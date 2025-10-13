DME Assam Result 2025 Released at dme.assam.gov.in, Download Technical and Non-Technical Posts Merit List PDF -Here

DME Assam Result 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education(DME) Assam has announced the result for the posts of Grade-III Technical and Non-Technical posts. The result has been uploaded for different posts including Anaesthetic Technician, ANM,Basic Health Inspector, Carpenter, Dark room Assistant and others. The result PDF containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates is available on the official website.



Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for these posts can download their result through the official website-https://dme.assam.gov.in. Download DME Assam Result 2025 Candidates can download the result for the Technical and Non-Technical posts through the official website Alternatively the DME Assam Result 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

DME Assam Admit Card 2025 Download Link DME Assam Result 2025 Overview Earlier Directorate of Medical Education(DME) Assam had launched the recruitmnet drive for 2473 various Technical and Non-Technical posts. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization Directorate of Medical Education(DME) Assam Post Name Anaesthetic Technician, ANM,Basic Health Inspector, Carpenter, Dark room Assistant and others Advt. No. DME/Recruitment/23/2023/ Total Vacancies 2473 Result Status Out Official Website https://dme.assam.gov.in/ How to Download DME Assam Result 2025? You can download the result pdf after following the steps given below- Step 1: Visit the official website-https://dme.assam.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the call letter link ‘Download Grade-III Technical and Non-Technical posts' on the home page.

Step 3: Now, click the result lin pdf

Step 4: Your result ;df will appear in a new window on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take the printout of the pdf.

How to Check Roll Number in DME Assam Result 2025? If you have appeared in the Grade-III Technical and Non-Technical posts exam, you can check your result status with theDME Assam Result 2025 PDF. To check your roll number in the result pdf, you can check your roll number easily by following the steps given below. First of all, download the result pdf, open the result on your laptop or computer and just the “Ctrl+F” shortcut, type your roll number/registration number, which is mentioned on your call letter. You can check your result easily without wondering how to search your roll number in a long pdf. Details Mentioned in DME Assam Result 2025 DME Assam Result 2025 pdf for Grade-III Technical and Non-Technical posts is available on the official website of DME. Students must make sure the details mentioned on the result sheet are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet. The appointment letters shall be issued in due course of time. All provisionally selected candidates are advised to visit official websites www.dme.assam.gov.in/, www.dhs.assam.gov.in, www.dhsfw.assam.gov.in and www.ayush.assam.gov.in for further information.The online scorecard will carry the following details: