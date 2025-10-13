Trivia Question with Answer: Is Columbus Day a Federal Holiday? Only a 150+ IQ Person Can Solve This Quiz

Columbus Day 2025: Every year, the second Monday of October sparks conversations, debates, and celebrations across the United States. The day is officially recognized as Columbus Day, a federal holiday that dates back to the late 19th century. It was established to honor Christopher Columbus, the Italian explorer credited with discovering the Americas in 1492, and to celebrate Italian-American heritage. Parades, community events, and cultural programs have long marked the occasion. However, in recent years, the meaning of this day has evolved. Many Americans now observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead of a holiday that honors the history, traditions, and resilience of Native American communities. This shift reflects a growing awareness of the impact of European colonization on Indigenous populations.

So, if you think you know everything about Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day? Let's test your knowledge with this short and fun trivia quiz! Columbus Day Quiz Q1. Is Columbus Day a federal holiday in the United States? A) No, it's only a state holiday B) Yes, it's a federal holiday C) It used to be, but not anymore D) Only Indigenous Peoples' Day is federal Answer: B) Yes, it's a federal holiday Explanation: Columbus Day has been a federal holiday since 1892. That means federal offices, post offices, and most government buildings close for the day. It's celebrated every second Monday in October, mainly to honor Christopher Columbus and Italian-American heritage. However, not everyone observes that some states have shifted focus to Indigenous Peoples' Day instead.

Q2. When did the U.S. first officially recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day at the national level? A) 1992 B) 2009 C) 2021 D) 2023 Answer: C) 2021 Explanation: In 2021, President Joe Biden became the first U.S. president to issue a presidential proclamation for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. While it’s not a federal holiday, it’s recognized by several cities and states as a way to honor Native American history and culture. Q3. What’s closed on Columbus Day? A) Grocery stores B) Post offices and federal courts C) UPS and FedEx offices D) Stock markets Answer: B) Post offices and federal courts Explanation: Since Columbus Day is a federal holiday, post offices and federal government buildings are closed. There’s no regular mail delivery, and courts are shut too. But don’t worry, UPS, FedEx, grocery stores, and restaurants usually stay open!

Q4. Are stock markets closed on Columbus Day? A) Yes, completely closed B) Only open half the day C) No, they remain open D) Only foreign markets close Answer: C) No, they remain open Explanation: Columbus Day is a normal business day for U.S. stock markets, so trading continues as usual. However, the U.S. bond market closes for the holiday, meaning fewer financial transactions happen behind the scenes. Q5. What does Columbus Day mainly celebrate? A) Native American history B) Italian-American heritage C) British colonization D) Independence from Europe Answer: B) Italian-American heritage Explanation: While Columbus Day originally honored Christopher Columbus's voyage in 1492, over time it became a celebration of Italian-American pride and heritage, with parades and cultural events across the U.S.