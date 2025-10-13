List of Top 5 Highest Successful Chases in Women’s ODIs

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, and is now played in almost every part of the world. The Women’s World Cup is currently underway in India. One particular match on 12th October witnessed a very special record created in Women's ODI cricket.

In this match, which was held in Vishakapatnam, the Australian women’s team managed to chase down the 331 run target set by India. This is the highest ever successful chase in Women’s ODI history. Australian captain Alyssa Healy led from the front by scoring a match-winning knock of 142 runs. In this article, we will be looking at the top 5 highest successful run chases in Women’s ODI cricket history.

Let’s begin!

Top 5 Highest Successful Run Chases in Women’s ODI

The following is a list of 5 highest successful run chases in women’s ODI cricket.