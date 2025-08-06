CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at drbchn.in, Check Posts Details and Apply Online Date Here

Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2025 : The Tamilnadu Cooperative Institutions / District Central Cooperative Bank has released notification for 2513 Assistant / Supervisor/ Clerk/ Junior Assistant Posts across its various branches. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 29, 2025. Check eligibility, age limit, selection process and others. 

ByManish Kumar
Aug 6, 2025, 11:53 IST
Get all details about Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2025 here

TN Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2025 Notification: The Tamilnadu Cooperative Institutions / District Central Cooperative Bank has launched recruitment drive for Assistant / Supervisor/ Clerk/ Junior Assistant Posts across its various branches. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 2513 Assistant / Supervisor/ Clerk/ Junior Assistant Posts are to be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 29, 2025.

Before applying for these posts, candidates must have a working email address and mobile number to remain updated about the drive from the Tmilnadu Cooperative Institutions / District Central Cooperative Bank. You will have to keep these two means activated till the selection process is finalised.

You can chec all the details regarding the TN Cooperative Bank recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.

TN Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The Tamilnaduooperative Institutions / District Central Cooperative Bank has uploaded the detailed districts wise notification pdf  on its official website. You can download the districts wise notification pdf through the official website given below

TN Cooperative Bank 2025 Download PDF

co operative bank recruitment 2025 Overview

Tamilnadu Cooperative Institutions / District Central Cooperative Bank had launched the recruitmnet drive for 2513 Assistant / Supervisor/ Clerk/ Junior Assistant Posts. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Tamilnadu Cooperative Institutions / District Central Cooperative Bank
Post Name  Assistant / Supervisor/ Clerk/ Junior Assistant Posts
Advt. No. 01/2025
Total Vacancies 2513
Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online)
IDBI JAM Exam Date 2025 8th June 2025
Last date  August 29, 2025
Official Website https://www.drbariyalur.net/

TN Cooperative Bank Jobs 2025: Important Dates

The online application process is underway and candidates can check the detailed schedule given below-

Particulars  Details 
Date of Notification August 06, 2025
Last Date to Apply Online  August 29, 2025
Written Exam Date October 11, 2025

tamilnadu cooperative bank recruitment 2025 Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for these posts should have educational qualification as any Degree (10+2+3 pattern) from a recognized university.
Desirable Qualification :
Diploma / Higher Diploma in Cooperative Management
Priority to candidates with degrees in Commerce, Cooperation, Accounting, Banking, or Auditing.

tn cooperative bank recruitment: Age (as of 01.07.2025)

Candidates willing to apply for these posts should have certain age limit as per the notification. The age cut off date is July 01, 2025. You can check the category wise age limit given below-

Particulars  Details 
General (OC)  Max 32 years
Others (BC/MBC/SC/ST) No upper age limit
Differently-abled (OC) Max 42 years
Destitute Widow (OC) Max 50 years

TN Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2025 Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be held on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam followed by Interview. The final selection is based on merit and reservation norms. The weightage of the various round of selection process is given below-

Particulars  Details 
Written Examination 85% weight
Interview 15% weight

 

How To Apply For TN Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2025?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website of District Recruitment Bureau 2023, Cooperative Department, Chennai-https://www.drbchn.in/.
Step 2: Click on the link Assistant in Cooperative Institutions on the homepage.
Step 3: Now the link will redirect you to a new page.
Step 4: After that, provide all the essential information including personal information, educational qualifications, and others to the link.
Step 5: Now upload the documents and photographs to the link.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

 

