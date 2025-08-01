Hydropower, which is also known as hydroelectric power, is a renewable energy source that generates electricity using the energy of moving water. It is one of the oldest and most widely used forms of renewable energy.
Recently, in 2025, Arunachal Pradesh, with its vast natural resources and rising energy infrastructure, is rapidly establishing itself as the Hydropower capital of India. With the largest network in India for for the hydropower projects, India is now emerging as Hydropower secrtors at global level. This transformation is reveled by the Chief Minister of ArunachalPradesh, Pema Khandu has recently reiterated the state’s unmatched potential to drive India’s clean energy future.
Which State is the Hydropower Capital of India?
Arunachal Pradesh is the Hydropower Capital of India. In a recent post on twitter, Pema Khandu highlighted that Arunachal Pradesh holds an estimated hydropower potential of 56,000 megawatts, in which Arunachal Pradesh will plays a critical player in the country’s energy security in the hydropower sectors. More than just a statistic, this figure represents the immense possibilities for economic growth, infrastructure development, and environmental sustainability.
With 56,000 megawatts of hydro potential, Arunachal is rising, not only as the hydro capital of India, but as a beacon of how natural beauty and modern progress can walk hand in hand.
Projects that once sat on paper are now becoming pillars of prosperity:
600 MW Kameng
“Arunachal is rising not just as a hydropower hub but as a shining example of how development and nature can co-exist,” Pema Khandu remarked.
What are the transformation in the potential of hydropower sectors?
ArunachalPradesh is already witnessed remarkable potential in its hydropower sector. These are the some notable developments which this state has marked the transformation in theof potential hydropower sectors:
-
600 MW Kameng Hydropower Project, which is Completed, from which it will helps in adding a substantial capacity to the national grid.
-
2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Project – Near commissioning, marking one of India’s most-awaited hydropower projects.
-
2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project: This projects is currently under steady progress and this projects will become India’s largest hydroelectric plant after the completion of this projects.
Additionally, 13 more hydropower projects is on the ways to be working with a combined capacity of 15,000 MW and his projects are expected to be commissioned within the next three years. This upcoming wave of clean energy infrastructure reflects Arunachal Pradesh’s central role in India’s energy transition.
Hydropower as a Catalyst for Social and Economic Welfare
Beyond power generation, the hydropower sectors is being used as a leveraged used in vehicle for inclusive development. According to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh:
-
Arunachal Pradesh is set to receive ₹4,171 crore worth of free power, bolstering the state’s internal revenues.
-
₹735 crore is being directly invested into local communities which will use in supports for the infrastructure, education, healthcare, and sustainable livelihoods.
-
The state anticipates annual dividends of ₹1,884 crore from its hydropower ventures which will provides a recurring financial boost for long-term development.
With 19,000 megawatts of clean, renewable energy to be commissioned by 2035, Arunachal Pradesh is stepping forward. Not just as a frontier of beauty and tradition, but as the powerhouse of India's sustainable future.
But let’s be clear.
This is about more than just electricity.
How Arunachal Pradesh is becoming a model for the sustainable developments?
As we know that, recently in 2025, Arunachal Pradesh is become the hydropower capital of India. This state is now holding and rooted towards sustainability, resilience, and equitable growth. As India pushes toward its clean energy commitments under global climate goals, Arunachal’s leadership in hydropower serves as a blueprint for green development with a human face.
From clean and original roote landscapes to powerhouse dams, the Arunachalpradesh is showing how natural beauty and modern progress can go hand-in-hand. With energy, economy, and environment aligned, Arunachal is not just powering the nation but pioneering a new paradigm of development.
