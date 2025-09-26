CBSE Class 10 Study Plan: The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 will begin on 17 February 2026 with Mathematics, followed by English (21 Feb), Science (25 Feb), Hindi (2 Mar), and Social Science (7 Mar). With around five months left, this is the perfect time for students to follow a structured day-wise and week-wise study plan covering all subjects.
This article provides a comprehensive 5-month preparation strategy based on the latest CBSE Class 10 syllabus 2025-26, focusing on major subjects: Mathematics, Science, Social Science, English, and Hindi. Check out this detailed plan to maximize your preparation and score high marks in the board exams.
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026: Major Subject Dates
- Mathematics (Standard & Basic): 17 February 2026
- English: 21 February 2026
- Science: 25 February 2026
- Hindi A & Hindi B: 2 March 2026
- Social Science: 7 March 2026
Since Social Science comes last, students can plan their final phase revision for SST in February but start preparing from October itself because of its vast syllabus.
Check CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet & Scubject-Wise Time Table PDF
How to Use This 5-Month Plan?
- 2 Major Subjects Daily: (Maths + Science OR Maths + SST).
- 1 Language Slot Daily: (English/Hindi).
- Evenings for Revision & Practice: Sample papers, diagrams, maps.
- Sunday: Weekly recap + Mock Test.
Best 5-Month Daily Study Plan for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 (October–February)
Month 1: October – Start with Strong Foundations
Maths: Algebra (Polynomials, Linear & Quadratic Equations), AP.
Science: Chemical Reactions, Acids & Bases, Life Processes.
English/Hindi: Grammar basics, first literature units.
SST (Weekly Breakdown):
- Monday (History): Nationalism in Europe
- Wednesday (Geography): Resources & Development
- Friday (Economics): Development
- Saturday (History): Nationalism in India
By October end: Cover 2 History chapters, 1 Geography chapter, 1 Economics unit, and 1 Polity introduction.
Month 2: November – Complete Remaining Syllabus
Maths: Geometry, Circles, Coordinate Geometry, Mensuration.
Science: Metals/Non-Metals, Carbon Compounds, Control & Coordination, Reproduction.
Languages: Literature reading + Writing section practice.
SST (Weekly Breakdown):
- Monday (Geography): Agriculture, Water Resources
- Tuesday (History): The Making of a Global World
- Thursday (Economics): Sectors of Economy, Money & Credit
- Saturday (Polity): Power Sharing, Federalism
By November end: 90% of SST syllabus complete (except smaller topics).
Month 3: December – First Full Revision + Practice
Maths: Start solving NCERT Exemplar + PYQs.
Science: Revise Chemistry reactions + Physics numericals.
Languages: Writing tasks, comprehension practice.
SST (Weekly Breakdown):
- Monday: History (Nationalism in India + Global World revision)
- Wednesday: Geography (Minerals, Energy, Industries)
- Friday: Polity (Democracy & Challenges)
- Saturday: Economics (Globalisation & Consumer Rights)
By December end: One full round of SST revision + attempt 2 full sample papers.
Month 4: January – Mock Tests + Advanced Revision
Maths: Daily 1-hour full paper practice.
Science: Diagram & definitions revision, full paper tests.
Languages: Attempt 1 English/Hindi paper each week.
SST (Weekly Breakdown):
- Monday: History (timelines, causes, consequences)
- Tuesday: Geography (map practice)
- Thursday: Economics (charts + data interpretation)
- Saturday: Polity (case studies, democratic principles)
- Sunday: Full SST test
By January end: Minimum 4 complete SST mock papers attempted.
Month 5: February (1–16) – Final Touch Before Exams
Feb 1 – Feb 13: Balanced Prep (Maths + English + Science + Quick SST)
- Maths (Feb 17): Daily 2–3 hours – solve sample papers, NCERT exemplars, previous year papers. Focus on weak chapters, formulas, and speed.
- English (Feb 21): 1–1.5 hours daily – writing practice (letters, analytical paragraph), grammar rules, and literature revision.
- Science (Feb 25): 2–3 hours daily – rotate Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Use quick notes, diagrams, and NCERT questions.
- Social Science: 30 minutes daily – quick recap of timelines, maps, important case studies, and key terms.
Feb 14 – Feb 16: Maths Power Prep (Full Focus on First Exam)
- Solve 1 full-length Maths paper daily under exam conditions.
- Revise all formulas, theorems, and key problem types.
- Practice speed and accuracy with timed question sets.
- Do error analysis from mock tests to avoid mistakes in the final exam.
This gives students a balanced preparation until Feb 13, while the final 3 days (14–16) become a dedicated Maths boost, ensuring confidence before the first paper.
|
After Science Exam (Feb 26 – Mar 6): Social Science + Hindi Revision
Feb 26–28: Social Science Focus
Daily add a short 30-min Hindi grammar/writing recap.
Feb 29 & Mar 1: Dedicated Hindi Prep
Mar 2: Hindi Exam Day
Morning: Quick glance at grammar rules + writing formats.
After exam: Rest + light SST recap (History timelines/maps).
Mar 3 – Mar 6: Full Power Social Science Revision
This way, students get focused Hindi prep before March 2, while still keeping SST revision structured and strong before the final exam on March 7.
Subject-Wise Quick Tips
Mathematics
- Daily formula revision.
- Solve at least 10 mixed problems daily.
Science
- Focus on diagrams & NCERT in-text Qs.
- Practice numericals (especially Physics).
Social Science
- History: Make a timeline chart for each chapter.
- Geography: Regular map practice (minerals, crops, water bodies).
- Polity: Learn case studies & examples (democratic practices).
- Economics: Prepare flowcharts & key terms.
English & Hindi
- Revise grammar rules daily.
- Practice essay/letter writing every week.
- Literature: Write chapter summaries in your own words.
The 5-month CBSE Class 10 study plan helps students cover the entire syllabus of Maths, Science, SST, English, and Hindi in a structured way. Since Social Science is vast, it’s divided into History, Geography, Polity, and Economics with weekly slots for easy coverage.
By following this plan with syllabus completion (Oct–Nov) → revision (Dec) → mock tests (Jan) → polishing (Feb), students can confidently aim for 90%+ in the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026.
Also Check|
CBSE Class 10 Sllabus for Board Exam 2026
CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers for Board Exam 2026
CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern for Board Exam 2026
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation