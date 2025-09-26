CBSE Class 10 Study Plan: The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 will begin on 17 February 2026 with Mathematics, followed by English (21 Feb), Science (25 Feb), Hindi (2 Mar), and Social Science (7 Mar). With around five months left, this is the perfect time for students to follow a structured day-wise and week-wise study plan covering all subjects.

This article provides a comprehensive 5-month preparation strategy based on the latest CBSE Class 10 syllabus 2025-26, focusing on major subjects: Mathematics, Science, Social Science, English, and Hindi. Check out this detailed plan to maximize your preparation and score high marks in the board exams.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026: Major Subject Dates