UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has released the UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26, providing students with a detailed roadmap for their academic year. This syllabus covers important units such as Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetism, Optics, Modern Physics, and Electronic Devices, ensuring a balanced focus on theory and practical knowledge.

The Uttarakhad Class 12 Physics Exam 2025 will be conducted for 3 hours, with a total of 70 marks for theory. Check this article to download the UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26 PDF.

UK Board Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme 2025-26

UK Board Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme 2025-26 has been designed to give balanced weightage to important topics like Electrostatics, Magnetism, Optics, and Modern Physics. The total marks for the theory paper are 70.