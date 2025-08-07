UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF For Board Exam!

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has released the updated syllabus for Class 10 subjects. Students can find the detailed syllabus in the article below, which will aid them in their exam preparation.

BySimran Akhouri
Aug 7, 2025, 11:26 IST
Uttarakhand Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the Class 10 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic session. This vital document is an essential resource for students, teachers, and parents across Uttarakhand. It thoroughly details the topics to be covered, the learning objectives for students, and the assessment criteria for evaluating their understanding and proficiency.

The release of this syllabus is a significant event as it will fundamentally guide curriculum development and teaching methodologies across all schools affiliated with the UBSE throughout Uttarakhand. It ensures standardization and coherence in the education imparted at the Class 10 level, allowing for a consistent learning experience for students regardless of their school's location.

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 -Download PDF

The table below provides the PDF for class 10 subjects. Students who are preparing for Class 10 boards can download the syllabus PDF from the link given below.

Sanskrit 

ENGLISH 

MATHEMATICS 

SCIENCE

Bengali

Hindi 

Home Science

Social Science

