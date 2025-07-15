Which Indian City is Under Rank 100 in QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2026?

The QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2026 places Mumbai as the top student city in India, followed by Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai. Mumbai moved up 15 positions to 98th place, Delhi moved up 7 spots to 104th, while Bangalore jumped 22 spots to 108th place. Chennai's ranking improved as well, moving up 12 spots to 128th place.

Delhi ranked top globally in terms of affordability, making it the most affordable city for students. Bangalore and Mumbai reached the top 15. Delhi and Mumbai both placed in the top 50 in the employer activity category, indicating promising job opportunities for recent graduates. Chennai rose an astounding 29 ranks, while Bangalore made the biggest advance in this category, moving up 41 spots to 59th place.