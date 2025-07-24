Tatkal Ticket Booking 2025: Get your Ticket Booked before Agents with this New Rule

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Tatkal Ticket Booking: As per the new rule by the Railways, from July 15, 2025, Aadhaar OTP verification is required for Tatkal ticket booking on IRCTC and railway counters. Discover how to book Tatkal tickets online and offline, including the latest rules, timings, and a step-by-step guide on linking your Aadhaar with your IRCTC account.

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi
Jul 24, 2025

Tatkal Ticket Online: All Tatkal ticket bookings now require Aadhaar-based OTP authentication, as per the new laws by Indian Railways. With effect from July 15, 2025, the new regulation seeks to reduce the misuse of Tatkal rail ticket purchases by the agents and improve booking convenience for regular travelers. 

Aadhaar OTP verification will now be a crucial stage in the train ticket purchase process, whether you are doing it online through IRCTC or offline through authorized agents and Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters.

How to Book Tatkal Tickets with New Rules?

Tatkal reservations made online will now require Aadhaar-based OTP authentication. During the Tatkal ticket buying procedure, a traveler must input a One-Time Password (OTP) that will be sent to the mobile number linked with their Aadhaar.

Is an Aadhaar card Required While Tatkal Ticket Booking on the Counter?

Aadhaar OTP is still required in order to book a Tatkal rail ticket, even if you do so offline by going to ticket counters or through an authorized agent.

Beginning July 15, 2025, tatkal tickets purchased by authorized railway agents and at computerized PRS counters will need an additional layer of verification via Aadhaar OTP authentication. When making a reservation, passengers would need to supply their registered mobile number and Aadhaar number. Upon successful authentication of the Aadhaar OTP, the rail ticket will be given.

How to Connect your Aadhaar Card with an IRCTC Account?

The following actions need to be taken in order to authenticate your IRCTC User ID with Aadhaar:

Step 1: Sign in using the IRCTC Rail Connect mobile app or the IRCTC website.

Step 2: Open "My Account".

Step 3: Finish the procedure by clicking "Authenticate User."

Tatkal Ticket Booking Timings

With the exception of the journey date, Tatkal tickets can be purchased one day before the train's departure date. On the day before the trip, Tatkal train tickets for AC classes (such as 1A, 2A, 3A, CC, and EC) can be purchased starting at 10:00 AM. Tatkal reservations for non-AC classes (such as Sleeper and Second Sitting) begin that same day at 11:00 AM.

Get your Tatkal Ticket Booked before Agents

As per the new rules, authorized agencies will not be able to book train tickets during certain time slots starting July 1, 2025, in order to give individual passengers priority when making reservations.

AC Train Tickets: Agents are unable to book train tickets for AC classes between 10:00 and 10:30 a.m.

Non-AC Train Tickets: Agents are unable to book tickets for non-AC train classes between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

