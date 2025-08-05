Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF For Board Exam!

1. Development: What Development Promises - Different People, Different Goals Income and Other Goals

National Development

How to compare different countries or states?

Income and other criteria

Public Facilities

Sustainability of Development 2. Sectors of the Indian Economy: Sectors of Economic Activities

Comparing the three sectors

Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Sectors in India

Division of sectors as organized and unorganized

Sectors in terms of ownership: Public and Private Sectors 3. Money and Credit: Money as a medium of exchange

Modern forms of Money

Loan activities of Banks

Two different Credit situations Terms of Credit

Formal Sector Credit in India Self-Help Groups for the Poor 4. Globalization and the Indian Economy: Production across countries

Interlinking production across countries

Foreign Trade and integration of markets

What is Globalization?

Factors that have enabled Globalization

World Trade Organization Impact of Globalization in India The Struggle for Fair Globalization 5. Consumer Rights: The Consumer in the Marketplace

Consumer Movement

Consumer Rights

Taking the consumer movement forward