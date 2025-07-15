Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Which Indian City is Under Rank 100 in QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2026?

Discover Mumbai, the only Indian city ranked under 100 in the QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2026, at 98th globally, excelling in affordability and employer activity.

Vidhee Tripathi
ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 15, 2025, 19:17 IST

The QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2026 places Mumbai as the top student city in India, followed by Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai. Mumbai moved up 15 positions to 98th place, Delhi moved up 7 spots to 104th, while Bangalore jumped 22 spots to 108th place. Chennai's ranking improved as well, moving up 12 spots to 128th place.

Delhi ranked top globally in terms of affordability, making it the most affordable city for students. Bangalore and Mumbai reached the top 15. Delhi and Mumbai both placed in the top 50 in the employer activity category, indicating promising job opportunities for recent graduates. Chennai rose an astounding 29 ranks, while Bangalore made the biggest advance in this category, moving up 41 spots to 59th place.

Best Cities for Students in India as per QS Student Cities Ranking 2026

Here is a comparison between this year's and last year's rankings of the top Indian student cities:

2025 Rank

2026 Rank

City

Overall WUR Score

131

98

Mumbai

61.6

117

104

Delhi

60.5

130

108

Bangalore

59.6

140

128

Chennai

54.1

Reform in India’s Education System

According to QS CEO Jessica Turner, India's rise in the 2026 QS Best Student Cities Rankings represents a structural change in the nation's higher education system rather than just a statistical uptick. As the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 approaches its fifth anniversary, its emphasis on student-centric learning, quality improvement, and global participation is beginning to pay off internationally.

Top 10 QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2026 

Seoul took the top spot in this year's student city rankings, surpassing London. The affordability factor fell sharply in the capital of England.

2026 Rank

2025 Rank

City

1

3

Seoul

2

2

Tokyo

3

1

London

4

4

Munich

5

5

Melbourne

6

6

Sydney

7

9

Berlin

7

7

Paris

9

8

Zurich

10

14

Vienna

QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2026 Factors

A number of factors, such as employer activity, student voice, affordability, student mix, and university rankings, have been used to rank the universities.

