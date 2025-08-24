Vande Bharat New Timings: Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar New Route; Check Full Details

A new update is coming from the Indian Railways. The schedule for the third Vande Bharat Express train in the nation has been updated by the department. The Vande Bharat train in discussion, which connects Gandhinagar Capital and Mumbai Central, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30, 2022. The Western Railway (WR) zone is in charge of maintaining and running the semi-high-speed train.
Gandhinagar to Mumbai Central Vande Bharat
With the exception of Wednesday, the Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express train, number 20901/20902, runs every day of the week. The Vande Bharat Express, which runs between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar Capital, travels 521 kilometers in just 06:30 hours.
Train number 20901/20902 Vande Bharat Express will now make eight stops rather than seven on its route between Gandhinagar Capital and Mumbai Central. The zonal railway has proposed a new stop at the Navsari station. As a result, now the train will make stops at Ahmedabad Junction, Vadodara Junction, Anand Junction, Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, and Surat.
Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar Vande Bharat New Timings
The timing for this Vande Bharat has been changed. Train number 20901, the Vande Bharat Express, leaves Mumbai Central at 6:00 and reaches Gandhinagar Capital at 12:25. Train number 20902, departing Gandhinagar at 14:05, will arrive at Mumbai Central at 20:30 on the return trip.
|
Train No.
|
Route
|
Departure
|
Arrival
|
20901
|
Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar Capital
|
06:00
|
12:25
|
20902
|
Gandhinagar Capital to Mumbai Central
|
14:05
|
20:30
About Gandhinagar to Mumbai Central Vande Bharat
The Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat train, with train numbers 20901/20902, has 20 carriages. The train has two types of seating arrangements: Executive Chair Cars and AC Chair Cars with different fares.
Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Ticket Prices
The Vande Bharat Express offers two types of seating options with different fares.
|
Class
|
Fare (₹)
|
AC Chair Car
|
1,285
|
Executive Chair Car
|
2,465
The Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express is one of India’s fastest and most modern trains. With the new timings and an extra stop, it continues to make travel between Mumbai and Gandhinagar easier and more convenient for passengers.
