GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
Focus
Quick Links

BPSC AEDO Apply Online Begins at bpsc.bihar.gov.in for 935 Posts - Check Vacancy Details, Qualification and More

By Upasna Choudhary
Aug 28, 2025, 15:27 IST

BPSC AEDO Apply Online 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for 935 Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) posts under Advt. No. 87/2025. Eligible candidates can apply online from 27 August to 26 September 2025 via bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Start Applying for BPSC AEDO 2025 Recruitment
Start Applying for BPSC AEDO 2025 Recruitment

BPSC AEDO Apply Online 2025: The BPSC has invited applications for 935 AEDO posts. The BPSC has released the official notification for the AEDO posts on 22 August 2025. The application process for the BPSC AEDO post has started from 27 August 2025 and the candidates can apply till 27 September 2025.

AEDO stands for Assistant Education Development Officer. AEDO is an administrative position within the Education Department, managed by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The AEDO looks after the educational development plans at the block or district level. These developmental plans include supervising schools, implementing government policies to increaset literacy, handling teacher appointments and transfers, and checking on the progress of educational projects.

BPSC AEDO Vacancy 2025 – Overview

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Name

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025

Conducted By

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Total Vacancies

935 (UR: 374; EWS: 93; SC: 150; ST: 10; EBC: 168; BC: 112; BC-Women: 28; women across categories: 319)

Notification Date

22 August 2025

Application Start Date

27 August 2025

Application Last Date

26 September 2025

Selection Process

Written Exam → Document Verification → Merit List

Official Website

bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC AEDO Application Form Link

Candidates who wish to apply for the BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 can directly go to the official website of BPSC to fill the application form.

BPSC AEDO Application Form 2025

Apply Here


BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 Application Process

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the BPSC AEDO post:

  • Visit the official website of bpsc.bihar.gov.in and navigate to Online Applications (often redirects to candidate login page).

  • Register via One-Time Registration (OTR) or log in using existing credentials.

  • Look for “Apply Online for AEDO Recruitment 2025” (Advt. No. 87/2025).

  • Complete the application form: fill in personal, educational, and communication details.

  • Upload required documents (photo, signature, etc.) in prescribed formats.

  • Pay the application fee online.

  • Submit the application and download/print the confirmation page for future reference.

BPSC AEDO Application Fee

Candidates can pay the application fee for the BPSC AEDO application form in online mode via net banking, UPI credit card/ debit card,etc. The application fee for all the categories of candidates is ₹100. Those candidates who do not possess an aadhaar card, have to submit a biometric fee of ₹200.

Category / Type

Fee Details

All Applicants

₹100 (Standard application fee)

Without Aadhaar as ID → Add'l Fee

₹200 biometric fee

BPSC AEDO Eligibility Criteria

Those who want to apply for the BPSC AEDO posts have to meet certain eligibility criteria which includes minimum educational qualification and age limit.

BPSC AEDO Educational Qualification

Candidates must possess a Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

BPSC AEDO Age Limit (as of 1 August 2025)

  • Minimum Age: 21 years

  • Maximum Age:

    • UR (Male): 37 years

    • BC / EBC (Male & Female), UR (Female): 40 years

    • SC / ST (Male & Female): 42 year

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Candidates must be aware of the important dates for the BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 so that they don’t miss any deadlines.

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

22 August 2025

Online Application Start Date

27 August 2025

Application Last Date

26 September 2025

Fee Payment Last Date

26 September 2025

Written Exam Date

To be notified

Admit Card Release Date

To be notified

Result Declaration

Based on merit after exam & DV

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News