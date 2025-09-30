CBSE Class 10 Hindi Study Plan 2025 - The CBSE Class 10 Board Exam marks a significant academic milestone. Success in this exam hinges on effective planning and systematic preparation. This suggested study plan is designed for the Class 10th CBSE Hindi board exam, focusing on comprehensive topic coverage and efficient revision. It aims to help students optimally allocate their time and resources in the months leading up to the CBSE Class 10th Board Exam exam, which commences on February 17, 2026. Here is a detailed 5‑month (≈ 20 weeks) daily & weekly study plan for CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) for the Board Exam 2026, based on the 2025‑26 syllabus. CBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2025 CBSE Class 10 Hindi Textbook PDF Study Plan Overview

Before moving into the daily study timetable, let's outline the broader structure of this study plan. This four-month program, running from mid-October to mid-February, is designed for efficient, chapter-wise topic study, alongside consistent revision and practice. For those just beginning their board exam preparation, this plan can still be adopted by shifting the first five weeks' schedule to subsequent months. In this adjusted scenario, December should be dedicated to completing Hindi chapters, with January and February reserved for intensive revision sessions.

Part 1: Foundation Stage - Building a Strong Base This foundational stage is crucial for establishing a comprehensive understanding and developing fundamental skills. It involves a multi-faceted approach, focusing on both textual comprehension and practical application. Part 2: In-Depth Study Stage – Comprehensive Preparation This stage is dedicated to intensive curriculum study, detailed analysis, extensive practice, and skill mastery in Hindi language and literature. Students will complete the remaining chapters of Kshitiz, utilizing summaries and mind maps for better understanding. A critical analysis of poems and prose will be undertaken, focusing on themes, literary devices, structure, context, character development, plot, and authorial techniques. To build a robust foundation, students will practice solving long-answer, value-based, and inference-based questions, crafting structured, comprehensive, and insightful answers supported by textual evidence. By systematically addressing each of these components, students will be thoroughly prepared for advanced academic challenges and examinations in Hindi language and literature.

Part 3: Revision & Practice Stage – Solidifying Your Success This crucial third stage is dedicated to reinforcing all learned material and honing your exam-taking skills. It's where consistent effort transforms knowledge into mastery and builds confidence for the final examination. Stage Dates Focus Key Targets 1. Foundation Oct 1 – Nov 15 First Reading, Basics Complete Sanchayan, Half Kshitiz, Grammar Start 2. In-Depth Study Nov 16 – Dec 31 Deep Study, Writing, Full Syllabus All Chapters Done, Advanced Grammar, Writing Formats 3. Revision & Practice Jan 1 – Feb 15 Full Revision, Mock Tests 5+ Mock Tests, Timed Practice, Weak Area Fixing Weekly Study Plan Week 1 Day Date Task / Chapter Monday Oct 1 Read Sanchayan: हरिहर काका (Harihar Kaka) Tuesday Oct 2 Notes & vocabulary – हरिहर काका Wednesday Oct 3 NCERT questions – हरिहर काका Thursday Oct 4 Write summary/paragraph – हरिहर काका Friday Oct 5 Grammar: Sandhi theory + exercises Saturday Oct 6 Revise हरिहर काका + mini quiz Sunday Oct 7 Writing practice: Diary entry

Week 2 Monday Oct 8 Read Sanchayan: सपनों के‑से दिन (Sapnon Ke-Se Din) Tuesday Oct 9 Notes & vocabulary – सपनों के‑से दिन Wednesday Oct 10 NCERT questions – सपनों के‑से दिन Thursday Oct 11 Write letter/short essay – सपनों के‑से दिन Friday Oct 12 Grammar: Samas theory + exercises Saturday Oct 13 Revise सपनों के‑से दिन + mini test Sunday Oct 14 Writing practice: Informal letter Week 3 Monday Oct 15 Read Sanchayan: टोपी शुक्ला (Topi Shukla) Tuesday Oct 16 Notes & vocabulary – टोपी शुक्ला Wednesday Oct 17 NCERT questions – टोपी शुक्ला Thursday Oct 18 Write summary/essay – टोपी शुक्ला Friday Oct 19 Grammar: Kaal (Tenses) theory + exercises Saturday Oct 20 Revise टोपी शुक्ला + quiz Sunday Oct 21 Writing practice: Paragraph

Week 4 Monday Oct 22 Kshitiz: पद (Pad) – Read prose and poem Tuesday Oct 23 Notes & vocabulary – पद Wednesday Oct 24 NCERT questions – पद Thursday Oct 25 Write essay/answer – पद Friday Oct 26 Grammar: Muhavare (Idioms) + practice Saturday Oct 27 Revise पद + quiz Sunday Oct 28 Writing practice: Letter writing Week 5 Monday Oct 29 Kshitiz: राम‑लक्ष्मण‑परशुराम संवाद (Ram-Lakshman-Parshuram Samvad) Tuesday Oct 30 Notes & vocab – राम‑लक्ष्मण‑परशुराम संवाद Wednesday Oct 31 NCERT questions – राम‑लक्ष्मण‑परशुराम संवाद Thursday Nov 1 Essay/summary writing – राम‑लक्ष्मण‑परशुराम संवाद Friday Nov 2 Grammar: Vakya Vinyas (Sentence formation) Saturday Nov 3 Revision + quiz Week 4 & 5 chapters Sunday Nov 4 Writing practice: Story writing

Week 6 Monday Nov 5 Kshitiz: सवैया और कवित्त (Savayya aur Kavitt) Tuesday Nov 6 Notes & vocab – सवैया और कवित्त Wednesday Nov 7 NCERT questions – सवैया और कवित्त Thursday Nov 8 Write answers/summary – सवैया और कवित्त Friday Nov 9 Grammar: Paryayvachi / Vilom (Synonyms/Antonyms) Saturday Nov 10 Revise सवैया और कवित्त + quiz Sunday Nov 11 Writing practice: Formal letter Week 7 Day Date Task / Chapter Monday Nov 12 Kshitiz: आत्मकथ्य (Aatmakathya) Tuesday Nov 13 Notes & vocab – आत्मकथ्य Wednesday Nov 14 NCERT questions – आत्मकथ्य Thursday Nov 15 Writing answers/essay – आत्मकथ्य Friday Nov 16 Grammar: Samas advanced Saturday Nov 17 Revise आत्मकथ्य + quiz Sunday Nov 18 Writing: Essay on social topic

Week 8 Monday Nov 19 Kshitiz: उत्साह और अट नहीं रही (Utsaah aur At Nahi Rahi) Tuesday Nov 20 Notes & vocab – उत्साह और अट नहीं रही Wednesday Nov 21 NCERT questions – उत्साह और अट नहीं रही Thursday Nov 22 Write essay / answers Friday Nov 23 Grammar: Muhavare practice Saturday Nov 24 Revision + quiz Sunday Nov 25 Writing: Story writing Week 9 Monday Nov 26 Kshitiz: यह दंतुरहित मुस्कान और फसल (Yeh Danturahit Muskaan aur Fasal) Tuesday Nov 27 Notes & vocab – यह दंतुरहित मुस्कान और फसल Wednesday Nov 28 NCERT questions Thursday Nov 29 Writing answers/summary Friday Nov 30 Grammar: Kaal revision Saturday Dec 1 Revision + quiz Sunday Dec 2 Writing practice: Letter Week 10-14 Note - Continue this pattern for remaining chapters in the In-depth stage until Dec 31

Week 15 Week Day Date Task / Focus 14 Monday Jan 1 Revise पद + राम‑लक्ष्मण‑परशुराम संवाद Tuesday Jan 2 Revise सवैया और कवित्त Wednesday Jan 3 Revise आत्मकथ्य Thursday Jan 4 Grammar revision Friday Jan 5 Mock Test 1 (Full Hindi Paper) Saturday Jan 6 Review mock test + error correction Sunday Jan 7 Writing practice: Essay Week 16 15 Monday Jan 8 Revise उत्साह और अट नहीं रही + यह दंतुरहित मुस्कान और फसल Tuesday Jan 9 Revise छाया मत छूना + कन्यादान Wednesday Jan 10 Grammar: Paryayvachi / Vilom test Thursday Jan 11 Unseen passage practice Friday Jan 12 Mock Test 2 Saturday Jan 13 Review + correction Sunday Jan 14 Writing: Letter Week 17 to 20 (January 15- February 15, 2025)

Take full length mock tests to learn time management Revise weak areas Solve practice papers in timed conditions It is time for the final revision of the Maths syllabus Clear your doubts Revise all formulas हिंदी माध्यम के छात्रों के लिए हिंदी माध्यम के छात्रों के लिए, सीबीएसई कक्षा 10 बोर्ड परीक्षा 2026 की अध्ययन योजना सभी छात्रों के लिए दिए गए सामान्य दिशानिर्देशों के अनुरूप रहेगी। इसका अर्थ है कि तैयारी की मुख्य रणनीतियाँ, जैसे पाठ्यक्रम को समझना, नियमित अभ्यास, पुनरावृत्ति और समय प्रबंधन, समान रूप से लागू होंगी। छात्रों को हिंदी भाषा के प्रश्नपत्रों की विशिष्ट आवश्यकताओं पर पूरा ध्यान देना चाहिए, जिनमें आमतौर पर निम्नलिखित खंड शामिल होते हैं: हिंदी माध्यम के छात्रों के लिए यह महत्वपूर्ण है - हिंदी माध्यम के छात्रों के लिए विशेष रूप से डिज़ाइन की गई पाठ्यपुस्तकों, संदर्भ पुस्तकों और ऑनलाइन सामग्री का उपयोग करें।

हिंदी में अभ्यास करें: गति और सटीकता में सुधार के लिए उत्तर लेखन से लेकर मॉक टेस्ट तक, सभी लिखित अभ्यास हिंदी में किए जाने चाहिए।

हिंदी शब्दावली का विस्तार करने और स्पष्ट एवं प्रभावी अभिव्यक्ति विकसित करने पर निरंतर काम करें।

भाषा दक्षता और सामान्य जागरूकता बढ़ाने के लिए नियमित रूप से हिंदी समाचार पत्र, पत्रिकाएँ और साहित्य पढ़ें।