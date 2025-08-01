Which State is the Hydropower Capital of India? Check Name and Hydropower Potential

Hydropower, which is also known as hydroelectric power, is a renewable energy source that generates electricity using the energy of moving water. It is one of the oldest and most widely used forms of renewable energy.

Recently, in 2025, Arunachal Pradesh, with its vast natural resources and rising energy infrastructure, is rapidly establishing itself as the Hydropower capital of India. With the largest network in India for for the hydropower projects, India is now emerging as Hydropower secrtors at global level. This transformation is reveled by the Chief Minister of ArunachalPradesh, Pema Khandu has recently reiterated the state’s unmatched potential to drive India’s clean energy future.

Which State is the Hydropower Capital of India?

Arunachal Pradesh is the Hydropower Capital of India. In a recent post on twitter, Pema Khandu highlighted that Arunachal Pradesh holds an estimated hydropower potential of 56,000 megawatts, in which Arunachal Pradesh will plays a critical player in the country’s energy security in the hydropower sectors. More than just a statistic, this figure represents the immense possibilities for economic growth, infrastructure development, and environmental sustainability.