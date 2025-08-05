Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF For Board Exam!

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the Class 10 Social Science syllabus for the upcoming 2025-26 academic session. This release is crucial for students, teachers, and parents as it outlines the specific topics, learning objectives, and assessment criteria for the subject. The syllabus is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of various aspects of social science, including history, geography, civics, and economics, fostering a holistic development of critical thinking and analytical skills among students. It is expected to guide the curriculum development and teaching methodologies across all affiliated schools in Uttarakhand. For more details regarding the syllabus check the table below.
UK Board Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2024-25
Unit I: INDIA AND THE CONTEMPORARY WORLD-II
Section 1: Events and Processes:
The Rise of Nationalism in Europe
The French Revolution and the Idea of the Nation
The Making of Nationalism in Europe
The Age of Revolutions: 1830-1848
The Making of Germany and Italy Visualizing the Nation Nationalism and Imperialism
2- Nationalism in India:
The First World War, Khilafat and Non - Non-Cooperation
Differing Strands within the Movement Towards Civil Disobedience
The Sense of Collective Belonging
Section 2: Livelihoods, Economies and Societies:
3- The Making of a Global World:
4. The Age of Industrialization:
Before the Industrial Revolution
Hand Labour and Steam Power
Industrialization in the Colonies
Factories Come Up
The Peculiarities of Industrial Growth
The Market for Goods Section
Section 3: Everyday Life, Culture and Politics:
5- Print Culture and the Modern World:
Map- 2 marks
Unit II: CONTEMPORARY INDIA-II
1. Resources and Development:
Concept
Development of Resources Resource Planning - Resource Planning in India, Conservation of Resources
Land Resources and Land Utilization Land Use Pattern in India
Land Degradation and Conservation Measures
Soil as a Resource - Classification of Soils, Soil Erosion and Soil Conservation (excluding Box Information on State of India’s Environment).
4. Agriculture:
Types of Farming– Primitive Subsistence, Intensive Subsistence, Commercial
Cropping Pattern – Major Crops, Food Crops other than Grains, Non-Food Crops, Technological and Institutional Reforms
Food Security (excluding the impact of globalization on agriculture)
5. Minerals and Energy Resources
What is a mineral?
Mode of occurrence of Minerals -Where are these minerals found? Ferrous Minerals, Non-Ferrous Minerals, NonMetallic Minerals, Rock Minerals
Conservation of Minerals Energy Resources - Conventional Sources of Energy, Non-Conventional Sources of Energy
Conservation of Energy Resources
2. Forest and Wildlife
3. Water Resources:
6. Manufacturing Industries:
Importance of Manufacturing - Industrial Location (excluding Industry Market Linkage), Agro-based Industry (excluding Cotton Textiles, Jute Textiles, Sugar Industry), Mineral Industries (excluding Iron Steel Industry, Cement Industry), Industrial Pollution and Environmental Degradation, Control of Environmental Degradation
7. Life Lines of National Economy:
Roadways
Railways
Pipelines
Waterways
Major Seaports
Airways
Communication
International Trade
Tourism as a Trade
Map Work- 04 Marks
Unit III: DEMOCRATIC POLITICS-II
1. Power-sharing:
2. Federalism:
3. Gender, Religion and Caste:
Gender and Politics- Public/Private division, Women’s political representation
Religion, Communalism and Politics- Communalism, Secular State
Caste and Politics- Caste inequalities, Caste in politics, Politics in caste
4. Political Parties:
Why do we need Political Parties?– Meaning, Functions, Necessity
How many parties should we have?
National Parties
State Parties
Challenges to Political Parties How can Parties be reformed?
5. Outcomes of Democracy:
How do we assess democracy’s outcomes?
Accountable, responsive and legitimate government
Economic growth and development
Reduction of inequality and poverty
Accommodation of social diversity
Dignity and freedom of the citizens
Unit- IV: UNDERSTANDING ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
1. Development:
What Development Promises - Different People, Different Goals Income and Other Goals
National Development
How to compare different countries or states?
Income and other criteria
Public Facilities
Sustainability of Development
2. Sectors of the Indian Economy:
Sectors of Economic Activities
Comparing the three sectors
Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Sectors in India
Division of sectors as organized and unorganized
Sectors in terms of ownership: Public and Private Sectors
3. Money and Credit:
Money as a medium of exchange
4. Globalization and the Indian Economy:
Production across countries
Interlinking production across countries
Foreign Trade and integration of markets
What is Globalization?
Factors that have enabled Globalization
World Trade Organization Impact of Globalization in India The Struggle for Fair Globalization
5. Consumer Rights:
Unit V - Disaster Management
Tsunami
Safer Construction Practices
Survival Skills
Alternate Communication System during a disaster
Sharing Responsibility
UBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025 PDF Download
Uttarakhand Class 10 Social Science Syllabus PDF - Download Here
UK Board Class 10 Social Science Prescribed Books
- India and the Contemporary World-II for class X- NCERT Publication
- Contemporary India-II for class X- NCERT Publication
- Democratic Politics for class X- NCERT Publication
- Disaster Management) for class X.Understanding Economic Development) for class X- NCERT Publication
