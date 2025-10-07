UGC NET December 2025 Notification Coming Soon — Check Expected Dates & Eligibility



UGC NET Dec 2025 Notification Soon: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) Notification 2025 for December cycle is expected to get released soon on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET Dec 2025 Notification will be released to select eligible candidates for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) roles in Indian universities and colleges.

The UGC NET December 2025 Notification is expected to be released in the second week of October 2025 with the exam likely scheduled to be conducted in January 2026. The notification pdf will contain the detailed eligibility criteria, application process. Important dates, exam pattern, etc.

UGC NET December 2025 Notification

The UGC NET December 2025 Notification is expected to get released soon on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for candidates who want to become Assistant Professors or qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) across Indian universities and colleges.The exam will comprise of two papers i.e. Paper I (compulsory) and Paper II (subject-specific). Paper I consists of 50 questions and Paper II consists of 100 questions.