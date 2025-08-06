Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at drbchn.in, Check Posts Details and Apply Online Date Here

TN Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2025 Notification: The Tamilnadu Cooperative Institutions / District Central Cooperative Bank has launched recruitment drive for Assistant / Supervisor/ Clerk/ Junior Assistant Posts across its various branches. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 2513 Assistant / Supervisor/ Clerk/ Junior Assistant Posts are to be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 29, 2025. Before applying for these posts, candidates must have a working email address and mobile number to remain updated about the drive from the Tmilnadu Cooperative Institutions / District Central Cooperative Bank. You will have to keep these two means activated till the selection process is finalised. You can chec all the details regarding the TN Cooperative Bank recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.

TN Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF The Tamilnaduooperative Institutions / District Central Cooperative Bank has uploaded the detailed districts wise notification pdf on its official website. You can download the districts wise notification pdf through the official website given below TN Cooperative Bank 2025 Download PDF co operative bank recruitment 2025 Overview Tamilnadu Cooperative Institutions / District Central Cooperative Bank had launched the recruitmnet drive for 2513 Assistant / Supervisor/ Clerk/ Junior Assistant Posts. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization Tamilnadu Cooperative Institutions / District Central Cooperative Bank Post Name Assistant / Supervisor/ Clerk/ Junior Assistant Posts Advt. No. 01/2025 Total Vacancies 2513 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online) IDBI JAM Exam Date 2025 8th June 2025 Last date August 29, 2025 Official Website https://www.drbariyalur.net/

TN Cooperative Bank Jobs 2025: Important Dates The online application process is underway and candidates can check the detailed schedule given below- Particulars Details Date of Notification August 06, 2025 Last Date to Apply Online August 29, 2025 Written Exam Date October 11, 2025 tamilnadu cooperative bank recruitment 2025 Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for these posts should have educational qualification as any Degree (10+2+3 pattern) from a recognized university.

Desirable Qualification :

Diploma / Higher Diploma in Cooperative Management

Priority to candidates with degrees in Commerce, Cooperation, Accounting, Banking, or Auditing. tn cooperative bank recruitment: Age (as of 01.07.2025) Candidates willing to apply for these posts should have certain age limit as per the notification. The age cut off date is July 01, 2025. You can check the category wise age limit given below-