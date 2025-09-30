CBSE Class 10 Hindi Study Plan 2025 - The CBSE Class 10 Board Exam marks a significant academic milestone. Success in this exam hinges on effective planning and systematic preparation. This suggested study plan is designed for the Class 10th CBSE Hindi board exam, focusing on comprehensive topic coverage and efficient revision. It aims to help students optimally allocate their time and resources in the months leading up to the CBSE Class 10th Board Exam exam, which commences on February 17, 2026. Here is a detailed 5‑month (≈ 20 weeks) daily & weekly study plan for CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) for the Board Exam 2026, based on the 2025‑26 syllabus.
Study Plan Overview
Before moving into the daily study timetable, let's outline the broader structure of this study plan. This four-month program, running from mid-October to mid-February, is designed for efficient, chapter-wise topic study, alongside consistent revision and practice. For those just beginning their board exam preparation, this plan can still be adopted by shifting the first five weeks' schedule to subsequent months. In this adjusted scenario, December should be dedicated to completing Hindi chapters, with January and February reserved for intensive revision sessions.
Part 1: Foundation Stage - Building a Strong Base
This foundational stage is crucial for establishing a comprehensive understanding and developing fundamental skills. It involves a multi-faceted approach, focusing on both textual comprehension and practical application.
Part 2: In-Depth Study Stage – Comprehensive Preparation
This stage is dedicated to intensive curriculum study, detailed analysis, extensive practice, and skill mastery in Hindi language and literature. Students will complete the remaining chapters of Kshitiz, utilizing summaries and mind maps for better understanding. A critical analysis of poems and prose will be undertaken, focusing on themes, literary devices, structure, context, character development, plot, and authorial techniques.
To build a robust foundation, students will practice solving long-answer, value-based, and inference-based questions, crafting structured, comprehensive, and insightful answers supported by textual evidence. By systematically addressing each of these components, students will be thoroughly prepared for advanced academic challenges and examinations in Hindi language and literature.
Part 3: Revision & Practice Stage – Solidifying Your Success
This crucial third stage is dedicated to reinforcing all learned material and honing your exam-taking skills. It's where consistent effort transforms knowledge into mastery and builds confidence for the final examination.
|
Stage
|
Dates
|
Focus
|
Key Targets
|
1. Foundation
|
Oct 1 – Nov 15
|
First Reading, Basics
|
Complete Sanchayan, Half Kshitiz, Grammar Start
|
2. In-Depth Study
|
Nov 16 – Dec 31
|
Deep Study, Writing, Full Syllabus
|
All Chapters Done, Advanced Grammar, Writing Formats
|
3. Revision & Practice
|
Jan 1 – Feb 15
|
Full Revision, Mock Tests
|
5+ Mock Tests, Timed Practice, Weak Area Fixing
Weekly Study Plan
Week 1
|
Day
|
Date
|
Task / Chapter
|
Monday
|
Oct 1
|
Read Sanchayan: हरिहर काका (Harihar Kaka)
|
Tuesday
|
Oct 2
|
Notes & vocabulary – हरिहर काका
|
Wednesday
|
Oct 3
|
NCERT questions – हरिहर काका
|
Thursday
|
Oct 4
|
Write summary/paragraph – हरिहर काका
|
Friday
|
Oct 5
|
Grammar: Sandhi theory + exercises
|
Saturday
|
Oct 6
|
Revise हरिहर काका + mini quiz
|
Sunday
|
Oct 7
|
Writing practice: Diary entry
Week 2
|
Monday
|
Oct 8
|
Read Sanchayan: सपनों के‑से दिन (Sapnon Ke-Se Din)
|
Tuesday
|
Oct 9
|
Notes & vocabulary – सपनों के‑से दिन
|
Wednesday
|
Oct 10
|
NCERT questions – सपनों के‑से दिन
|
Thursday
|
Oct 11
|
Write letter/short essay – सपनों के‑से दिन
|
Friday
|
Oct 12
|
Grammar: Samas theory + exercises
|
Saturday
|
Oct 13
|
Revise सपनों के‑से दिन + mini test
|
Sunday
|
Oct 14
|
Writing practice: Informal letter
Week 3
|
Monday
|
Oct 15
|
Read Sanchayan: टोपी शुक्ला (Topi Shukla)
|
Tuesday
|
Oct 16
|
Notes & vocabulary – टोपी शुक्ला
|
Wednesday
|
Oct 17
|
NCERT questions – टोपी शुक्ला
|
Thursday
|
Oct 18
|
Write summary/essay – टोपी शुक्ला
|
Friday
|
Oct 19
|
Grammar: Kaal (Tenses) theory + exercises
|
Saturday
|
Oct 20
|
Revise टोपी शुक्ला + quiz
|
Sunday
|
Oct 21
|
Writing practice: Paragraph
Week 4
|
Monday
|
Oct 22
|
Kshitiz: पद (Pad) – Read prose and poem
|
Tuesday
|
Oct 23
|
Notes & vocabulary – पद
|
Wednesday
|
Oct 24
|
NCERT questions – पद
|
Thursday
|
Oct 25
|
Write essay/answer – पद
|
Friday
|
Oct 26
|
Grammar: Muhavare (Idioms) + practice
|
Saturday
|
Oct 27
|
Revise पद + quiz
|
Sunday
|
Oct 28
|
Writing practice: Letter writing
Week 5
|
Monday
|
Oct 29
|
Kshitiz: राम‑लक्ष्मण‑परशुराम संवाद (Ram-Lakshman-Parshuram Samvad)
|
Tuesday
|
Oct 30
|
Notes & vocab – राम‑लक्ष्मण‑परशुराम संवाद
|
Wednesday
|
Oct 31
|
NCERT questions – राम‑लक्ष्मण‑परशुराम संवाद
|
Thursday
|
Nov 1
|
Essay/summary writing – राम‑लक्ष्मण‑परशुराम संवाद
|
Friday
|
Nov 2
|
Grammar: Vakya Vinyas (Sentence formation)
|
Saturday
|
Nov 3
|
Revision + quiz Week 4 & 5 chapters
|
Sunday
|
Nov 4
|
Writing practice: Story writing
Week 6
|
Monday
|
Nov 5
|
Kshitiz: सवैया और कवित्त (Savayya aur Kavitt)
|
Tuesday
|
Nov 6
|
Notes & vocab – सवैया और कवित्त
|
Wednesday
|
Nov 7
|
NCERT questions – सवैया और कवित्त
|
Thursday
|
Nov 8
|
Write answers/summary – सवैया और कवित्त
|
Friday
|
Nov 9
|
Grammar: Paryayvachi / Vilom (Synonyms/Antonyms)
|
Saturday
|
Nov 10
|
Revise सवैया और कवित्त + quiz
|
Sunday
|
Nov 11
|
Writing practice: Formal letter
Week 7
|
Day
|
Date
|
Task / Chapter
|
Monday
|
Nov 12
|
Kshitiz: आत्मकथ्य (Aatmakathya)
|
Tuesday
|
Nov 13
|
Notes & vocab – आत्मकथ्य
|
Wednesday
|
Nov 14
|
NCERT questions – आत्मकथ्य
|
Thursday
|
Nov 15
|
Writing answers/essay – आत्मकथ्य
|
Friday
|
Nov 16
|
Grammar: Samas advanced
|
Saturday
|
Nov 17
|
Revise आत्मकथ्य + quiz
|
Sunday
|
Nov 18
|
Writing: Essay on social topic
Week 8
|
Monday
|
Nov 19
|
Kshitiz: उत्साह और अट नहीं रही (Utsaah aur At Nahi Rahi)
|
Tuesday
|
Nov 20
|
Notes & vocab – उत्साह और अट नहीं रही
|
Wednesday
|
Nov 21
|
NCERT questions – उत्साह और अट नहीं रही
|
Thursday
|
Nov 22
|
Write essay / answers
|
Friday
|
Nov 23
|
Grammar: Muhavare practice
|
Saturday
|
Nov 24
|
Revision + quiz
|
Sunday
|
Nov 25
|
Writing: Story writing
Week 9
|
Monday
|
Nov 26
|
Kshitiz: यह दंतुरहित मुस्कान और फसल (Yeh Danturahit Muskaan aur Fasal)
|
Tuesday
|
Nov 27
|
Notes & vocab – यह दंतुरहित मुस्कान और फसल
|
Wednesday
|
Nov 28
|
NCERT questions
|
Thursday
|
Nov 29
|
Writing answers/summary
|
Friday
|
Nov 30
|
Grammar: Kaal revision
|
Saturday
|
Dec 1
|
Revision + quiz
|
Sunday
|
Dec 2
|
Writing practice: Letter
Week 10-14
Note - Continue this pattern for remaining chapters in the In-depth stage until Dec 31
Week 15
|
Week
|
Day
|
Date
|
Task / Focus
|
14
|
Monday
|
Jan 1
|
Revise पद + राम‑लक्ष्मण‑परशुराम संवाद
|
Tuesday
|
Jan 2
|
Revise सवैया और कवित्त
|
Wednesday
|
Jan 3
|
Revise आत्मकथ्य
|
Thursday
|
Jan 4
|
Grammar revision
|
Friday
|
Jan 5
|
Mock Test 1 (Full Hindi Paper)
|
Saturday
|
Jan 6
|
Review mock test + error correction
|
Sunday
|
Jan 7
|
Writing practice: Essay
Week 16
|
15
|
Monday
|
Jan 8
|
Revise उत्साह और अट नहीं रही + यह दंतुरहित मुस्कान और फसल
|
Tuesday
|
Jan 9
|
Revise छाया मत छूना + कन्यादान
|
Wednesday
|
Jan 10
|
Grammar: Paryayvachi / Vilom test
|
Thursday
|
Jan 11
|
Unseen passage practice
|
Friday
|
Jan 12
|
Mock Test 2
|
Saturday
|
Jan 13
|
Review + correction
|
Sunday
|
Jan 14
|
Writing: Letter
Week 17 to 20 (January 15- February 15, 2025)
|
|
|
|
|
|
हिंदी माध्यम के छात्रों के लिए
हिंदी माध्यम के छात्रों के लिए, सीबीएसई कक्षा 10 बोर्ड परीक्षा 2026 की अध्ययन योजना सभी छात्रों के लिए दिए गए सामान्य दिशानिर्देशों के अनुरूप रहेगी। इसका अर्थ है कि तैयारी की मुख्य रणनीतियाँ, जैसे पाठ्यक्रम को समझना, नियमित अभ्यास, पुनरावृत्ति और समय प्रबंधन, समान रूप से लागू होंगी। छात्रों को हिंदी भाषा के प्रश्नपत्रों की विशिष्ट आवश्यकताओं पर पूरा ध्यान देना चाहिए, जिनमें आमतौर पर निम्नलिखित खंड शामिल होते हैं:
हिंदी माध्यम के छात्रों के लिए यह महत्वपूर्ण है -
-
हिंदी माध्यम के छात्रों के लिए विशेष रूप से डिज़ाइन की गई पाठ्यपुस्तकों, संदर्भ पुस्तकों और ऑनलाइन सामग्री का उपयोग करें।
-
हिंदी में अभ्यास करें: गति और सटीकता में सुधार के लिए उत्तर लेखन से लेकर मॉक टेस्ट तक, सभी लिखित अभ्यास हिंदी में किए जाने चाहिए।
-
हिंदी शब्दावली का विस्तार करने और स्पष्ट एवं प्रभावी अभिव्यक्ति विकसित करने पर निरंतर काम करें।
-
भाषा दक्षता और सामान्य जागरूकता बढ़ाने के लिए नियमित रूप से हिंदी समाचार पत्र, पत्रिकाएँ और साहित्य पढ़ें।
The completion of this comprehensive five-month study plan marks a major milestone in your preparation. You have systematically moved through every core module, dedicated necessary time to challenging concepts, and established a consistent rhythm of learning and self-assessment. This journey was designed not just to cover content, but to build the discipline and confidence required to succeed under pressure.
