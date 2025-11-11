This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 11 November

Every day carries its own stories, full of triumphs and turning points. But what makes November 11 special? On this date, we remember peace and freedom, victories and legacies. On November 11, 1918, the armistice was signed, effectively ending World War I. Also on this day: nations such as Poland reclaimed their independence after years of occupation. From then on, November 11 has become a day of remembrance—of veterans, of peace, of the price of war. In this article, we'll explore the significant events that have shaped November 11 throughout history. We'll look at the 1918 armistice, national independence days, and how this date came to be marked around the world. Let's turn the page and step into what happened on November 11.

What Happened On This Day – November 11?

Here's what happened in history on November 11: