UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has released the UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26, providing students with a detailed roadmap for their academic year. This syllabus covers important units such as Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetism, Optics, Modern Physics, and Electronic Devices, ensuring a balanced focus on theory and practical knowledge.
The Uttarakhad Class 12 Physics Exam 2025 will be conducted for 3 hours, with a total of 70 marks for theory. Check this article to download the UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26 PDF.
UK Board Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme 2025-26
UK Board Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme 2025-26 has been designed to give balanced weightage to important topics like Electrostatics, Magnetism, Optics, and Modern Physics. The total marks for the theory paper are 70.
|
Unit
|
Marks
|
Unit I: Electrostatics
|
16
|
Unit II: Current Electricity
|
-
|
Unit III: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
|
17
|
Unit IV: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
|
-
|
Unit V: Electromagnetic Waves
|
-
|
Unit VI: Optics
|
18
|
Unit VII: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
|
-
|
Unit VIII: Atoms and Nuclei
|
12
|
Unit IX: Electronic Devices
|
7
|
Total
|
70
UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26
UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26 provides a clear breakdown of chapters and marks distribution to help students focus on high-weightage topics. The total marks for theory are 70, covering all major units. Check this table below for the UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26:
|
Unit
|
Chapters
|
Marks
|
Unit I: Electrostatics
|
Chapter 1: Electric Charges and Fields
Chapter 2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
|
16
|
Unit II: Current Electricity
|
Chapter 3: Current Electricity
|
-
|
Unit III: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
|
Chapter 4: Moving Charges and Magnetism
Chapter 5: Magnetism and Matter
|
17
|
Unit IV: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
|
Chapter 6: Electromagnetic Induction
Chapter 7: Alternating Current
|
-
|
Unit V: Electromagnetic Waves
|
Chapter 8: Electromagnetic Waves
|
-
|
Unit VI: Optics
|
Chapter 9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments
Chapter 10: Wave Optics
|
18
|
Unit VII: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
|
Chapter 11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
|
-
|
Unit VIII: Atoms and Nuclei
|
Chapter 12: Atoms
Chapter 13: Nuclei
|
12
|
Unit IX: Electronic Devices
|
Chapter 14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits
|
7
|
Total
|
70
Download Link:
|
UK Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF
The syllabus provides a structured approach for Class 12 Physics preparation. Emphasis on core concepts and important chapters helps students plan their studies effectively. Following this marking scheme ensures better time management and exam readiness.
