India Post Suspends US Postal Service: What does it Mean? Check Here

On Saturday, the Department of Posts stated that all postal services to the United States would be temporarily suspended starting on August 25 due to changes in US customs regulations that would take effect later this month.

The ruling comes in response to Executive Order No. 14324, which was issued by the US government on July 30 and which removes the duty-free de minimis exemption for items up to $800.

US Tariffs Spark Postal Service Suspension

The postal service suspension coincides with rising trade tensions; last week, US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on India and another 25% penalty for buying Russian oil, effectively increasing the overall tariff burden to 50%.

New US Customs Rules Under IEEPA

As per the country-specific International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA) tariff system, "all international postal items destined for the USA, regardless of their value, shall be subject to customs duties as of August 29," the Department of Posts said in a news release. The statement did emphasize, though, that gifts up to $100 would still be free.