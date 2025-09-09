Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
UK Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

By Akshita Jolly
Sep 9, 2025

UK Board Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand board has made available the latest syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 for class 12th. Students can check and download the syllabus PDF for FREE. 

UK Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26: Want to get the latest Uttarakhand board class 12th English syllabus? Don’t worry as we have got you covered. Students can check this article to get the revised syllabus here along with the marking scheme, the important chapters and their equally divided weightage. Check the full article here. 

Check the full syllabus here and also download the syllabus PDF link for FREE. 

Section A – 22 Marks Reading Skills

I- Reading Comprehension through Unseen Passage (12+10 = 22 Marks)

1. One unseen passage to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis and inference. Vocabulary assessment will also be assessed via inference. The passage may be factual, descriptive or literary.

2. One unseen case-based factual passage with verbal/visual inputs like statistical data, charts etc. to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference and evaluation.

Note: The combined word limit for both the passages will be 700-750 words.

Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions and Short Answer type Questions (to be answered in 40-50 words) will be asked.

Section B – 18 Marks Creative Writing Skills

II. Creative Writing Skills

3. Notice, up to 50 words. One out of the two given questions to be answered.(4 Marks: Format :1 / Content : 2 / Accuracy of Spelling and Grammar : 1 ).

4. Formal/Informal Invitation and Reply, up to 50 words. One out of the two given questions to be answered. (4 Marks: Format : 1 / Content : 2 / Accuracy of Spelling and Grammar :1 ).

5. Letters based on verbal/visual input, to be answered in approximately 120-150 words. Letter types include application for a job with bio data or resume. Letters to the editor (giving suggestions or opinion on issues of public interest) . One out of the two given questions to be answered . (5 Marks: Format : 1 / Organisation of Ideas: 1/Content : 2 / Accuracy of Spelling and Grammar :1 ).

6. Article/ Report Writing, descriptive and analytical in nature, based on verbal inputs, to be answered in 120-150 words. One out of the two given questions to be answered . (5 Marks: Format : 1 /Organisation of Ideas: 1/Content : 2 / Accuracy of Spelling and Grammar :1 ).

Section C – 40 Marks

Literature Text Book and Supplementary Reading Text

This section will have variety of assessment items including Multiple Choice Questions, Objective Type Questions, Short Answer Type Questions and Long

Answer Type Questions to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, evaluation and extrapolation beyond the text.

7. One Poetry extract out of two, from the book Flamingo, to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference and appreciation. (6x1=6 Marks)

8. One Prose extract out of two, from the book Vistas, to assess comprehension, interpretation,analysis, evaluation and appreciation. (4x1=4 Marks)

9. One prose extract out of two from the book Flamingo, to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference and evaluation. (6x1=6Marks)

10. Short answer type questions (from Prose and Poetry from the book Flamingo), to be answered in 40-50 words each. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. Five questions out of the six given, are to be answered. (5x2=10 Marks)

11. Short answer type questions, from Prose (Vistas), to be answered in 40- 50 words each. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. Any two out of three questions to be done. (2x2=4 Marks)

12. One Long answer type question, from Prose/Poetry (Flamingo), to be answered in 120-150 words. Questions can be based on incident / theme / passage / extract / event as reference points to assess extrapolation beyond and across the text. The question will elicit analytical and evaluative response from the student. Any one out of two questions to be done. (1x5=5 Marks)

13. One Long answer type question, based on the chapters from the book Vistas, to be answered in 120-150 words, to assess global comprehension and extrapolation beyond the text. Questions to provide analytical and evaluative responses using incidents, events, themes, as reference points. Any one out of two questions to be done. (1x5=5 Marks)

UK Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26: Prescribed Books

Students can check the prescribed books for the same below: 

Prescribed Books

1. Flamingo: English Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training,New Delhi

(Prose)

The Last Lesson Lost Spring Deep Water

The Rattrap Indigo

Poets and Pancakes The Interview

Going Places

(Poetry)

My Mother at Sixty-Six Keeping Quiet

A Thing of Beauty A Roadside Stand

Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers

2. Vistas: Supplementary Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi

The Third Level The Tiger King

Journey to the End of the Earth The Enemy

On the Face of It Memories of Childhood

The Cutting of My Long Hair We Too are Human Beings

UK Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26: Question Paper Design

Students can check the question paper design below: 

Section

Competencies

Total marks

Reading Skills

Conceptual understanding, decoding, Analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary, summarizing and usingappropriate format/s.

22

Creative Writing Sills

Conceptual Understanding, application of rules, Analysis, Reasoning, appropriacy of style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency, inference, analysis, evaluation and creativity.

18

Literature Text Book and Supplementary Reading Text

Recalling, reasoning, critical thinking, appreciating literary convention, inference, analysis, creativity with fluency.

40
 

TOTAL

80

Internal Assessment

Assessment of Listening and Speaking Skills

· Listening

· Speaking

  
 

4+4=08
 

· Project Work

· Viva On Project

04

03
 

· Continuous Assessment/Unit Test

5
 

GRAND TOTAL

100

Download the syllabus PDF link for free below: 

Direct Link

