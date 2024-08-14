Independence Day 2023: List of Best Patriotic Songs for School Competitions and Celebrations

Independence Day 2026: 30 Best Patriotic Songs for Kids to Perform on 15 August
Independence Day Songs 2026: Celebrate Independence Day 2026 with our curated list of 30 best patriotic songs for kids and students. Perfect for school performances, these Hindi and English songs are ideal for 15 August dance and singing events.
Independence Day Songs for School Competitions: India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026. This national festival marks the historic day in 1947 when India gained freedom from British rule. Every year, 15 August is observed with patriotic spirit across the country through flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural events, and school competitions. It’s a time to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation and to celebrate the unity, diversity, and progress of India. Schools play a major role in these celebrations by organising Independence Day songs and dance performances, where students express their patriotism through music and movement.
This article provides a carefully curated list of the best patriotic Hindi and English songs for students to choose from for singing or dance performances on 15th August celebrations in schools.
Why is Independence Day Celebrated in Schools?
Independence Day is a special day for India, and schools play an important role in helping students to understand the significance of this day and to celebrate it in a meaningful way. By preparing students for Independence Day celebrations, schools can help to instil a sense of patriotism, pride, and civic engagement in students. This would also help students to learn about India's rich history and culture. Organising meaningful and engaging celebrations at schools on the occasion of Independence Day will help students understand the importance of the day in the following different ways:
- This will help to educate students about the history of India and the struggle for independence.
- This will help them to know about the lives of our great freedom fighters and their sacrifices.
- This will help to instil a sense of patriotism and pride in India.
- This will promote civic engagement and social responsibility among students.
- This will give them a chance to learn about their rights and responsibilities as citizens.
- This will give them an opportunity to learn about different cultures and traditions.
Independence Day 2026: Activities for Celebration at School
Schools can help students to feel a sense of belonging and community by organising meaningful and engaging celebrations on this occasion. Since 15th August is a holiday, they can organise the celebrations a day or two before the main day.
Various activities suggested for Independence Day celebrations include:
Flag hoisting ceremony: The flag is hoisted by the school principal or another important figure, and it is a time for students to sing the national anthem and pay tribute to the country.
Cultural programs: This is the best way to celebrate India's rich culture and diversity on Independence Day. They can also include singing patriotic songs and dances that are specific to India.
Speech contests: This will be the best way to encourage students to learn about the history of India and the struggle for independence.
Quizzes and discussions: This will be the best task to test students' knowledge about India's history and independence struggle, and will also give them an opportunity to learn more about these topics.
Art projects: Students can be asked to create paintings, drawings, or sculptures that depict scenes from India's independence struggle, or they can create posters on the theme of ‘Patriotism’.
For more fun and engaging ideas, check Independence Day School Assembly Ideas for Students and Teachers
Independence Day Hindi Songs for Students
Now, we are going to list some of the most loved Hindi patriotic songs for kids and students of all ages, which they can prepare for singing and dancing during their school activities and competitions.
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Best Patriotic Songs for Singing Competition
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1. Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, Zara Aankh Me Bharlo Pani...
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
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2. Sandese Aate Hain, Hamen Tadapaate Hain...
Movie: Border
Singers: Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod
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3. Ae Watan Watan Mere Aabad Rahe Tu...
Movie: Raazi
Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan
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4. Mera Rang De Basanti Chola, Maye Rang De Basanti Chola...
Movie: The Legend Of Bhagat Singh
Singer: Sonu Nigam
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5. Vande Mataram...
Poem of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
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6. Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein, Kal Ki Baat Puraani...
Movie: Hum Hindustani
Singer: Mukesh
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7. Nanha Munna Rahi Hu, Desh Ka Sipahi Hu...
Movie: Son of India
Singer: Shanti Mathur
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8. Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna Ab Hamare Dil Mein Hai...
Singer: Suresh Wadkar
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9. Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera Swades Hai Tera...
Movie: Swades
Singer: A.R. Rahman
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10. Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai, Sabse Nyara Gulistan Hamara Hai...
Movie: Roza
Singer: Hariharan
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11. Kar Chale Hum Fida Jano Tan Sathiyon, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyon...
Movie: Haqeeqat
Singer: Mohammed Rafi
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12. Aye Watan Aye Watan Humko Teri Kasam, Teri Raahon Mein Jaan Tak Luta Jaayenge...
Movie: Shaheed
Singer: Mohammed Rafi
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13. Sare Jahan Se Accha Hindostan Hamara, Hum Bulbulain Hai Iss Ki Yeh Gulsitan Hamara...
Patriotic Song by Muhammad Iqbal
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14. Mile Sur Mera Tumhara, To Sur Bane Hamara... (Best for Group Performance)
Song promoted by Doordarshan
Singers: Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Vidwaan Sri M Balamuralikrishna, Lata Mangeshkar, Kavita Krishnamurthy and others
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15. Ye Duniya Ek Dulhan Dulhan Ke Mathe Ki Bindiya, I Love My India...
Movie: Pardes
Singer: Kavita Krishnamurthy
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Best Patriotic Songs for Dance Competitions
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1.Dharti Sunhari Ambar Neela Har Mausam Rangeela, Aisa Desh Hai Mera
Movie: Veer Zaara
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan
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2. Chak De Ho Chak De India
Movie: Chak De India
Singer: Sukhwinder Singh
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3. Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo Buri Nazar Na Humpe Dalo
Movie: Hindustan
Singer: Shankar Mahadevan
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4. Aaja, Aaja Jind Shamiyane Ke Tale, Aaja Jariwale Nile Aasman Ke Tale
Movie: Slumdog Millionaire
Singer: Sukhwinder Singh
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5. Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja Khushi Ke Geet Gaye Ja, Ye Zindagi Hai Kaum Ki Tu Kaum Pe Lutaye Ja
Motivational Song by Subhash Chandra Bose
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6. Mohe Rang De Basanti
Movie: Rang De Basanti
Singer: Daler Mehandi
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7. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani
Movie: Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani
Singer: Udit Narayan
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8. Vande Matram
Movie: ABCD 2
Singer: Daler Mehandi
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9. Teri Mitti Me Mil Jawa
Movie: Kesari
Singer: B Praak
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10. Ye Duniya Ek Dulhan Ke Mathe Ki Bindiya
Movie: Pardes
Singer: Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy
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11. Mera Rang De Basanti Chola Maye Rang De
Movie: The Legend Of Bhagat Singh
Singer: Sonu Nigam
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12. Desh Rangila Rangila, Desh Mera Rangila
Movie: Fanaa
Singer: Mahalaxmi Iyer
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13. Jai Ho
Movie: Slumdog Millionaire
Singer: A. R. Rahman, Sukhwinder Singh, Tanvi Shah
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14. India Waale
Movie: Happy New Year
Singers: Vishal Dadlani, KK, Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Moha
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15. Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyon
Movie: Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyon
Singer: Sonu Nigam
Also Read: Top 7 Classroom Board Decoration Ideas for Students on Independence Day
Tips for Best Performance in School Singing And Dance Competitions
Some of the most crucial tips to help students give their best performance in a school singing and dance competition include:
Tips for Singing Competition
- (i) Choose a song that you are comfortable with and that you enjoy singing. This will help you stay confident on stage.
- (ii) Practise the song regularly so that you know it inside and out and are able to sing it smoothly on stage.
- (iii) Pay attention to your breathing pace and diction. This will help you to project your voice in a clearly understandable tone.
- (iv) Connect with the audience to engage them.
Tips for Dance Competition
- (i) Choose a dance format you are comfortable with and that you enjoy dancing.
- (ii) Practise the dance regularly to execute the moves smoothly and confidently.
- (iii) Pay attention to your posture and alignment to make your performance more graceful.
- (iv) Connect with the music and beats so that you can express the emotion of the music through your dance.
- (v) Choose your dress appropriately that adds extra spark to your performance.
General Tips for a Successful Performance
- Dress appropriately for the competition.
- Be positive and confident.
- Visualise yourself giving a successful performance.
- Take deep breaths and relax before you perform.
- Smile and enjoy yourself.
All the aforementioned tips will ensure that you are having fun while performing on this 15th August, and making it more enjoyable for all.
JAI HIND!!!
Also Check
- Independence Day 15th August Essay in English for School Students
- Independence Day 15th August Essay in Hindi for School Students
- Independence Day 15 August Poems in English for School Students
- Independence Day 15 August Poems in English for School Students
- Independence Day Speech for School Students in English
- Independence Day Speech for School Students in Hindi
- Unique and Creative National Flag drawing ideas with images
- Essay on National Flag in English for School Students and Children
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.