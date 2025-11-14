School Holiday on November 15, 2025 (Saturday): Schools in These States Closed Tomorrow; Check Details Here

School Holiday November15, 2025: As November advances, several schools across India are scheduled to remain closed on November 15, 2025, due to state-specific events, administrative decisions, weekend closures, and weather-related precautions. While some schools in Bihar may remain shut because of election-counting arrangements, others in Jharkhand will observe a holiday on the occasion of Jharkhand Foundation Day. Meanwhile, schools in Delhi-NCR continue in hybrid mode amid severe pollution levels. Additionally, many regions will also observe closures due to the Second Saturday or pre-scheduled academic calendar holidays. Here are the complete details. School Holiday in Bihar on November 15? The vote counting conducted on Friday has resulted in holiday announcements for several schools in Bihar on November 15, 2025. Many schools were used as counting centres or polling stations, and therefore, operations cannot resume immediately.

The holiday will apply only to schools designated as polling or counting centres.

Parents and students are advised to check with their respective school authorities regarding reopening schedules.

This temporary closure ensures that administrative work related to the counting process is completed smoothly and safely. Jharkhand Schools Closed for State Foundation Day – November 15 Jharkhand Foundation Day Holiday: November 15 marks the Jharkhand State Foundation Day, commemorating the creation of the state in the year 2000. All government offices, institutions, and many private schools in Jharkhand are likely to observe a holiday.

Schools across the state traditionally remain closed on this day.

Parents must confirm with individual schools, as some private schools may hold optional or special events.

This day is also celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti, adding cultural significance to the holiday.

Delhi-NCR Schools Shift to Hybrid Mode Due to Severe Pollution GRAP Stage III Restrictions in Force As Delhi-NCR’s air quality dips into the severe category, schools continue in hybrid (online + offline) mode from November 12, 2025, until further notice, following directives from the Directorate of Education. Key Points of the Hybrid Arrangement: Mode: Hybrid (Online + Offline)

Timings: As per the regular school timetable

Online Platform: Zoom (links shared through school app)

Transport: School buses operating as usual

Note: Activity periods remain suspended for online students GRAP Stage IV Likely From November 18 Reports indicate that GRAP Stage IV restrictions may be enforced from November 18, 2025, if pollution continues to worsen.

If implemented, this could mean: Extended hybrid classes for Classes IX to XI

Continued focus on student health and reduced exposure to toxic air

Additional restrictions across Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad

Parents are advised to stay updated through official DoE notifications.

Regular School Calendar Holiday: Second Saturday in Many States November 15, 2025, also falls on a Second Saturday, a routine non-working day for schools in several parts of India. Many states—including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu—commonly follow the Second Saturday holiday schedule for government as well as many private schools. Parents and students are advised to verify the holiday status with their school’s academic calendar, as practices may slightly differ between institutions and boards. Are All Schools in India Closed on November 15? No, according to national holiday lists, November 15 is not a pan-India school holiday. Holiday declarations vary based on: State festivals and observances

Local administrative decisions

Pollution-related directives

Schools being used as polling/counting stations

Regular weekend schedules

Thus, school closure on November 15, 2025, depends on local notifications. Holiday Status Summary for November 15, 2025 State/Region Status Reason Bihar Selected schools closed Counting centres/polling station usage Jharkhand Holiday statewide Jharkhand Foundation Day Delhi-NCR Hybrid mode (online + offline) Severe pollution, GRAP Stage III Major States (Karnataka, TN, UP, etc.) Schools closed Second Saturday Other States Check locally No general national holiday School holidays on November 15, 2025, vary widely across states due to administrative usage of schools, air-pollution guidelines, state celebrations, and weekend schedules. Parents and students must check official school notices to confirm the holiday status for their respective institutions.