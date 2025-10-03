CBSE 10th Science 2026: In order to cover the syllabus, revise efficiently, and build confidence for the examination day, it is important that you have a well-structured plan in place when you have five months left until the Class 10 Science board exam. With science covering subjects like physics, chemistry, and biology, you could find it difficult to balance conceptual clarity, practice with numbers, and memorization (particularly of diagrams and phrases) if you put things off until the last minute. Pacing your learning, allowing time for revision, and eventually aiming for a high score are all made easier with a clever five-month schedule.
In this article, we bring you a month-wise and week-wise roadmap, subject-wise tips, and revision suggestions to help you sail through your Science exam in 2026.
CBSE Class 10 Science 2026: Exam Pattern
Before diving into the plan, here’s a quick look at how the Class 10 Science exam is structured and what weight each unit carries (based on recent patterns).
|
Particulars
|
Marks / Type
|
Theory Paper
|
80 marks
|
Internal Assessment / Practical / Project
|
20 marks
|
Total
|
100 marks
|
Sections
|
MCQs / VSA / Assertion-Reason / Short Answer / Long Answer / Case-based questions
CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus: Unit-wise Weightage
Check the below table to get to know the Unit-wise Breakdown of CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus:
|
Unit No.
|
Title
|
Marks
|
I
|
Chemical Substances – Nature and Behaviour
|
25
|
II
|
World of Living
|
25
|
III
|
Natural Phenomena
|
12
|
IV
|
Effects of Current
|
13
|
V
|
Natural Resources
|
5
|
|
Total (Theory)
|
80
|
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
|
Grand Total
|
100
CBSE 10th Science 5-Month Study Plan: Month-wise Roadmap
Month 1
-
Read the NCERT textbook thoroughly to understand the full syllabus.
-
List and categorize chapters by difficulty.
-
Start with foundational, “lighter” chapters to build confidence.
-
Solve in-text questions and NCERT exercises immediately after reading.
-
Make summary notes (concept maps, key points).
Month 2
-
Continue new chapters, covering up to 60–70% of the syllabus.
-
For each chapter: theory → examples → exercises → additional questions.
-
Start revisiting initial chapters briefly every week.
-
Start practicing short quizzes (from textbook / sample sets).
Month 3
-
Complete all remaining chapters.
-
Solve one full Science sample paper every week.
-
Identify weak chapters / topics and allocate extra time.
-
Begin mixed revision: alternate chapters rather than doing subjects in isolation.
Month 4
-
Focus heavily on solving past years’ CBSE papers and sample papers.
-
Attempt timed full tests under exam conditions.
-
Analyse mistakes thoroughly: conceptual errors, careless mistakes, time management.
-
Revisit weak chapters, maintain formula & term flashcards.
-
Keep doing small revisions of all earlier chapters.
Month 5
-
Revise the entire syllabus in cycles, e.g. 1st half → 2nd half → full.
-
Solve at least 5–7 full papers.
-
Time yourself strictly.
-
Re-memorize formulas, definitions, diagrams, key reactions.
-
Avoid starting any new topic.
-
Relax a day before the exam, do light revisions.
Subject-Wise Tips & Strategy for Class 10 CBSE Science
Physics
-
Focus first on conceptual clarity. Many questions test your understanding.
-
Maintain a formula sheet and practice numerical problems often.
-
Key topics like electricity, magnetism, light & optics, motion must be strong.
-
Draw clear diagrams (ray diagrams, circuits) and practice explanations.
Chemistry
-
Memorisation and reactions matter: balance chemical equations, reaction types, properties.
-
Keep a separate list of important reactions, salts, uses, and nomenclature.
-
Pay attention to “Acids, Bases and Salts,” “Carbon compounds,” “Metals & Non-metals.”
-
Use flashcards for quick recall of chemical terms, formulae, salts, etc.
Biology
-
Diagrams and terminologies carry weight. Practice drawing and labelling neatly.
-
Understand processes (e.g. reproduction, respiration, photosynthesis) step by step.
-
Learn key experiments and definitions.
-
Group related topics together to reduce confusion (e.g. reproduction + heredity).
Practical / Internal / Project Work
-
Regularly perform lab experiments and maintain a proper practical record.
-
Write detailed observations, inferences, and error analysis.
-
Keep your project ready and revise it occasionally.
-
Use weekends or lighter days to complete internal tasks.
Last-Minute Tips Before the Exam
-
Avoid making last-minute attempts at whole fresh content.
-
Pay close attention to your formula sheet, handwritten summary notes, and trouble spots.
-
Work through a few past year's papers to gauge your exam temperament.
-
Once more, practice key reactions and diagrams.
-
Keep your thoughts clear and get enough sleep.
-
Try the easier areas first on test day, keep track of your time, and avoid becoming bogged down in a single question.
