.
-
This way as you progress through your syllabus, you will be able to cover each part equally without rushing.
-
Set Realistic Day-to-Day Goals - What most students struggle to achieve while making study schedules is not setting up realistic goals and going with instincts. Sometimes resulting in over-expectations that may lead to loss of confidence.
-
A perfect study timetable for board exams is not a strict rulebook to follow everyday.
-
Students must plan their schedule as per their capabilities, and should allot enough time for each topic for a successful learning experience.
-
Preparing for 10th and 12th board exams can be managed with a realistic and proper plan.
-
To follow a working study schedule for class 12 board exams students must understand the core of their syllabus.
-
Analyze the time it may take and then sketch out day-to-day goals for a less hectic preparation process.
Also check: CBSE Class 12th Arts Date Sheet 2026: Download Time Table PDF
-
Follow the Pomodoro Technique - One may ask what’s the best time management tips for board exams, and it can be followed by a straight three hour rule. But in all honesty, this three hour rule rarely works considering how attention span works.
-
Pomodoro technique is one of the most effective ways to not only manage your time for studies but to do any work on time.
-
The 25 minutes study plus 5 minute break can help you concentrate and foster effective study habits.
-
Assign Separate Time For Each Subject: Students must assign separate time for each subject so to give each section equal time.
-
Almost every student wonders how to prepare for board exams effectively, and miss the major part of distributing time for important topics while also reading the remaining study materials.This creates last minute rush and mismanagement.
-
Thus, allocating separate time to each subject following with topics is a must step, you cannot skip.
-
Incorporate Revision Time Each Week: The best revision strategy for board exams is to revise whatever you have studied each week.
-
Among seven full days, students can assign one day for revision only. This way you won’t feel cluttered and will not be rushed before the exam.
-
Include Rest Time As Priority- While making a perfect study schedule, students often miss taking care of their health and spend much time studying only. Resting and getting good sleep everyday is necessary to keep your day going.
-
Include Hobby Time: As keeping a check of your physical health is important, so is giving your brain some space after studying.
-
Some small hobbies such as playing board games, athletic games, or indulging in creative activities may help reduce academic pressure and offer you a separate space from regular learning.
Although these steps are optional, students can follow step by step guides to prepare a balanced and personalized study schedule and start preparing for their board exams.
Also check:
-
CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2026: Download FINAL Class 12 Schedule PDF; Check Exam Day, Date and Time
-
CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2026: Download FINAL Class 10 Schedule PDF; Check Exam Day, Date and Time
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation