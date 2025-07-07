CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Syllabus 2025-2026: Download PDF

No chapters have been removed from संचयन भाग – 2

This article provides the latest syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Hindi B, which is released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the academic session 2025–26. Designed to enrich linguistic skills and cultural understanding, the syllabus includes updated topics, a balanced assessment pattern, and weightage for each section of the board examination. This syllabus is helpful to students in planning their preparation effectively for the upcoming board exam.

The syllabus spells out the exam pattern in advance, giving students a clear roadmap for preparation. By knowing exactly how many marks each section carries and the question types expected, learners can allocate study time wisely, practise targeted question sets, and maximise their scores in the board examination.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Course Content 2025-2026

Below is the section-wise syllabus content to be prepared during the 2025-2026 academic session:

Internal Assessment Structure (20 Marks)

Below are the components of internal assessment for CBSE Class 10 Hindi B. These help evaluate students’ continuous learning, language application, and communication skills throughout the academic year.

Component Marks Periodic Assessment 5 Multiple Assessment 5 Portfolio 5 Listening and Speaking Skills 5 Total 20 Marks

Download the complete syllabus in PDF below:

Students are advised to thoroughly follow the latest CBSE Class 10 Hindi B syllabus for 2025–26 to stay aligned with the exam pattern and content. A deep understanding of grammar, literature, and writing formats is key to scoring well. Make sure to focus on the updated textbook sections and prepare accordingly.