UK Board Class 12 Subject-Wise Syllabus 2025-26 RELEASED: Download FREE PDF

UK Board Class 12 All Subjects Syllabus 2025-26: Are you also a Uttarkhand board class 12th student looking for the revised syllabus for the academic year 2025-26? Don’t worry, as we've got you covered. The Uttarakhand Board of State Education has made available the syllabus for different subjects for the academic year 2025-26.

It's important for the preparation of the Board examination that students refer to the latest syllabus only. Doing so will help them to prepare an effective study plan, which can lead to good scores in the exams. This will also ensure that students don't waste time on topics that are out of the syllabus. Keep reading the article to download free syllabus PDFs of all subjects of the UK Board Class 12.

How To Download the UK Board Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Board, which is ubse.uk.gov.in.