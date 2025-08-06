CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Releasing Soon at sbi.co.in, Check Steps to Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 is expected to be released in the third week of August on sbi.co.in. Candidates who appeared on August 2, 4, and 5 can check their results using registration credentials. Selected candidates will be called for the Mains exam scheduled for September 2025.

ByMohd Salman
Aug 6, 2025, 12:30 IST
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Soon

SBI PO Prelims Results 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 soon on the official website, sbi.co.in. As per the media reports, the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 can be released in the third week of August 2025. The SBI PO Prelims exam was conducted on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025. Selected candidates will be posted as probationary officers in the Bank.
Candidates will be able to check the SBI PO result after providing their registration number and password. Selected candidates will be called for the mains examination, which is scheduled to be conducted in the month of September 2025.

SBI PO Result 2025: Overview

SBI is all set to release the result of the PO Prelims examination. The selected candidates will be called for the SBI PO Mains examination. The prelims exam was concocted on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025 to select eligible candidates for 541 vacancies. Check the table below for SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Exam Name

SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims 2025

Conducting Authority

State Bank of India (SBI)

Result Release Date

Third Week of August 2025 (Expected)

Official Website

sbi.co.in

Total Vacancies

600 (Probationary Officer Posts)

Next Stage

SBI PO Mains Exam (Tentatively in September 2025)

Credentials Required

Registration Number, Password/Date of Birth

Result Format

Scorecard

Merit List PDF

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains 

Psychometric Test

Interview

 

How to Check SBI PO Prelims Result 2025?

Candidates will be able to check the SBI PO Prelims result 2025 after visiting the official website of SBI or they can follow the simple steps listed below to check their results

  • Visit the Official Website, sbi.co.in.
  • Click on “Careers” at the top of the homepage.
  • Now Under “Latest Announcements”, check the link titled “SBI PO Prelims Result 2025”.
  • Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.
  • Your scorecard will appear. Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

