Optical illusions are proven tools to understand the way the brain functions. It helps in bringing out hidden personality traits of which you are unaware. Optical illusion personality tests contain multiple elements in the image and can help in interpreting your characteristics based on the first thing that you see. Do you want to know yourself better? Then attempt this optical illusion personality test today! The results may really surprise you! Optical Illusion Personality Test: What you see first reveals your love language Optical Illusion Personality Test: Are You Emotional or Logical? Images like these are very popular on the web, as they offer curiosity and instant engagement, among others. These tests are based on the principles of psychology, such as cognitive bias and perception. Optical illusions, when combined with a personality test, provide us with more profound insights into our personalities. Although these tests are not entirely foolproof, they can help you gain a basic understanding of your personality.

At first glance, readers can see either of the two elements in the picture, and based on what one sees, it will reveal a particular personality trait of the individual. Now, check the image. Source: Pinterest What is the first thing you see in the picture? Note down your observations. Done? Now, let us decode the findings based on the first observation you made. There are two elements in the image: a. a half-eaten apple and b. the faces of a man and a woman. A Half-eaten Apple If the first thing that you saw is a half-eaten apple, then you are a very social and emotionally driven person. You are kind and compassionate. You possess an innate ability to provide comfort to those who are struggling. But note that your high emotional sensitivity doesn’t mean that you are unstable; in fact, you are highly grounded and are adept at picking up subtle clues easily. You are a pro at navigating social situations.