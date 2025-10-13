SSC GD Result 2025
List of Top 5 Highest Successful Chases in Women’s ODIs

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Oct 13, 2025, 20:30 IST

Australia's women’s team has registered the highest successful chase in women’s ODI by chasing down 331 against India in a group match in Women’s World Cup 2025. In this article, we will be looking at the list of 5 highest successful chases in Women’s ODI here.

Highest successful run chase in Women's ODI
Highest successful run chase in Women's ODI

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, and is now played in almost every part of the world. The Women’s World Cup is currently underway in India. One particular match on 12th October witnessed a very special record created in Women's ODI cricket.

In this match, which was held in Vishakapatnam, the Australian women’s team managed to chase down the 331 run target set by India. This is the highest ever successful chase in Women’s ODI history. Australian captain Alyssa Healy led from the front by scoring a match-winning knock of 142 runs. In this article, we will be looking at the top 5 highest successful run chases in Women’s ODI cricket history.

Let’s begin!

Top 5 Highest Successful Run Chases in Women’s ODI

The following is a list of 5 highest successful run chases in women’s ODI cricket.

Target

Team

Opposition

Venue

Year

331

Australia

India

Vizag

2025

302

Sri Lanka

South Africa

Potchefstroom

2024

289

Australia

New Zealand

North Sydney

2012

283

Australia

India

Wankhede

2023

282

Australia

India

New Chandigarh

2025

Source: Cricbuzz

Which team holds the record for the highest successful run chase in Women’s ODI?

The record for the highest successful run chase in Women’s ODI belongs to the Australian women’s team, who pulled off a stunning display of batting led by captain Alyssa Healy in chasing down a target of 331 in just 49 overs against India in a group match in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. 

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

