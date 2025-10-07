UGC NET December 2025 Notification Coming Soon — Check Expected Dates & Eligibility

Key Points
- UGC NET Dec 2025 notification expected in October; exam likely in January 2026 for Assistant Professor and JRF roles.
- NTA will conduct the exam across 85+ subjects via CBT mode.
- Eligibility includes a master’s degree with 55% (Gen) or 50% (Reserved) for JRF age limit is 30 years.
UGC NET Dec 2025 Notification Soon: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) Notification 2025 for December cycle is expected to get released soon on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET Dec 2025 Notification will be released to select eligible candidates for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) roles in Indian universities and colleges.
The UGC NET December 2025 Notification is expected to be released in the second week of October 2025 with the exam likely scheduled to be conducted in January 2026. The notification pdf will contain the detailed eligibility criteria, application process. Important dates, exam pattern, etc.
UGC NET December 2025 Notification
The UGC NET December 2025 Notification is expected to get released soon on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for candidates who want to become Assistant Professors or qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) across Indian universities and colleges.The exam will comprise of two papers i.e. Paper I (compulsory) and Paper II (subject-specific). Paper I consists of 50 questions and Paper II consists of 100 questions.
UGC NET December 2025 Notification: Overview
The UNC NET Dec 2025 Notification will contain the important information for application procedure, exam dates, subjects lists, etc. The examination will be conducted for over 85 subjects such as Humanities, Social Sciences, Commerce, Computer Science, etc. Check the table below for UGC NET Dec 2025 Key Highlights
|
Exam Component
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
UGC NET December 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Frequency
|
Twice a year (June & December)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Expected Notification Date
|
Second week of October 2025
|
Exam Date
|
January 2026 (tentative)
|
Eligibility
|
Master's degree with 55% (General) / 50% (Reserved)
|
Purpose
|
Eligibility for Assistant Professor and/or JRF
|
Subjects Covered
|
85+ subjects across humanities, commerce, science, etc.
|
Official Website
|
ugcnet.nta.ac.in
UGC NET December 2025 Notification Date & Expected Timeline
The UGC NET December 2025 notification is expected to be released in the second week of October 2025. The detailed notification will contain the eligibility criteria, examination timeline, etc. Check the details below for UGC NET December 2025 expected timeline.
- Notification Release Date: October 2025
- Application Window: October to November 2025
- Admit Card Release: January 2026
- Exam Dates: Mid to late January 2026
- Answer Key & Result: February 2026 (tentative)
UGC NET December 2025: Eligibility Criteria
To apply online for UGC NET December 2025 candidates must meet the eligibility criteria as set by NTA. The candidate must have completed the master’s degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 55% marks for General/EWS and 50% for SC/ST/OBC/PwD categories. Check the details below
- Age Limit for JRF: Maximum 30 years as of January 1, 2026 (exact cutoff will be released along with the notification)
- No Age Limit for Assistant Professor
- Final Year Students: Eligible to apply, but must produce qualifying documents at the time of result declaration
- The subject chosen by candidates for UGC NET must align with the candidate’s post-graduate specialisation
Enter your Blink text here...
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation