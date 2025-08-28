BPSC AEDO Apply Online 2025: The BPSC has invited applications for 935 AEDO posts. The BPSC has released the official notification for the AEDO posts on 22 August 2025. The application process for the BPSC AEDO post has started from 27 August 2025 and the candidates can apply till 27 September 2025. AEDO stands for Assistant Education Development Officer. AEDO is an administrative position within the Education Department, managed by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The AEDO looks after the educational development plans at the block or district level. These developmental plans include supervising schools, implementing government policies to increaset literacy, handling teacher appointments and transfers, and checking on the progress of educational projects. BPSC AEDO Vacancy 2025 – Overview

Particulars Details Recruitment Name BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 Conducted By Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Total Vacancies 935 (UR: 374; EWS: 93; SC: 150; ST: 10; EBC: 168; BC: 112; BC-Women: 28; women across categories: 319) Notification Date 22 August 2025 Application Start Date 27 August 2025 Application Last Date 26 September 2025 Selection Process Written Exam → Document Verification → Merit List Official Website bpsc.bihar.gov.in BPSC AEDO Application Form Link Candidates who wish to apply for the BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 can directly go to the official website of BPSC to fill the application form. BPSC AEDO Application Form 2025 Apply Here

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 Application Process Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the BPSC AEDO post:

Visit the official website of bpsc.bihar.gov.in and navigate to Online Applications (often redirects to candidate login page).

Register via One-Time Registration (OTR) or log in using existing credentials.

Look for “Apply Online for AEDO Recruitment 2025” (Advt. No. 87/2025).

Complete the application form: fill in personal, educational, and communication details.

Upload required documents (photo, signature, etc.) in prescribed formats.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the application and download/print the confirmation page for future reference. BPSC AEDO Application Fee Candidates can pay the application fee for the BPSC AEDO application form in online mode via net banking, UPI credit card/ debit card,etc. The application fee for all the categories of candidates is ₹100. Those candidates who do not possess an aadhaar card, have to submit a biometric fee of ₹200.

Category / Type Fee Details All Applicants ₹100 (Standard application fee) Without Aadhaar as ID → Add'l Fee ₹200 biometric fee BPSC AEDO Eligibility Criteria Those who want to apply for the BPSC AEDO posts have to meet certain eligibility criteria which includes minimum educational qualification and age limit. BPSC AEDO Educational Qualification Candidates must possess a Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university. BPSC AEDO Age Limit (as of 1 August 2025) Minimum Age : 21 years

Maximum Age:

UR (Male): 37 years



BC / EBC (Male & Female), UR (Female): 40 years



SC / ST (Male & Female): 42 year BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Important Dates Candidates must be aware of the important dates for the BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 so that they don’t miss any deadlines.