CBSE Class 10 Hindi 5 Month Study Plan for Board Exam 2026 - Check Week-wise Schedule Here

By Simran Akhouri
Sep 30, 2025, 14:23 IST

CBSE Class 10th Board Exam Study Plan - This 5-month daily and weekly study plan helps Class 10 CBSE Hindi (Course A) students prepare for the 2026 Board Exam, starting February 17, 2026. It's based on the 2025-26 syllabus and designed for comprehensive topic coverage and efficient revision, adaptable to individual needs. In order to ace your Class 10 Board exam follow the study plan given below.

CBSE Class 10th 5 month Study Plan 2025
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Study Plan 2025 - The CBSE Class 10 Board Exam marks a significant academic milestone. Success in this exam hinges on effective planning and systematic preparation. This suggested study plan is designed for the Class 10th CBSE Hindi board exam, focusing on comprehensive topic coverage and efficient revision. It aims to help students optimally allocate their time and resources in the months leading up to the CBSE Class 10th Board Exam exam, which commences on February 17, 2026. Here is a detailed 5‑month (≈ 20 weeks) daily & weekly study plan for CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) for the Board Exam 2026, based on the 2025‑26 syllabus. 

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2025

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Textbook PDF

Study Plan Overview
Before moving into the daily study timetable, let's outline the broader structure of this study plan. This four-month program, running from mid-October to mid-February, is designed for efficient, chapter-wise topic study, alongside consistent revision and practice. For those just beginning their board exam preparation, this plan can still be adopted by shifting the first five weeks' schedule to subsequent months. In this adjusted scenario, December should be dedicated to completing Hindi chapters, with January and February reserved for intensive revision sessions.

Part 1: Foundation Stage - Building a Strong Base

This foundational stage is crucial for establishing a comprehensive understanding and developing fundamental skills. It involves a multi-faceted approach, focusing on both textual comprehension and practical application.

Part 2: In-Depth Study Stage – Comprehensive Preparation

This stage is dedicated to intensive curriculum study, detailed analysis, extensive practice, and skill mastery in Hindi language and literature. Students will complete the remaining chapters of Kshitiz, utilizing summaries and mind maps for better understanding. A critical analysis of poems and prose will be undertaken, focusing on themes, literary devices, structure, context, character development, plot, and authorial techniques.

To build a robust foundation, students will practice solving long-answer, value-based, and inference-based questions, crafting structured, comprehensive, and insightful answers supported by textual evidence. By systematically addressing each of these components, students will be thoroughly prepared for advanced academic challenges and examinations in Hindi language and literature.

Part 3: Revision & Practice Stage – Solidifying Your Success

This crucial third stage is dedicated to reinforcing all learned material and honing your exam-taking skills. It's where consistent effort transforms knowledge into mastery and builds confidence for the final examination.

Stage

Dates

Focus

Key Targets

1. Foundation

Oct 1 – Nov 15

First Reading, Basics

Complete Sanchayan, Half Kshitiz, Grammar Start

2. In-Depth Study

Nov 16 – Dec 31

Deep Study, Writing, Full Syllabus

All Chapters Done, Advanced Grammar, Writing Formats

3. Revision & Practice

Jan 1 – Feb 15

Full Revision, Mock Tests

5+ Mock Tests, Timed Practice, Weak Area Fixing

Weekly Study Plan

Week 1 

Day

Date

Task / Chapter

Monday

Oct 1

Read Sanchayan: हरिहर काका (Harihar Kaka)

Tuesday

Oct 2

Notes & vocabulary – हरिहर काका

Wednesday

Oct 3

NCERT questions – हरिहर काका

Thursday

Oct 4

Write summary/paragraph – हरिहर काका

Friday

Oct 5

Grammar: Sandhi theory + exercises

Saturday

Oct 6

Revise हरिहर काका + mini quiz

Sunday

Oct 7

Writing practice: Diary entry

Week 2

Monday

Oct 8

Read Sanchayan: सपनों के‑से दिन (Sapnon Ke-Se Din)

Tuesday

Oct 9

Notes & vocabulary – सपनों के‑से दिन

Wednesday

Oct 10

NCERT questions – सपनों के‑से दिन

Thursday

Oct 11

Write letter/short essay – सपनों के‑से दिन

Friday

Oct 12

Grammar: Samas theory + exercises

Saturday

Oct 13

Revise सपनों के‑से दिन + mini test

Sunday

Oct 14

Writing practice: Informal letter

Week 3 

Monday

Oct 15

Read Sanchayan: टोपी शुक्ला (Topi Shukla)

Tuesday

Oct 16

Notes & vocabulary – टोपी शुक्ला

Wednesday

Oct 17

NCERT questions – टोपी शुक्ला

Thursday

Oct 18

Write summary/essay – टोपी शुक्ला

Friday

Oct 19

Grammar: Kaal (Tenses) theory + exercises

Saturday

Oct 20

Revise टोपी शुक्ला + quiz

Sunday

Oct 21

Writing practice: Paragraph

Week 4

Monday

Oct 22

Kshitiz: पद (Pad) – Read prose and poem

Tuesday

Oct 23

Notes & vocabulary – पद

Wednesday

Oct 24

NCERT questions – पद

Thursday

Oct 25

Write essay/answer – पद

Friday

Oct 26

Grammar: Muhavare (Idioms) + practice

Saturday

Oct 27

Revise पद + quiz

Sunday

Oct 28

Writing practice: Letter writing

Week 5

Monday

Oct 29

Kshitiz: राम‑लक्ष्मण‑परशुराम संवाद (Ram-Lakshman-Parshuram Samvad)

Tuesday

Oct 30

Notes & vocab – राम‑लक्ष्मण‑परशुराम संवाद

Wednesday

Oct 31

NCERT questions – राम‑लक्ष्मण‑परशुराम संवाद

Thursday

Nov 1

Essay/summary writing – राम‑लक्ष्मण‑परशुराम संवाद

Friday

Nov 2

Grammar: Vakya Vinyas (Sentence formation)

Saturday

Nov 3

Revision + quiz Week 4 & 5 chapters

Sunday

Nov 4

Writing practice: Story writing

Week 6

Monday

Nov 5

Kshitiz: सवैया और कवित्त (Savayya aur Kavitt)

Tuesday

Nov 6

Notes & vocab – सवैया और कवित्त

Wednesday

Nov 7

NCERT questions – सवैया और कवित्त

Thursday

Nov 8

Write answers/summary – सवैया और कवित्त

Friday

Nov 9

Grammar: Paryayvachi / Vilom (Synonyms/Antonyms)

Saturday

Nov 10

Revise सवैया और कवित्त + quiz

Sunday

Nov 11

Writing practice: Formal letter

Week 7

Day

Date

Task / Chapter

Monday

Nov 12

Kshitiz: आत्मकथ्य (Aatmakathya)

Tuesday

Nov 13

Notes & vocab – आत्मकथ्य

Wednesday

Nov 14

NCERT questions – आत्मकथ्य

Thursday

Nov 15

Writing answers/essay – आत्मकथ्य

Friday

Nov 16

Grammar: Samas advanced

Saturday

Nov 17

Revise आत्मकथ्य + quiz

Sunday

Nov 18

Writing: Essay on social topic

Week 8

Monday

Nov 19

Kshitiz: उत्साह और अट नहीं रही (Utsaah aur At Nahi Rahi)

Tuesday

Nov 20

Notes & vocab – उत्साह और अट नहीं रही

Wednesday

Nov 21

NCERT questions – उत्साह और अट नहीं रही

Thursday

Nov 22

Write essay / answers

Friday

Nov 23

Grammar: Muhavare practice

Saturday

Nov 24

Revision + quiz

Sunday

Nov 25

Writing: Story writing

Week 9

Monday

Nov 26

Kshitiz: यह दंतुरहित मुस्कान और फसल (Yeh Danturahit Muskaan aur Fasal)

Tuesday

Nov 27

Notes & vocab – यह दंतुरहित मुस्कान और फसल

Wednesday

Nov 28

NCERT questions

Thursday

Nov 29

Writing answers/summary

Friday

Nov 30

Grammar: Kaal revision

Saturday

Dec 1

Revision + quiz

Sunday

Dec 2

Writing practice: Letter

Week 10-14

Note - Continue this pattern for remaining chapters in the In-depth stage until Dec 31

Week 15

Week

Day

Date

Task / Focus

14

Monday

Jan 1

Revise पद + राम‑लक्ष्मण‑परशुराम संवाद
 

Tuesday

Jan 2

Revise सवैया और कवित्त
 

Wednesday

Jan 3

Revise आत्मकथ्य
 

Thursday

Jan 4

Grammar revision
 

Friday

Jan 5

Mock Test 1 (Full Hindi Paper)
 

Saturday

Jan 6

Review mock test + error correction
 

Sunday

Jan 7

Writing practice: Essay

Week 16

15

Monday

Jan 8

Revise उत्साह और अट नहीं रही + यह दंतुरहित मुस्कान और फसल
 

Tuesday

Jan 9

Revise छाया मत छूना + कन्यादान
 

Wednesday

Jan 10

Grammar: Paryayvachi / Vilom test
 

Thursday

Jan 11

Unseen passage practice
 

Friday

Jan 12

Mock Test 2
 

Saturday

Jan 13

Review + correction
 

Sunday

Jan 14

Writing: Letter

Week 17 to 20 (January 15- February 15, 2025)

  • Take full length mock tests to learn time management

  • Revise weak areas

  • Solve practice papers in timed conditions

  • It is time for the final revision of the Maths syllabus

  • Clear your doubts

  • Revise all formulas

हिंदी माध्यम के छात्रों के लिए

हिंदी माध्यम के छात्रों के लिए, सीबीएसई कक्षा 10 बोर्ड परीक्षा 2026 की अध्ययन योजना सभी छात्रों के लिए दिए गए सामान्य दिशानिर्देशों के अनुरूप रहेगी। इसका अर्थ है कि तैयारी की मुख्य रणनीतियाँ, जैसे पाठ्यक्रम को समझना, नियमित अभ्यास, पुनरावृत्ति और समय प्रबंधन, समान रूप से लागू होंगी। छात्रों को हिंदी भाषा के प्रश्नपत्रों की विशिष्ट आवश्यकताओं पर पूरा ध्यान देना चाहिए, जिनमें आमतौर पर निम्नलिखित खंड शामिल होते हैं:

हिंदी माध्यम के छात्रों के लिए यह महत्वपूर्ण है

  • हिंदी माध्यम के छात्रों के लिए विशेष रूप से डिज़ाइन की गई पाठ्यपुस्तकों, संदर्भ पुस्तकों और ऑनलाइन सामग्री का उपयोग करें।

  • हिंदी में अभ्यास करें: गति और सटीकता में सुधार के लिए उत्तर लेखन से लेकर मॉक टेस्ट तक, सभी लिखित अभ्यास हिंदी में किए जाने चाहिए।

  • हिंदी शब्दावली का विस्तार करने और स्पष्ट एवं प्रभावी अभिव्यक्ति विकसित करने पर निरंतर काम करें।

  • भाषा दक्षता और सामान्य जागरूकता बढ़ाने के लिए नियमित रूप से हिंदी समाचार पत्र, पत्रिकाएँ और साहित्य पढ़ें।

The completion of this comprehensive five-month study plan marks a major milestone in your preparation. You have systematically moved through every core module, dedicated necessary time to challenging concepts, and established a consistent rhythm of learning and self-assessment. This journey was designed not just to cover content, but to build the discipline and confidence required to succeed under pressure.

Also Check - CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper All Subjects


Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

