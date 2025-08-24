Vande Bharat New Timings: Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar New Route; Check Full Details

A new update is coming from the Indian Railways. The schedule for the third Vande Bharat Express train in the nation has been updated by the department. The Vande Bharat train in discussion, which connects Gandhinagar Capital and Mumbai Central, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30, 2022. The Western Railway (WR) zone is in charge of maintaining and running the semi-high-speed train.

Gandhinagar to Mumbai Central Vande Bharat

With the exception of Wednesday, the Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express train, number 20901/20902, runs every day of the week. The Vande Bharat Express, which runs between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar Capital, travels 521 kilometers in just 06:30 hours.

Train number 20901/20902 Vande Bharat Express will now make eight stops rather than seven on its route between Gandhinagar Capital and Mumbai Central. The zonal railway has proposed a new stop at the Navsari station. As a result, now the train will make stops at Ahmedabad Junction, Vadodara Junction, Anand Junction, Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, and Surat.