Jammu and Kashmir School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Jammu and Kashmir School Holidays in October 2025: October in Jammu and Kashmir is a month of seasonal change and key regional festivals, offering a significant break for students. The holiday schedule is influenced by the observance of both national and major regional/religious holidays, providing ample time for families to participate in celebrations.

Please be noted that the Kashmir Division, which has a lengthy winter vacation, and the Jammu Division, which frequently adheres to a more "plain" area calendar, may have different dates and lengths for the extended Autumn/Winter vacation and festival holidays. For ultimate confirmation, parents should consult the official calendar provided by the Director of School Education, Jammu/Kashmir, or their local district administration.