CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Syllabus 2025-2026: Download PDF

Gurmeet Kaur
ByGurmeet Kaur
Jul 7, 2025, 17:05 IST
Download CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Syllabus 2025-26 PDF Here

This article provides the latest syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Hindi B, which is released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the academic session 2025–26. Designed to enrich linguistic skills and cultural understanding, the syllabus includes updated topics, a balanced assessment pattern, and weightage for each section of the board examination. This syllabus is helpful to students in planning their preparation effectively for the upcoming board exam.

Key Highlights of CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Syllabus 2025–26

Feature

Details

Subject Code

085

Total Marks

100 (80 Marks – Board Exam, 20 Marks – Internal Assessment)

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Prescribed Textbooks
  • स्पर्श भाग – 2 (NCERT)
  • संचयन भाग – 2 (NCERT)

Removed Chapters (from स्पर्श भाग – 2)
  • बिहारी – दोहे
  • महादेवी वर्मा – मधुर-मधुर मेरे दीपक जल 
  • अंतोन चेखव – मगरमच्छ

Note

No chapters have been removed from संचयन भाग – 2

Also Check CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-202 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Exam Format 2025–26

The syllabus spells out the exam pattern in advance, giving students a clear roadmap for preparation. By knowing exactly how many marks each section carries and the question types expected, learners can allocate study time wisely, practise targeted question sets, and maximise their scores in the board examination.

Section

Details

Marks

A: अपठित बोध

2 unseen passages with MCQs, short and long answer questions

14

B: व्यावहारिक व्याकरण

4 grammar areas—पदबंध, वाक्य रूपांतरण, समास, मुहावरे—assessed through choice based MCQs

16

C: पाठ्यपुस्तक एवं पूरक पाठ

Questions (MCQ + descriptive) from स्पर्श (गद्य & कविता) and संचयन

28

D: रचनात्मक लेखन

Paragraph, formal letter, notice, advertisement, email / story writing

22

Total (Board Exam)

 

80 Marks

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Course Content 2025-2026

Below is the section-wise syllabus content to be prepared during the 2025-2026 academic session:

class-10-hindi-b-image1class-10-hindi-b-image2 

class-10-hindi-b-image3

class-10-hindi-b-image4

Internal Assessment Structure (20 Marks)

Below are the components of internal assessment for CBSE Class 10 Hindi B. These help evaluate students’ continuous learning, language application, and communication skills throughout the academic year.

Component

Marks

Periodic Assessment

5

Multiple Assessment

5

Portfolio

5

Listening and Speaking Skills

5

Total

20 Marks

Download the complete syllabus in PDF below:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Syllabus 2025-2026 PDF

Students are advised to thoroughly follow the latest CBSE Class 10 Hindi B syllabus for 2025–26 to stay aligned with the exam pattern and content. A deep understanding of grammar, literature, and writing formats is key to scoring well. Make sure to focus on the updated textbook sections and prepare accordingly.

