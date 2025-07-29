Where and When to Watch Meteor Showers in July 2025?

A meteor shower is a fascinating astronomical phenomenon where large numbers of meteors appear to form a beautiful shower across the sky, which is seemingly emerging from a single point known as the radiant. These meteor showers are of tiny fragments made up of cosmic material, which are called meteoroids. These meteoroids on entering the earth’s atmosphere burn up, and their movement is at very high speeds, and all the meteoroids are often travelling along similar paths. According to the International Astronomical Union’s Meteor Data Centre, there are more than 900 recorded meteor showers suspected, but only around 100 of the meteor showers are well-confirmed and regularly observed. For the best viewing experience of the meteor showers, it’s crucial to consider two key factors: Timing : Most showers are best viewed after midnight, with some becoming visible only in the early morning hours.

Moonlight: Bright moon phases. The clear observation of meteor showers can be seen especially from the first quarter to the last quarter of the moonlight. These can be observed with difficult when moon’s phase greater than one-half illuminated (first quarter to last quarter)

While the peak timing of these showers remains fairly consistent each year, the moon’s phase varies annually, affecting visibility conditions. Closer to the shower’s peak date, it’s recommended to check the American Meteor Society (AMS) website for updated articles and detailed viewing tips for each event. Whether you're a casual stargazer or a dedicated sky-watcher, planning will help you enjoy these stunning displays to their fullest. Where to see the meteor shower in July 2025? Below are some of the most active and easily visible meteor showers throughout the year. Source: amsmeteors.org 1. Southern Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower Status: Currently Active

Active Period: July 18 – August 12, 2025

Next Peak: In the night of July 29–30, 2025 (Moon: 27% full) Source: amsmeteors.org The Southern Delta Aquariids are a notable meteor shower, particularly visible from the Southern Hemisphere. For those living north of the equator, the shower can still be seen—but with fewer meteors—because the radiant point appears lower in the sky.

This shower tends to produce a steady stream of faint meteors, which typically don’t leave glowing trails or result in bright fireballs. The best time to watch is during the early morning hours, as the radiant climbs higher and the crescent moon sets early, offering dark skies ideal for meteor spotting. Quick Facts on Southern Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower: Detail Information Radiant Position Right Ascension: 22h 40m, Declination: -16.4° Zenithal Hourly Rate (ZHR) ~25 meteors per hour Speed Moderate – about 40 km/sec (25 miles/sec) Likely Origin Comet 96P/Machholz So, if you are ready to observe and you’re an early riser or planning to observe the star session, mark your calendar for July 29–30 and look toward the southern sky during the pre-dawn hours. 2. Alpha Capricornids Meteor Shower

Source: amsmeteors.org Status: Currently Active

Active Period: July 12 – August 12, 2025

Next Peak: In the night of July 29–30, 2025 (Moon: 27% full) The Alpha Capricornids may not be one of the most intense meteor showers, but it’s worth watching—especially for its reputation for producing bright fireballs. These brilliant meteors can be seen lighting up the sky even though the average hourly rate remains low, with only about 5 meteors per hour expected at peak. This shower is active for about a month and reaches a “plateau-style” peak around July 30th, making the nights surrounding this date great for casual viewing. What’s more, it's visible equally well from both hemispheres, so skywatchers across the globe can enjoy the show. Quick Facts on the Alpha Capricornids Meteor Shower: Detail Information Radiant Position Right Ascension: 20h 22m, Declination: -9.3° Zenithal Hourly Rate (ZHR) ~5 meteors per hour Speed Slow—around 22 km/sec (14 miles/sec) Likely Origin Comet 169P/NEAT