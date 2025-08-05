RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF For Board Exam!

This article provides you a detailed understanding of the latest released Social Science syllabus for classes 10 and 12 by UBSE. Students who are looking for the UBSE syllabus PDF can download it from below.

BySimran Akhouri
Aug 5, 2025, 11:05 IST
Uttarakhand Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the Class 10 Social Science syllabus for the upcoming 2025-26 academic session. This release is crucial for students, teachers, and parents as it outlines the specific topics, learning objectives, and assessment criteria for the subject. The syllabus is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of various aspects of social science, including history, geography, civics, and economics, fostering a holistic development of critical thinking and analytical skills among students. It is expected to guide the curriculum development and teaching methodologies across all affiliated schools in Uttarakhand. For more details regarding the syllabus check the table below.

UK Board Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2024-25 

Unit I: INDIA AND THE CONTEMPORARY WORLD-II

Section 1: Events and Processes: 

  •  The Rise of Nationalism in Europe 

  • The French Revolution and the Idea of the Nation  

  • The Making of Nationalism in Europe  

  • The Age of Revolutions: 1830-1848  

  • The Making of Germany and Italy  Visualizing the Nation  Nationalism and Imperialism 

2- Nationalism in India:  

  • The First World War, Khilafat and Non - Non-Cooperation 

  • Differing Strands within the Movement  Towards Civil Disobedience  

  • The Sense of Collective Belonging 

Section 2: Livelihoods, Economies and Societies: 

3- The Making of a Global World:  

  • The Pre-modern world  

  • The Nineteenth Century (1815-1914)  

  • The Inter-war Economy

  • Rebuilding a World Economy: The Post-War Era 

4. The Age of Industrialization:  

  • Before the Industrial Revolution  

  • Hand Labour and Steam Power  

  • Industrialization in the Colonies  

  • Factories Come Up  

  • The Peculiarities of Industrial Growth  

  • The Market for Goods Section 

Section 3: Everyday Life, Culture and Politics: 

5- Print Culture and the Modern World:  

  • The First Printed Books  

  • Print Comes to Europe

  • The Print Revolution and   its Impact  

  • The Reading Mania  

  • The Nineteenth Century  

  • India and the World of Print  Religious Reform and Public Debates  

  • New Forms of Publication  

  • Print and Censors

Map- 2 marks

Unit II: CONTEMPORARY INDIA-II 

1. Resources and Development:  

  • Concept  

  • Development of Resources  Resource Planning - Resource Planning in India, Conservation of Resources 

  • Land Resources and Land Utilization  Land Use Pattern in India

  • Land Degradation and Conservation Measures  

  • Soil as a Resource - Classification of Soils, Soil Erosion and Soil Conservation (excluding Box Information on State of India’s Environment). 

 4. Agriculture:  

  • Types of Farming– Primitive Subsistence, Intensive Subsistence, Commercial  

  • Cropping Pattern – Major Crops, Food Crops other than Grains, Non-Food Crops, Technological and Institutional Reforms  

  • Food Security (excluding the impact of globalization on agriculture) 

5. Minerals and Energy Resources  

  • What is a mineral?  

  • Mode of occurrence of Minerals -Where are these minerals found? Ferrous Minerals, Non-Ferrous Minerals, NonMetallic Minerals, Rock Minerals  

  • Conservation of Minerals  Energy Resources - Conventional Sources of Energy, Non-Conventional Sources of Energy  

  • Conservation of Energy Resources 

2. Forest and Wildlife  

  • Conservation of forest and wildlife in India  

  • Types and distribution of forests and wildlife resources  Community and Conservation

3. Water Resources:  

  • Water Scarcity and The Need for Water Conservation and Management  

  • Multi-Purpose River Projects and Integrated Water Resources Management 

  • Rainwater Harvesting 

6. Manufacturing Industries:

  •  Importance of Manufacturing - Industrial Location (excluding Industry Market Linkage), Agro-based Industry (excluding Cotton Textiles, Jute Textiles, Sugar Industry), Mineral Industries (excluding Iron Steel Industry, Cement Industry), Industrial Pollution and Environmental Degradation, Control of Environmental Degradation

7. Life Lines of National Economy:

  •  Roadways

  •  Railways

  •  Pipelines

  •  Waterways

  •  Major Seaports

  •  Airways

  •  Communication

  •  International Trade

  •  Tourism as a Trade

Map Work- 04 Marks

Unit III: DEMOCRATIC POLITICS-II  

1. Power-sharing:  

  • Belgium and Sri Lanka

  • Majoritarianism in Sri Lanka  

  • Accommodation in Belgium  

  • Why power sharing is desirable?  

  • Forms of Power Sharing 

2. Federalism:  

  • What is Federalism?  

  • What makes India a Federal Country?  

  • How is Federalism practised?  Decentralization in India 

3. Gender, Religion and Caste:  

  • Gender and Politics- Public/Private division, Women’s political representation  

  • Religion, Communalism and Politics- Communalism, Secular State  

  • Caste and Politics- Caste inequalities, Caste in politics, Politics in caste  

4. Political Parties:  

  • Why do we need Political Parties?– Meaning, Functions, Necessity  

  • How many parties should we have?  

  • National Parties  

  • State Parties  

  • Challenges to Political Parties  How can Parties be reformed? 

5. Outcomes of Democracy: 

  • How do we assess democracy’s outcomes? 

  • Accountable, responsive and legitimate government  

  • Economic growth and development 

  • Reduction of inequality and poverty 

  • Accommodation of social diversity 

  • Dignity and freedom of the citizens 

Unit- IV: UNDERSTANDING ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT  

1. Development: 

  • What Development Promises - Different People, Different Goals  Income and Other Goals

  •  National Development  

  • How to compare different countries or states?  

  • Income and other criteria  

  • Public Facilities  

  • Sustainability of Development 

2. Sectors of the Indian Economy:  

  • Sectors of Economic Activities  

  • Comparing the three sectors

  • Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Sectors in India 

  • Division of sectors as organized and unorganized  

  • Sectors in terms of ownership: Public and Private Sectors 

3. Money and Credit:  

Money as a medium of exchange 

  • Modern forms of Money  

  • Loan activities of Banks  

  • Two different Credit situations  Terms of Credit  

  • Formal Sector Credit in India Self-Help Groups for the Poor

4. Globalization and the Indian Economy:  

  • Production across countries  

  • Interlinking production across countries  

  • Foreign Trade and integration of markets  

  • What is Globalization?  

  • Factors that have enabled Globalization  

  • World Trade Organization  Impact of Globalization in India  The Struggle for Fair Globalization 

5. Consumer Rights:  

  • The Consumer in the Marketplace 

  • Consumer Movement  

  • Consumer Rights  

  • Taking the consumer movement forward

Unit V - Disaster Management

  1. Tsunami

  2. Safer Construction Practices

  3. Survival Skills

  4. Alternate Communication System during a disaster

  5. Sharing Responsibility

UBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025 PDF Download

Uttarakhand  Class 10 Social Science Syllabus PDF - Download Here

UK Board Class 10 Social Science Prescribed Books

  1. India and the Contemporary World-II for class X- NCERT Publication
  2. Contemporary India-II for class X- NCERT Publication
  3. Democratic Politics for class X- NCERT Publication
  4. Disaster Management) for class X.Understanding Economic Development) for class X- NCERT Publication



