Independence Day 2023: List of Best Patriotic Songs for School Competitions and Celebrations

Independence Day Songs for Singing and Dance Competition: On the occasion of Independence Day, schools across the country are organising events and competitions for students. We have enlisted the best Hindi patriotic songs for students to choose for the singing and dance competitions and celebrations. Check the complete list below.

India will celebrate its 76th Independence Day on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. The day is celebrated on August 15th every year to commemorate the country's independence from British rule in 1947. The day is a national holiday, and it is a time for people to come together and celebrate their shared identity as Indians. It is also a time to remember the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters to free India from the British.

Independence Day is a day of great pride for all the citizens of the country. It is a time to reflect on India’s progress since independence and look forward to its future and work towards building a better country for all Indians.

Why is Independence Day Celebrated in Schools?

Independence Day is a special day for India, and schools play an important role in helping students to understand the significance of this day and to celebrate it in a meaningful way. By preparing students for Independence Day celebrations, schools can help to instil a sense of patriotism, pride, and civic engagement in students. This would also help students to learn about India's rich history and culture. Organising meaningful and engaging celebrations at schools on the occasion of Independence Day will help students understand the importance of the day in the following different ways:

This will help to educate students about the history of India and the struggle for independence.

This will help them to know about the lives of our great freedom fighters and their sacrifices.

This will help to instil a sense of patriotism and pride in India.

This will promote civic engagement and social responsibility among students.

This will give them a chance to learn about their rights and responsibilities as citizens.

This will give them an opportunity to learn about different cultures and traditions.

Independence Day 2023: Activities for Celebration at School

Schools can help students to feel a sense of belonging and community by organising meaningful and engaging celebrations on this occasion. Since 15th August is a holiday, they can organise the celebrations a day or two before the main day.

Various activities suggested for Independence Day celebrations include:

Flag hoisting ceremony: The flag is hoisted by the school principal or another important figure, and it is a time for students to sing the national anthem and pay tribute to the country.

Cultural programs: This is the best way to celebrate India's rich culture and diversity on Independence Day. They can also include singing patriotic songs and dances that are specific to India.

Speech contests: This will be the best way to encourage students to learn about the history of India and the struggle for independence.

Quizzes and discussions: This will be the best task to test students' knowledge about India's history and independence struggle, and will also give them an opportunity to learn more about these topics.

Art projects: Students can be asked to create paintings, drawings, or sculptures that depict scenes from India's independence struggle, or they can create posters on the theme of ‘Patriotism’.

These are just a few ideas for activities that can be held at schools on Independence Day to help students learn about India's history and culture, and promote the sense of patriotism among them.

10 Best Patriotic Songs For Singing Competition 1. Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo Zara Aankh Me Bharlo Pani - by Lata Mangeshkar 2. Sandese Aate Hain Hamen Tadapaate Hain (Border) - by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod 3. Ae Watan Watan Mere Aabad Rahe Tu (Raazi) - by Sunidhi Chauhan 4. Mera Rang De Basanti Chola Maye Rang De (The Legend Of Bhagat Singh) - by Sonu Nigam 5. Vande Mataram (Poem of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee) - by Lata Mangeshkar 6. Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna Ab Hamare Dil Mein Hai - by Suresh Wadkar 7. Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera Swades Hai Mera (Swades) - by A.R. Rahman 8. Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai, Sabse Nyara Gulistan Hamara Hai - by Hariharan 9. Kar Chale Hum Fida Jano Tan Sathiyo Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo (Haqeeqat) - Mohammed Rafi 10. Aye Watan Aye Watan Humko Teri Kasam, Teri Raahon Mein Jaan Tak Luta Jaayenge (Shaheed) - by Mohammed Rafi 10 Best Patriotic Songs To Dance On Independence Day 1. Dharti Sunhari Ambar Neela Har Mausam Rangeela Aisa Desh Hai Mera (Veer Zaara) - by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan 2. Chak De Ho Chak De India (Chak De India) - Sukhwinder Singh 3. Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo Buri Nazar Na Humpe Dalo (Hindustan) - by Shankar Mahadevan) 4. Aaja, Aaja Jind Shamiyane Ke Tale Aaja Jariwale Nile Aasman Ke Tale (Slumdog Millionaire) - Sukhwinder Singh 5. Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja Khushi Ke Geet Gaye Ja Ye Zindagi Hai Kaum Ki Tu Kaum Pe Lutaye Ja 6. Mohe Rang De Basanti (Rang De Basanti) - Daler Mehandi 7. Vande Matram (ABCD 2) - Daler mehandi 8. Teri Mitti Me Mil Jawa (Kesari) - by B Praak 9. Ye Duniya Ek Dulhan Ke Mathe Ki Bindiya (Pardes) - by Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, 10. Mera Rang De Basanti Chola Maye Rang De (The Legend Of Bhagat Singh) - by Sonu Nigam

Tips for Best Performance in School Singing And Dance Competitions

Some of the most crucial tips to help students give their best performance in a school singing and dance competition include:

Tips for Singing Competition

(i) Choose a song that you are comfortable with and that you enjoy singing. This will help you stay confident on stage.

(ii) Practise the song regularly so that you know it inside and out and are able to sing it smoothly on stage.

(iii) Pay attention to your breathing pace and diction. This will help you to project your voice in a clearly understandable mode.

(iv) Connect with the audience to engage them.

Tips for Dance Competition

(i) Choose a dance format you are comfortable with and that you enjoy dancing.

(ii) Practise the dance regularly to execute the moves smoothly and confidently.

(iii) Pay attention to your posture and alignment to make your performance more graceful.

(iv) Connect with the music and beats so that you can express the emotion of the music through your dance.

(v) Choose your dress appropriately that adds extra spark to your performance.

General Tips for a Successful Performance

Dress appropriately for the competition.

Be positive and confident.

Visualise yourself giving a successful performance.

Take deep breaths and relax before you perform.

Smile and enjoy yourself.

All the aforementioned tips will ensure that you are having fun while performing on this 15th August, and making it more enjoyable for all.

JAI HIND!!!