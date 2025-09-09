UK Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

UK Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26: Want to get the latest Uttarakhand board class 12th English syllabus? Don’t worry as we have got you covered. Students can check this article to get the revised syllabus here along with the marking scheme, the important chapters and their equally divided weightage. Check the full article here.
Section A – 22 Marks Reading Skills
I- Reading Comprehension through Unseen Passage (12+10 = 22 Marks)
1. One unseen passage to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis and inference. Vocabulary assessment will also be assessed via inference. The passage may be factual, descriptive or literary.
2. One unseen case-based factual passage with verbal/visual inputs like statistical data, charts etc. to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference and evaluation.
Note: The combined word limit for both the passages will be 700-750 words.
Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions and Short Answer type Questions (to be answered in 40-50 words) will be asked.
Section B – 18 Marks Creative Writing Skills
II. Creative Writing Skills
3. Notice, up to 50 words. One out of the two given questions to be answered.(4 Marks: Format :1 / Content : 2 / Accuracy of Spelling and Grammar : 1 ).
4. Formal/Informal Invitation and Reply, up to 50 words. One out of the two given questions to be answered. (4 Marks: Format : 1 / Content : 2 / Accuracy of Spelling and Grammar :1 ).
5. Letters based on verbal/visual input, to be answered in approximately 120-150 words. Letter types include application for a job with bio data or resume. Letters to the editor (giving suggestions or opinion on issues of public interest) . One out of the two given questions to be answered . (5 Marks: Format : 1 / Organisation of Ideas: 1/Content : 2 / Accuracy of Spelling and Grammar :1 ).
6. Article/ Report Writing, descriptive and analytical in nature, based on verbal inputs, to be answered in 120-150 words. One out of the two given questions to be answered . (5 Marks: Format : 1 /Organisation of Ideas: 1/Content : 2 / Accuracy of Spelling and Grammar :1 ).
Section C – 40 Marks
Literature Text Book and Supplementary Reading Text
This section will have variety of assessment items including Multiple Choice Questions, Objective Type Questions, Short Answer Type Questions and Long
Answer Type Questions to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, evaluation and extrapolation beyond the text.
7. One Poetry extract out of two, from the book Flamingo, to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference and appreciation. (6x1=6 Marks)
8. One Prose extract out of two, from the book Vistas, to assess comprehension, interpretation,analysis, evaluation and appreciation. (4x1=4 Marks)
9. One prose extract out of two from the book Flamingo, to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference and evaluation. (6x1=6Marks)
10. Short answer type questions (from Prose and Poetry from the book Flamingo), to be answered in 40-50 words each. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. Five questions out of the six given, are to be answered. (5x2=10 Marks)
11. Short answer type questions, from Prose (Vistas), to be answered in 40- 50 words each. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. Any two out of three questions to be done. (2x2=4 Marks)
12. One Long answer type question, from Prose/Poetry (Flamingo), to be answered in 120-150 words. Questions can be based on incident / theme / passage / extract / event as reference points to assess extrapolation beyond and across the text. The question will elicit analytical and evaluative response from the student. Any one out of two questions to be done. (1x5=5 Marks)
13. One Long answer type question, based on the chapters from the book Vistas, to be answered in 120-150 words, to assess global comprehension and extrapolation beyond the text. Questions to provide analytical and evaluative responses using incidents, events, themes, as reference points. Any one out of two questions to be done. (1x5=5 Marks)
UK Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26: Prescribed Books
Students can check the prescribed books for the same below:
Prescribed Books
1. Flamingo: English Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training,New Delhi
(Prose)
The Last Lesson Lost Spring Deep Water
The Rattrap Indigo
Poets and Pancakes The Interview
Going Places
(Poetry)
My Mother at Sixty-Six Keeping Quiet
A Thing of Beauty A Roadside Stand
Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers
2. Vistas: Supplementary Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi
The Third Level The Tiger King
Journey to the End of the Earth The Enemy
On the Face of It Memories of Childhood
The Cutting of My Long Hair We Too are Human Beings
UK Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2025-26: Question Paper Design
Students can check the question paper design below:
Section
Competencies
Total marks
Reading Skills
Conceptual understanding, decoding, Analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary, summarizing and usingappropriate format/s.
22
Creative Writing Sills
Conceptual Understanding, application of rules, Analysis, Reasoning, appropriacy of style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency, inference, analysis, evaluation and creativity.
18
Literature Text Book and Supplementary Reading Text
Recalling, reasoning, critical thinking, appreciating literary convention, inference, analysis, creativity with fluency.
40
TOTAL
80
Internal Assessment
Assessment of Listening and Speaking Skills
· Speaking
4+4=08
· Project Work
|
03
· Continuous Assessment/Unit Test
5
GRAND TOTAL
100
