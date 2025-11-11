This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 11 November

Every day carries its own stories, full of triumphs and turning points. But what makes November 11 special? On this date, we remember peace and freedom, victories and legacies. On November 11, 1918, the armistice was signed, effectively ending World War I. Also on this day: nations such as Poland reclaimed their independence after years of occupation. From then on, November 11 has become a day of remembrance—of veterans, of peace, of the price of war. In this article, we'll explore the significant events that have shaped November 11 throughout history. We'll look at the 1918 armistice, national independence days, and how this date came to be marked around the world. Let's turn the page and step into what happened on November 11.
What Happened On This Day – November 11?
Here's what happened in history on November 11:
1778 – Cherry Valley Massacre
- On November 11, 1778, Patriot Colonel Ichabod Alden ignored warnings about a coming attack.
- A combined force of Loyalists and Native Americans struck the Cherry Valley settlement in New York.
- More than 40 Patriots were killed, and over 70 others were taken prisoner.
- The event became known as the Cherry Valley Massacre.
1831 – Nat Turner Executed in Virginia
- Nat Turner, who led a revolt of enslaved people in Virginia, was hanged on November 11, 1831.
- Turner believed God chose him to free his people from slavery.
- His rebellion had begun on August 21 and left dozens dead.
- After his capture, Turner's execution sent shockwaves through the South.
1864 – The Destruction of Atlanta Begins
- On November 11, 1864, Union General William T. Sherman ordered his troops to destroy Atlanta, Georgia.
- Railroads, factories, and warehouses that could help the Confederacy were burned.
- The destruction crippled the South's war efforts and marked the start of Sherman's "March to the Sea".
1889 – Washington Becomes the 42nd U.S. State
- President Benjamin Harrison officially proclaimed Washington as the 42nd state on November 11, 1889.
- Celebrations took place in Olympia, the state capital.
- The event marked Washington's shift from a developing territory to full statehood.
1918 – Armistice Day: World War I Ends
- On November 11, 1918, the Allies and Germany signed an armistice at 5 a.m. in Compiègne, France.
- The fighting stopped at 11 a.m. — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
- The day marked the end of World War I and became known as Armistice Day.
- Many nations now celebrate it as Remembrance Day or Veterans Day.
1921 – Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Dedicated
- Three years after World War I ended, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was dedicated in Arlington National Cemetery.
- President Warren G. Harding led the ceremony on November 11, 1921.
- The unknown soldier represented all unidentified Americans who died in the war.
1942 – Draft Age Lowered to 18
- On November 11, 1942, the U.S. Congress changed the draft law.
- The new rule lowered the minimum draft age from 21 to 18 and raised the upper limit to 37.
- The move expanded the U.S. military during World War II.
1942 – Germans Occupy Vichy France
- On the same day, November 11, 1942, German forces launched Operation Case Anton.
- They occupied Vichy France, which had remained under German occupation since 1940.
- The action gave Nazi Germany complete control over France.
1971 – "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" Published
- On November 11, 1971, Rolling Stone magazine printed Hunter S. Thompson's famous story Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.
- The two-part article mixed journalism, fiction, and satire.
- It later became one of the most iconic works of American counterculture.
1973 – Soviet Union Refuses to Play Chile in World Cup
- On November 11, 1973, the Soviet Union refused to play Chile in a World Cup qualifier.
- They protested Chile's new military government after the overthrow of President Salvador Allende.
- The refusal forced FIFA to award Chile the win by default.
1978 – "The Dukes of Hazzard" Makes TV History
- On November 11, 1978, a stuntman launched the General Lee, the show's famous Dodge Charger, over a police car.
- The jump reached 16 feet high and 82 feet long, destroying the car but making TV history.
- The scene appeared in the show's opening episode and became legendary.
1984 – "The Three Servicemen" Statue Unveiled
- On November 11, 1984, the Three Servicemen statue was unveiled near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
- It was the first sculpture on the National Mall to include an African American soldier.
- The statue honours the diversity and bravery of those who served in the Vietnam War.
1988 – Grisly Discovery at Dorothea Puente's Home
- On November 11, 1988, police found a body buried in Dorothea Puente's lawn in Sacramento, California.
- Puente ran a boarding house for the elderly, but was secretly killing her tenants.
- Six more bodies were later found on her property.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 11?
November 11 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on November 11
- George S. Patton (1885–1945): American general known as "Old Blood-and-Guts", a key figure in WWII Allied victories.
- Kurt Vonnegut (1922–2007): American author known for Slaughterhouse-Five, blending satire, sci-fi, and social criticism.
- Demi Moore (1962 – ): Actress famous for hit films like Ghost, A Few Good Men, and Indecent Proposal.
Notable Deaths on November 11
- 1831 – Nat Turner (born 1800): American slave and rebel leader. He was executed on this day in Virginia after leading a revolt.
- 1855 – Søren Kierkegaard (born 1813): Danish philosopher, author and poet. He died on November 11, 1855.
- 1945 – George S. Patton (born 1885): Renowned American general from WWII. He died on November 11, 1945.
- 1999 – Mary Kay Bergman (born 1961): American voice actress. She died on November 11, 1999.
- 2004 – Yasser Arafat (born 1929): Palestinian leader and Nobel Prize laureate. He passed away on November 11, 2004.
- 2021 – F. W. de Klerk (born 1936): Former South African president and Nobel Prize laureate. Died on November 11, 2021.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation