SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Releasing Soon at sbi.co.in, Check Steps to Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

SBI PO Prelims Results 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 soon on the official website, sbi.co.in. As per the media reports, the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 can be released in the third week of August 2025. The SBI PO Prelims exam was conducted on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025. Selected candidates will be posted as probationary officers in the Bank.
Candidates will be able to check the SBI PO result after providing their registration number and password. Selected candidates will be called for the mains examination, which is scheduled to be conducted in the month of September 2025.
SBI PO Result 2025: Overview
SBI is all set to release the result of the PO Prelims examination. The selected candidates will be called for the SBI PO Mains examination. The prelims exam was concocted on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025 to select eligible candidates for 541 vacancies. Check the table below for SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims 2025
|
Conducting Authority
|
State Bank of India (SBI)
|
Result Release Date
|
Third Week of August 2025 (Expected)
|
Official Website
|
Total Vacancies
|
600 (Probationary Officer Posts)
|
Next Stage
|
SBI PO Mains Exam (Tentatively in September 2025)
|
Credentials Required
|
Registration Number, Password/Date of Birth
|
Result Format
|
Scorecard
Merit List PDF
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims
Mains
Psychometric Test
Interview
How to Check SBI PO Prelims Result 2025?
Candidates will be able to check the SBI PO Prelims result 2025 after visiting the official website of SBI or they can follow the simple steps listed below to check their results
- Visit the Official Website, sbi.co.in.
- Click on “Careers” at the top of the homepage.
- Now Under “Latest Announcements”, check the link titled “SBI PO Prelims Result 2025”.
- Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.
- Your scorecard will appear. Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation