CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Syllabus 2025-2026: Download PDF

This article provides the latest syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Hindi B, which is released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the academic session 2025–26. Designed to enrich linguistic skills and cultural understanding, the syllabus includes updated topics, a balanced assessment pattern, and weightage for each section of the board examination. This syllabus is helpful to students in planning their preparation effectively for the upcoming board exam.
Key Highlights of CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Syllabus 2025–26
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Subject Code
|
085
|
Total Marks
|
100 (80 Marks – Board Exam, 20 Marks – Internal Assessment)
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Prescribed Textbooks
|
|
Removed Chapters (from स्पर्श भाग – 2)
|
|
Note
|
No chapters have been removed from संचयन भाग – 2
CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Exam Format 2025–26
The syllabus spells out the exam pattern in advance, giving students a clear roadmap for preparation. By knowing exactly how many marks each section carries and the question types expected, learners can allocate study time wisely, practise targeted question sets, and maximise their scores in the board examination.
|
Section
|
Details
|
Marks
|
A: अपठित बोध
|
2 unseen passages with MCQs, short and long answer questions
|
14
|
B: व्यावहारिक व्याकरण
|
4 grammar areas—पदबंध, वाक्य रूपांतरण, समास, मुहावरे—assessed through choice based MCQs
|
16
|
C: पाठ्यपुस्तक एवं पूरक पाठ
|
Questions (MCQ + descriptive) from स्पर्श (गद्य & कविता) and संचयन
|
28
|
D: रचनात्मक लेखन
|
Paragraph, formal letter, notice, advertisement, email / story writing
|
22
|
Total (Board Exam)
|
|
80 Marks
CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Course Content 2025-2026
Below is the section-wise syllabus content to be prepared during the 2025-2026 academic session:
Internal Assessment Structure (20 Marks)
Below are the components of internal assessment for CBSE Class 10 Hindi B. These help evaluate students’ continuous learning, language application, and communication skills throughout the academic year.
|
Component
|
Marks
|
Periodic Assessment
|
5
|
Multiple Assessment
|
5
|
Portfolio
|
5
|
Listening and Speaking Skills
|
5
|
Total
|
20 Marks
Download the complete syllabus in PDF below:
|
CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Syllabus 2025-2026 PDF
Students are advised to thoroughly follow the latest CBSE Class 10 Hindi B syllabus for 2025–26 to stay aligned with the exam pattern and content. A deep understanding of grammar, literature, and writing formats is key to scoring well. Make sure to focus on the updated textbook sections and prepare accordingly.
