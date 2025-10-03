CBSE 10th Science 2026: In order to cover the syllabus, revise efficiently, and build confidence for the examination day, it is important that you have a well-structured plan in place when you have five months left until the Class 10 Science board exam. With science covering subjects like physics, chemistry, and biology, you could find it difficult to balance conceptual clarity, practice with numbers, and memorization (particularly of diagrams and phrases) if you put things off until the last minute. Pacing your learning, allowing time for revision, and eventually aiming for a high score are all made easier with a clever five-month schedule.

In this article, we bring you a month-wise and week-wise roadmap, subject-wise tips, and revision suggestions to help you sail through your Science exam in 2026.