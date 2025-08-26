Schools Holiday on 27th August
UK Board Class 12 Subject-Wise Syllabus 2025-26 RELEASED: Download FREE PDF

By Akshita Jolly
Aug 26, 2025, 18:11 IST

UK Board Class 12 All Subjects Syllabus 2025-26 Free PDF Download: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has released the latest and revised syllabus for all subjects for students of class 12 for the academic year 2025-26. Students can check and download subject-wise syllabus PDFs.

UK Board Class 12 All Subjects Syllabus 2025-26: Are you also a Uttarkhand board class 12th student looking for the revised syllabus for the academic year 2025-26? Don’t worry, as we've got you covered. The Uttarakhand Board of State Education has made available the syllabus for different subjects for the academic year 2025-26. 

It's important for the preparation of the Board examination that students refer to the latest syllabus only. Doing so will help them to prepare an effective study plan, which can lead to good scores in the exams. This will also ensure that students don't waste time on topics that are out of the syllabus.  Keep reading the article to download free syllabus PDFs of all subjects of the UK Board Class 12.

How To Download the UK Board Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Board, which is ubse.uk.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the Syllabus tab on the left side of the window. 

Step 3: Under the Syllabus tab, look for syllabus PDFs for the subjects of class 12. 

Step 4: Click on the subject syllabus which you wish to download. 

Step 5: Click on the download link to get the PDF. 

UK Board Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 Components

Components of the UK Board Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 are

1. Course Structure 

2. Unit-wise weightage

3. Marking scheme

4. Total marks for theory and practical exams. 

UK Board Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 Free PDF Download

Students can directly check the PDF below to download the syllabus with direct access: 

UK Board Class 12 Subjects

Syllabus PDF Links

Hindi

Hindi Class 12 Syllabus PDF

English

English Class 12 Syllabus PDF

Sanskrit

Sanskrit Class 12 Syllabus PDF

History

History Class 12 Syllabus PDF

Geography

Geography Class 12 Syllabus PDF

Economics

Economics Class 12 Syllabus PDF

Drawing and Painting

Drawing and Painting Class 12 Syllabus PDF

Sociology

Sociology Class 12 Syllabus PDF

Political Science

Political Science Class 12 Syllabus PDF

Psychology

Psychology Class 12 Syllabus PDF

Geology

Geology Class 12 Syllabus PDF

Biology

Biology Class 12 Syllabus PDF

Maths

Maths Class 12 Syllabus PDF

Accountancy

Accountancy Class 12 Syllabus PDF

Physics

Physics Class 12 Syllabus PDF

Business Studies

Business Studies Class 12 Syllabus PDF

Chemistry

Chemistry Class 12 Syllabus PDF

Computer Science

Computer Science Class 12 Syllabus PDF

