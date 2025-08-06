SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Releasing Soon at sbi.co.in, Check Steps to Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

SBI PO Prelims Results 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 soon on the official website, sbi.co.in. As per the media reports, the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 can be released in the third week of August 2025. The SBI PO Prelims exam was conducted on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025. Selected candidates will be posted as probationary officers in the Bank.

Candidates will be able to check the SBI PO result after providing their registration number and password. Selected candidates will be called for the mains examination, which is scheduled to be conducted in the month of September 2025.

SBI PO Result 2025: Overview

SBI is all set to release the result of the PO Prelims examination. The selected candidates will be called for the SBI PO Mains examination. The prelims exam was concocted on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025 to select eligible candidates for 541 vacancies. Check the table below for SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Key Highlights.