Independence Day 2023: List of Best Patriotic Songs for School Competitions and Celebrations

Independence Day Songs for School Competitions: India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026. This national festival marks the historic day in 1947 when India gained freedom from British rule. Every year, 15 August is observed with patriotic spirit across the country through flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural events, and school competitions. It’s a time to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation and to celebrate the unity, diversity, and progress of India. Schools play a major role in these celebrations by organising Independence Day songs and dance performances, where students express their patriotism through music and movement. This article provides a carefully curated list of the best patriotic Hindi and English songs for students to choose from for singing or dance performances on 15th August celebrations in schools.

Why is Independence Day Celebrated in Schools? Independence Day is a special day for India, and schools play an important role in helping students to understand the significance of this day and to celebrate it in a meaningful way. By preparing students for Independence Day celebrations, schools can help to instil a sense of patriotism, pride, and civic engagement in students. This would also help students to learn about India's rich history and culture. Organising meaningful and engaging celebrations at schools on the occasion of Independence Day will help students understand the importance of the day in the following different ways: This will help to educate students about the history of India and the struggle for independence.

This will help them to know about the lives of our great freedom fighters and their sacrifices.

This will help to instil a sense of patriotism and pride in India.

This will promote civic engagement and social responsibility among students.

This will give them a chance to learn about their rights and responsibilities as citizens.

This will give them an opportunity to learn about different cultures and traditions.

Independence Day 2026: Activities for Celebration at School Schools can help students to feel a sense of belonging and community by organising meaningful and engaging celebrations on this occasion. Since 15th August is a holiday, they can organise the celebrations a day or two before the main day. Various activities suggested for Independence Day celebrations include: Flag hoisting ceremony: The flag is hoisted by the school principal or another important figure, and it is a time for students to sing the national anthem and pay tribute to the country. Cultural programs: This is the best way to celebrate India's rich culture and diversity on Independence Day. They can also include singing patriotic songs and dances that are specific to India. Speech contests: This will be the best way to encourage students to learn about the history of India and the struggle for independence.

Quizzes and discussions: This will be the best task to test students' knowledge about India's history and independence struggle, and will also give them an opportunity to learn more about these topics. Art projects: Students can be asked to create paintings, drawings, or sculptures that depict scenes from India's independence struggle, or they can create posters on the theme of ‘Patriotism’. For more fun and engaging ideas, check Independence Day School Assembly Ideas for Students and Teachers Independence Day Hindi Songs for Students Now, we are going to list some of the most loved Hindi patriotic songs for kids and students of all ages, which they can prepare for singing and dancing during their school activities and competitions. Best Patriotic Songs for Singing Competition 1. Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, Zara Aankh Me Bharlo Pani... Singer: Lata Mangeshkar 2. Sandese Aate Hain, Hamen Tadapaate Hain... Movie: Border Singers: Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod 3. Ae Watan Watan Mere Aabad Rahe Tu... Movie: Raazi Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan 4. Mera Rang De Basanti Chola, Maye Rang De Basanti Chola... Movie: The Legend Of Bhagat Singh Singer: Sonu Nigam 5. Vande Mataram... Poem of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Singer: Lata Mangeshkar 6. Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein, Kal Ki Baat Puraani... Movie: Hum Hindustani Singer: Mukesh 7. Nanha Munna Rahi Hu, Desh Ka Sipahi Hu... Movie: Son of India Singer: Shanti Mathur 8. Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna Ab Hamare Dil Mein Hai... Singer: Suresh Wadkar 9. Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera Swades Hai Tera... Movie: Swades Singer: A.R. Rahman 10. Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai, Sabse Nyara Gulistan Hamara Hai... Movie: Roza Singer: Hariharan 11. Kar Chale Hum Fida Jano Tan Sathiyon, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyon... Movie: Haqeeqat Singer: Mohammed Rafi 12. Aye Watan Aye Watan Humko Teri Kasam, Teri Raahon Mein Jaan Tak Luta Jaayenge... Movie: Shaheed Singer: Mohammed Rafi 13. Sare Jahan Se Accha Hindostan Hamara, Hum Bulbulain Hai Iss Ki Yeh Gulsitan Hamara... Patriotic Song by Muhammad Iqbal 14. Mile Sur Mera Tumhara, To Sur Bane Hamara... (Best for Group Performance) Song promoted by Doordarshan Singers: Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Vidwaan Sri M Balamuralikrishna, Lata Mangeshkar, Kavita Krishnamurthy and others 15. Ye Duniya Ek Dulhan Dulhan Ke Mathe Ki Bindiya, I Love My India... Movie: Pardes Singer: Kavita Krishnamurthy Best Patriotic Songs for Dance Competitions 1.Dharti Sunhari Ambar Neela Har Mausam Rangeela, Aisa Desh Hai Mera Movie: Veer Zaara Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan 2. Chak De Ho Chak De India Movie: Chak De India Singer: Sukhwinder Singh 3. Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo Buri Nazar Na Humpe Dalo Movie: Hindustan Singer: Shankar Mahadevan 4. Aaja, Aaja Jind Shamiyane Ke Tale, Aaja Jariwale Nile Aasman Ke Tale Movie: Slumdog Millionaire Singer: Sukhwinder Singh 5. Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja Khushi Ke Geet Gaye Ja, Ye Zindagi Hai Kaum Ki Tu Kaum Pe Lutaye Ja Motivational Song by Subhash Chandra Bose 6. Mohe Rang De Basanti Movie: Rang De Basanti Singer: Daler Mehandi 7. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani Movie: Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani Singer: Udit Narayan 8. Vande Matram Movie: ABCD 2 Singer: Daler Mehandi 9. Teri Mitti Me Mil Jawa Movie: Kesari Singer: B Praak 10. Ye Duniya Ek Dulhan Ke Mathe Ki Bindiya Movie: Pardes Singer: Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy 11. Mera Rang De Basanti Chola Maye Rang De Movie: The Legend Of Bhagat Singh Singer: Sonu Nigam 12. Desh Rangila Rangila, Desh Mera Rangila Movie: Fanaa Singer: Mahalaxmi Iyer 13. Jai Ho Movie: Slumdog Millionaire Singer: A. R. Rahman, Sukhwinder Singh, Tanvi Shah 14. India Waale Movie: Happy New Year Singers: Vishal Dadlani, KK, Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Moha 15. Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyon Movie: Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyon Singer: Sonu Nigam