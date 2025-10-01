RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 1, 2025, 17:12 IST

UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26: The UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26 covers all essential topics from Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetism, Optics, and Modern Physics to Electronic Devices. The syllabus is designed to balance theoretical understanding and problem-solving skills, with a total of 70 marks for theory. Students can focus on high-weightage units to maximize their exam performance.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26
UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has released the UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26, providing students with a detailed roadmap for their academic year. This syllabus covers important units such as Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetism, Optics, Modern Physics, and Electronic Devices, ensuring a balanced focus on theory and practical knowledge. 

The Uttarakhad Class 12 Physics Exam 2025 will be conducted for 3 hours, with a total of 70 marks for theory. Check this article to download the UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26 PDF.

UK Board Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme 2025-26

UK Board Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme 2025-26 has been designed to give balanced weightage to important topics like Electrostatics, Magnetism, Optics, and Modern Physics. The total marks for the theory paper are 70.

Unit

Marks

Unit I: Electrostatics

16

Unit II: Current Electricity

-

Unit III: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

17

Unit IV: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

-

Unit V: Electromagnetic Waves

-

Unit VI: Optics

18

Unit VII: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

-

Unit VIII: Atoms and Nuclei

12

Unit IX: Electronic Devices

7

Total

70

UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26 provides a clear breakdown of chapters and marks distribution to help students focus on high-weightage topics. The total marks for theory are 70, covering all major units. Check this table below for the UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26:

Unit

Chapters

Marks

Unit I: Electrostatics

Chapter 1: Electric Charges and Fields

Chapter 2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

16

Unit II: Current Electricity

Chapter 3: Current Electricity

-

Unit III: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

Chapter 4: Moving Charges and Magnetism

Chapter 5: Magnetism and Matter

17

Unit IV: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

Chapter 6: Electromagnetic Induction

Chapter 7: Alternating Current

-

Unit V: Electromagnetic Waves

Chapter 8: Electromagnetic Waves

-

Unit VI: Optics

Chapter 9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

Chapter 10: Wave Optics

18

Unit VII: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Chapter 11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

-

Unit VIII: Atoms and Nuclei

Chapter 12: Atoms

Chapter 13: Nuclei

12

Unit IX: Electronic Devices

Chapter 14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits

7

Total

  

70

Download Link:

UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

The syllabus provides a structured approach for Class 12 Physics preparation. Emphasis on core concepts and important chapters helps students plan their studies effectively. Following this marking scheme ensures better time management and exam readiness.

Also check: UK Board Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

 

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News