Jammu and Kashmir School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 1, 2025, 13:19 IST

Find the complete list of Jammu and Kashmir school holidays in October 2025 across India, including national and regional observances. Stay updated with important closed dates and plan your activities accordingly.

Jammu and Kashmir School Holidays in October 2025: October in Jammu and Kashmir is a month of seasonal change and key regional festivals, offering a significant break for students. The holiday schedule is influenced by the observance of both national and major regional/religious holidays, providing ample time for families to participate in celebrations.

Please be noted that the Kashmir Division, which has a lengthy winter vacation, and the Jammu Division, which frequently adheres to a more "plain" area calendar, may have different dates and lengths for the extended Autumn/Winter vacation and festival holidays. For ultimate confirmation, parents should consult the official calendar provided by the Director of School Education, Jammu/Kashmir, or their local district administration.

Jammu and Kashmir School Holidays in October 2025

Date

Day

Holiday / Occasion

October 2, 2025

Thursday

Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday)

October 3, 2025

Friday

Maha Navami (Durga Puja/Dasara)

October 4, 2025

Saturday

Vijayadashami/Dussehra

October 7, 2025

Tuesday

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti (Public Holiday)

October 20, 2025 – October 25, 2025

Monday – Saturday

Deepavali/Diwali Vacation Period

October 20, 2025

Monday

Deepavali/Diwali (within the break)

October 25, 2025

Saturday

Bhai Dooj (within the break)

Key Holiday Details

  • On October 2, all educational institutions are required to honour Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday.

  • During Dasara/Dussehra, schools are likely to be closed on October 3rd and 4th due to the widespread celebration of Maha Navami and Vijayadashami.

  • In the states of North India, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is frequently observed as a public holiday, which usually involves closing schools on October 7.

  • Deepavali (Diwali) Vacation: A few days off is required for the festival of lights. During Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj, schools typically close for five to seven days. The aforementioned dates correspond to this probably prolonged period of rest.

  • Autumn Break (Kashmir Division): Around this time (or in late October/early November), schools in the Kashmir Valley usually take a shorter Autumn Break. This is followed by a considerably longer Winter Vacation. The government typically announces the precise time based on the weather.

